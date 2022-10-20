Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Blakeview: A bright pink building on Royal Street has had many lives
In the 400 block of Royal Street is a bright pink building known for the past 66 years as Brennan’s Restaurant. The building itself dates to 1795 and, like the 8th District police station, once served as a bank. According to the Historic New Orleans Collection’s Collins C. Diboll...
NOLA.com
Halloween, Day of the Dead and other events in New Orleans
Halloween, Day of the Dead and other frightening and sacred rituals fill the calendar this week. Here’s a list of some of the haunted houses, spooky events, parties, concerts and more. For more spirited events, visit calendar.gambitweekly.com. Through Oct. 31. New Orleans Nightmare. This season the haunted house unleashes...
Thrillist
ShaSha Lounge, New Orleans’ First Cocktail Bar with NFT Membership, Opening Soon
ShaSha Lounge Social Aid and Pleasure Club is New Orleans’ first cocktail lounge offering NFT membership, opening in 2023 and founded by Chef Nina Compton and her business partner and husband Larry Miller. Compton and Miller are the pair behind New Orleans restaurants Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro, and they founded ShaSha with the goal of having money available to help the community in the wake of natural disasters.
whereyat.com
Vampires in New Orleans | Sink Your Teeth Into This Interview
When you think of New Orleans and vampires, what comes to mind? For most, it's the iconic film Interview with the Vampire with Hollywood star boys Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, or the or new AMC+ TV series, both based on the novel by Anne Rice. Or maybe the gruesome figures attributed to the Crescent City's historical vampiric legacy, such as the Carter Brothers, Jacques St. Germaine, or maybe the Ursuline convent's own Casket Girls. There are definitely vampires in New Orleans, and we found a real Nola vampire to give us the scoop.
NOLA.com
K-Town BBQ & Tofu serves Korean cuisine in Gretna
David Park challenges curious eaters to try his home-style Korean food. “I don’t think too many people here know Korean food,” says the owner of K-Town BBQ & Tofu, which sits next to Hong Kong Food Market in Gretna. “Vietnamese, Chinese, sushi, yes, but even my staff wasn’t familiar with our cuisine.”
NOLA.com
Krewe of Boo rolls tonight in New Orleans; here's where and when
The fun and frights of the Krewe of Boo hit a fevered pitch Saturday night when the Carnival-style parade that celebrates the Halloween season rolls in a big way. Where's the best place to spot the parade? Is there more happening? Do I need a costume? (Yes!) Here are the...
NOLA.com
Louisiana horror flicks to check out this Halloween
Louisiana’s folklore is rich with spirits, monsters, dark deeds, magic and drama. And New Orleans alone has volumes of stories about ghosts, vampires and the unexplainable. Surprisingly, though, while Louisiana’s film industry goes back to the early 20th century, locally shot horror films didn’t really start appearing until the 1950s and '60s — and the results have since often been a mixed bag of bad accents, fumbled traditions and jumbled locations.
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.
On November 11th -13th, the Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival returns to the Jean Lafitte Auditorium for a fun-filled weekend. In addition to the delicious food and beautiful nature attractions, there are some amazing musical performances scheduled. New Orleans based, alternative rock band Better Than Ezra, Grammy-winning country singer Travis Tritt and country-pop singer and American Idol Alumni, Lauren Alaina will headline the festival next month. Other acts that currently are scheduled to perform include Uncle Kracker, Nashville South and local favorites, Rockin’ Dopsie & The Zydeco Twisters, and Amanda Shaw.
NOLA.com
Lost Black settlement on the Chalmette Battlefield is the topic of documentary
The Chalmette tract where Americans beat the British in the Battle of New Orleans is open and grassy, leaving no hint that the St. Bernard Parish acreage once contained a village called Fazendeville that was established after the Civil War for freed slaves. The community included houses, a grocery, a...
