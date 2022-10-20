Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
Gizmodo
Diabetes Drug Linked to Lower Risk of Dementia, Study Finds
New research this week is the latest to suggest that some drugs meant to treat type 2 diabetes might also help prevent dementia in high-risk groups. The study found that older people who used a relatively older class of antidiabetic medication were less likely to develop dementia than those who used other common antidiabetic drugs. The findings might warrant new clinical trials to confirm the untapped potential of these drugs, the authors say.
Identifying Dementia Nearly a Decade Prior to Diagnosis, According to New Study
A new Cambridge study discusses warning signs and early treatment options. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein on the part of the author.
New Alzheimer’s Drug Reported to Substantially Decrease Cognitive Impairment
Placebo-based studies have been called “groundbreaking” and “game-changing.”. Anonymous Alzheimer’s Disease RepresentationShutterstock. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.
msn.com
The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says
Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
A man thought his itchy skin was caused by a reaction to poison ivy. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after a healthcare worker noticed his skin was slightly yellow.
A man who had an itch for weeks thought he had an allergy, but it was cancer causing the symptom. The man's cancer blocked the passage between the liver and gut, so bilirubin built up, causing the itch. Pancreatic cancer can be hard to diagnose, because there may not be...
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
Blood pressure and heart condition meds recalled. Pills were put in the wrong bottles
Bottles of medication designed to keep blood pressure down contained medication designed to help prevent strokes and blood clots in people with heart conditions, causing a recall of one lot of each. This packaging mixup comes from Golden State Medical Supply, which said in its FDA-posted recall notice that it...
Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More
Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
studyfinds.org
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder
VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
Which Diabetes Drugs Control A1C the Longest? Study Shows 2 Have Slight Advantage
In a clinical trial comparing four drugs used to control type 2 diabetes, participants who took liraglutide or insulin glargine along with metformin were able to control their blood glucose levels longer than those taking glimepiride or sitagliptin. The differences in long-term control among the four drugs was very small.
The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles
While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
Urgent cancer warning to millions of women as just 3% can spot signs of stealth killer
AS ONE of the most deadly cancers to affect women - chances are you know what ovarian cancer is. According to charity Target Ovarian Cancer a mere 3 per cent of women are confident in naming all of the symptoms of the disease. It has called for urgent action to...
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
New Drug for Rheumatoid Arthritis May Provide Another Treatment Option
Olokizumab, a monoclonal antibody therapy, is being looked at as a potential treatment for severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). In a recent clinical trial, the drug worked better than a placebo and was on par with current RA treatments. If approved, the drug would be another option for RA patients who...
A vitamin B12 deficiency can go unnoticed and cause symptoms like numb limbs and a yellow tinge to the skin and eyes. A dietitian explains how to get enough.
Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells. A deficiency can go unnoticed because it can cause symptoms that are shared with other conditions. Vegans can get vitamin B12 from fortified plant milks, nutritional yeast flakes, and supplements.
Adderall Shortage: What to Do If Your ADHD Medications Are Unavailable
The FDA declared a nationwide shortage of immediate-release Adderall last week. While Adderall shortages are not uncommon, an increase in ADHD diagnoses in recent years may have contributed to increased demand for the treatment. Several generic versions and extended-release formulas are still available. Experts say you can ask pharmacists to...
3 Supplements Doctors Swear By For Healthy Weight Loss Over 50
While healthy weight loss cannot be acquired by supplementation alone, this can greatly impact your health journey, and make a noticeable difference in your energy levels and mood along the way! Along with a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and consistent sleep, you might find that taking specific supplements can help you lose or maintain weight.
News-Medical.net
Orthopedic surgery patients can recover just as well without using opioid-based painkillers
Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
Signs You Need To Adjust Your Antidepressants
Your mental health plays a role in your overall well being and can drastically impact your ability to function effectively from day to day. In fact, when your mood isn't right, it can throw off the tone and feel of your day, week, or even month. Inspira Health explains that the top three most diagnosed mental health disorders are anxiety disorders, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). For individuals who experience milder symptoms of mental health disorders, treatment options may only include a form of therapy such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help cope with the side effects and symptoms of a disorder or mental illness (via Mayo Clinic). However, other individuals who experience long-term or more severe effects of a mental health disorder may have a treatment plan that includes therapy and a prescribed antidepressant.
Verywell Health
