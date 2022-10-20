ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Halloween, Day of the Dead and other events in New Orleans

Halloween, Day of the Dead and other frightening and sacred rituals fill the calendar this week. Here’s a list of some of the haunted houses, spooky events, parties, concerts and more. For more spirited events, visit calendar.gambitweekly.com. Through Oct. 31. New Orleans Nightmare. This season the haunted house unleashes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Thrillist

ShaSha Lounge, New Orleans’ First Cocktail Bar with NFT Membership, Opening Soon

ShaSha Lounge Social Aid and Pleasure Club is New Orleans’ first cocktail lounge offering NFT membership, opening in 2023 and founded by Chef Nina Compton and her business partner and husband Larry Miller. Compton and Miller are the pair behind New Orleans restaurants Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro, and they founded ShaSha with the goal of having money available to help the community in the wake of natural disasters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Vampires in New Orleans | Sink Your Teeth Into This Interview

When you think of New Orleans and vampires, what comes to mind? For most, it's the iconic film Interview with the Vampire with Hollywood star boys Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, or the or new AMC+ TV series, both based on the novel by Anne Rice. Or maybe the gruesome figures attributed to the Crescent City's historical vampiric legacy, such as the Carter Brothers, Jacques St. Germaine, or maybe the Ursuline convent's own Casket Girls. There are definitely vampires in New Orleans, and we found a real Nola vampire to give us the scoop.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

K-Town BBQ & Tofu serves Korean cuisine in Gretna

David Park challenges curious eaters to try his home-style Korean food. “I don’t think too many people here know Korean food,” says the owner of K-Town BBQ & Tofu, which sits next to Hong Kong Food Market in Gretna. “Vietnamese, Chinese, sushi, yes, but even my staff wasn’t familiar with our cuisine.”
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana horror flicks to check out this Halloween

Louisiana’s folklore is rich with spirits, monsters, dark deeds, magic and drama. And New Orleans alone has volumes of stories about ghosts, vampires and the unexplainable. Surprisingly, though, while Louisiana’s film industry goes back to the early 20th century, locally shot horror films didn’t really start appearing until the 1950s and '60s — and the results have since often been a mixed bag of bad accents, fumbled traditions and jumbled locations.
LOUISIANA STATE
Tina Howell

Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.

On November 11th -13th, the Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival returns to the Jean Lafitte Auditorium for a fun-filled weekend. In addition to the delicious food and beautiful nature attractions, there are some amazing musical performances scheduled. New Orleans based, alternative rock band Better Than Ezra, Grammy-winning country singer Travis Tritt and country-pop singer and American Idol Alumni, Lauren Alaina will headline the festival next month. Other acts that currently are scheduled to perform include Uncle Kracker, Nashville South and local favorites, Rockin’ Dopsie & The Zydeco Twisters, and Amanda Shaw.
JEAN LAFITTE, LA
NOLA.com

'Thriller' flash mob will take over Jackson Square on Halloween: Here's how to get involved

What would Halloween be without a flash mob presentation of "Thriller," Michael Jackson's mammoth hit with zombies, werewolves and Vincent Price?. The annual performance will be, fittingly, on Halloween at noon in Jackson Square. And those who wish to participate have two chances to learn the moves, get into the groove and let loose with some freaky al fresco fun.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 21-23

It's a weekend of festive fun, frights and frivolity as the October calendar speeds toward All Hallows Eve. Get your "boo" on Saturday with the KREWE OF BOO parade rolling through the French Quarter and CBD starting at 6:30 p.m. The Carnival-style procession, with restauranteur Dickie Brennan as the king and rapper Kr3wcial as the grand marshal, starts on Elysian Fields Avenue, heads down Decatur Street, loops onto Canal Street and ends at the MONSTER MASH at Generations Hall. Along the route, several spots hold viewing parties. Get in on the frightful fun here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Spin

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

Kiddo K’s rise to his current status as one of the most exciting up-and-coming rappers in the game is about as unexpected as they come. That’s not because Kiddo lacks the work ethic or talent to arrive as a shining prospect — he has both in spades. Rather, the surprise comes from his rise from homelessness and surviving Hurricane Katrina. His journey of leaving New Orleans for a town he’d never been to before and avoiding trouble on the streets (when no one else expected him to make a living anywhere else) made the odds for success nearly impossible.
LOUISIANA STATE
whereyat.com

Sky Zone Debuts New Thrills

Sky Zone in Metairie is reaching new heights with the addition of the Air Court, Boulder Balls, and Mega Launch. The radical trampoline park is also ready to challenge you on the Warrior Course complete with swinging jump pads, rope climbs, and a balance beam. Those with superb balance may enjoy trying the fair favorite: The Ladder Climb. Don't be surprised if you can't get past the first rung! The Mega Launch slide is guaranteed to give you a lot of air before you land on the bounce pad.
METAIRIE, LA
Sole Collector

Nike Honors New Orleans With New Air Force 1

Fresh off of delivering the “Bronx Origins” colorway last week, Nike continues to honor the accession of hip-hop with this upcoming Air Force 1 release. Shown here is the “Nola” Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is slated to drop on early November. According to the product description on SNKRS, the shoe’s color scheme pays homage to the rise of hip-hop in New Orleans, Louisiana. This pair features special dubraes attached to the shoelaces, gold eyelets, and a metallic silver Swoosh on the lateral side that possibly references the city’s “Bling Bling” era from the ‘00s. Completing the look are special details on the heel counter and an all-white tooling underneath.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

