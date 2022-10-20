Kiddo K’s rise to his current status as one of the most exciting up-and-coming rappers in the game is about as unexpected as they come. That’s not because Kiddo lacks the work ethic or talent to arrive as a shining prospect — he has both in spades. Rather, the surprise comes from his rise from homelessness and surviving Hurricane Katrina. His journey of leaving New Orleans for a town he’d never been to before and avoiding trouble on the streets (when no one else expected him to make a living anywhere else) made the odds for success nearly impossible.

