This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Cop Mugged Around Corner from P. Diddy’s School in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Crews safely rescue hiker stuck for 17 hours in Tuxedo marsh
A hiker missing since Friday was saved in a major rescue operation in Tuxedo this weekend.
New York State Police Need Help Finding Elderly Hudson Valley ‘Shoplifter’
New York State Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who allegedly stole from a local Home Depot. On Tuesday, New York State Police sent out an alert asking for help in identifying a man they say stole from Home Depot. New York State Police in Cortlandt,...
New York State Man Arrested After Lighting Trash Can on Fire in Hospital
Police say that a New York state man coasted tens of thousands of dollars to a hospital after he lit a trash can on fire. It is not known what lead the suspect to allegedly commit the crime in the first place. Police also haven't revealed just how long the...
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’
You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
Car Hauler Collides With CSX Train In Clarkstown
A car hauler was hit by a train in the Hudson Valley after the driver pulled onto one of the tracks, authorities said. The incident took place in Rockland County around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, in West Nyack on Pineview Road. According to Clarkstown Police Det. Norm Peters, when...
5-Year-Old Hospitalized After Crash Between Pickup Truck, Car In Orangetown
A 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being. pinned in the back of a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle Hudson Valley crash. The incident took place in Rockland County around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 in Orangeburg. According to Capt. Michael Shannon, of the Orangetown Police, officers responded...
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?
As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
Cost Of Electric In Hudson Valley, New York Is Quadrupling
The price to power your Hudson Valley home continues to increase dramatically. Central Hudson has confirmed supply prices are about quadruple the amount of what they were just four months ago. Electric Supply Prices Increasing In Hudson Valley, New York. Central Hudson announced the residential price for electric supply has...
New York Removes Dangerous ‘Asbestos Mountain’ From Hudson Valley, Jobs Coming
Officials believe this once-contaminated dumping ground is now the "foundation for the Hudson Valley’s economic future." On Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Representative Patrick Ryan proudly announced that "asbestos mountain" has been removed from Ulster County. "Asbestos Mountain" Removed From Ulster County. “This is...
Hudson Valley, New York Car Dealers Sent To Prison For Fraud
Owners of a family-owned car dealership in the Hudson Valley are heading to prison for fraud. On Monday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Saaed Moslem was sentenced to 96 months in prison. His father, Mehdi Moslem was sentenced to 40 months.
NJ driver killed in Route 9 crash was Rutgers student
OLD BRIDGE — A student at the Rutgers School of Business was killed in a crash on Route 9 on Wednesday morning. An Infiniti Q50 driven by Driton Guze, 22, of Old Bridge, was headed south on Route 9 in Old Bridge near Phillips Drive around 6:25 a.m. when he lost control and crossed the grass median, according to Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz.
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
Hudson Valley Man Arrested: Warrants, Drugs and Theft, Oo My
A Hudson Valley man was arrested Tuesday after Hudson City Police discovered he had active warrants for his arrest when he was pulled over for speeding. This would be the start of what I can only assume became a very bad day. In addition, it was also discovered that the...
Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State
What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Ramapo Police Lieutenant Blaine Howell Clarifies the Duties of the Different Local Police Departments
I moved to Rockland recently, and I like to be prepared. Can you tell me the actual job description for each police department? There is my local police station, then there is the Ramapo Police Department, and then there is the Sheriff's Department. They are all local, and all seem to cover our town. Who do I call for what?
39 Stunning Pictures Of This Upstate New York Tiny Home Airbnb For Your Next Vacation
If you're thinking it's time to take a vacation, you're not alone. You'll fall in love with this tiny home AirBnB right here in Upstate New York. Maybe you're looking to surprise your significant other with a romantic getaway. Maybe you want to enjoy the beautiful fall colors, snow outside, or summer weather. Tucked away at foothills of The Adirondacks, book The Scenic Orchard of Barneveld.
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
Updated winter 2022-23 forecast has more of New York state getting above-average snow, but NYC spared
The New York City area is in for a warmer than average 2022-23 winter season, according to forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Predication Center. The Center released the updated winter outlook on Thursday. The forecast covers the three winter months of December, January and February.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man charged with intentionally torching house
SAUGERTIES – A 44-year-old Malden man has been indicted by an Ulster County grand jury and arrested on Friday for allegedly setting a single-family house on fire at 160 Route 32A in the Saxton Fire District of the Town of Saugerties. When police and firefighters arrived at the scene...