NOLA.com
'Thriller' flash mob will take over Jackson Square on Halloween: Here's how to get involved
What would Halloween be without a flash mob presentation of "Thriller," Michael Jackson's mammoth hit with zombies, werewolves and Vincent Price?. The annual performance will be, fittingly, on Halloween at noon in Jackson Square. And those who wish to participate have two chances to learn the moves, get into the groove and let loose with some freaky al fresco fun.
WDSU
'Ghosts in the Oaks' returns to City Park, offering spooky family fun
NEW ORLEANS — "Ghosts in the Oaks" returns to City Park after a hiatus due to COVID-19. The spooky, family-friendly event is happening Oct. 22 and 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. for early admission guests and 6 to 9 p.m. for general admission. All proceeds will benefit the...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 21-23
It's a weekend of festive fun, frights and frivolity as the October calendar speeds toward All Hallows Eve. Get your "boo" on Saturday with the KREWE OF BOO parade rolling through the French Quarter and CBD starting at 6:30 p.m. The Carnival-style procession, with restauranteur Dickie Brennan as the king and rapper Kr3wcial as the grand marshal, starts on Elysian Fields Avenue, heads down Decatur Street, loops onto Canal Street and ends at the MONSTER MASH at Generations Hall. Along the route, several spots hold viewing parties. Get in on the frightful fun here.
Broken neck. Shattered life. Stuck in a New Orleans wheelchair
In a New Orleans split second, this guy changes you forever
theadvocate.com
15+ free things you get with a New Orleans Public Library card: Zoo tickets, cake pans, more
A New Orleans Public Library card gets you access to more things than books. Just this month, the library unveiled a new service — free menstrual products. Cardholders also can get free tickets to the Audubon Zoo, free internet through mobile hot spots, free streaming movies, free plant seeds and free cake pans, among other things.
Spin
Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health
Kiddo K’s rise to his current status as one of the most exciting up-and-coming rappers in the game is about as unexpected as they come. That’s not because Kiddo lacks the work ethic or talent to arrive as a shining prospect — he has both in spades. Rather, the surprise comes from his rise from homelessness and surviving Hurricane Katrina. His journey of leaving New Orleans for a town he’d never been to before and avoiding trouble on the streets (when no one else expected him to make a living anywhere else) made the odds for success nearly impossible.
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
NOLA.com
Pretty and poignant, New Orleans’ Day of the Dead Parade has a new route in 2022
As anyone who’s ever attended the annual Mexican Day of the Dead cemetery procession in the St. Roch neighborhood can tell you, it’s one of the most beautiful, magical parades in a town known for beautiful, magical parades. The Día de Muertos is an opportunity to celebrate the...
whereyat.com
Sky Zone Debuts New Thrills
Sky Zone in Metairie is reaching new heights with the addition of the Air Court, Boulder Balls, and Mega Launch. The radical trampoline park is also ready to challenge you on the Warrior Course complete with swinging jump pads, rope climbs, and a balance beam. Those with superb balance may enjoy trying the fair favorite: The Ladder Climb. Don't be surprised if you can't get past the first rung! The Mega Launch slide is guaranteed to give you a lot of air before you land on the bounce pad.
Sole Collector
Nike Honors New Orleans With New Air Force 1
Fresh off of delivering the “Bronx Origins” colorway last week, Nike continues to honor the accession of hip-hop with this upcoming Air Force 1 release. Shown here is the “Nola” Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is slated to drop on early November. According to the product description on SNKRS, the shoe’s color scheme pays homage to the rise of hip-hop in New Orleans, Louisiana. This pair features special dubraes attached to the shoelaces, gold eyelets, and a metallic silver Swoosh on the lateral side that possibly references the city’s “Bling Bling” era from the ‘00s. Completing the look are special details on the heel counter and an all-white tooling underneath.
They survived Ian and Katrina. Now, they suffer from hurricane PTSD
While the destructive nature of hurricanes is often measured in dollars, there is also a psychological and emotional cost – a trauma known as hurricane PSTD.
