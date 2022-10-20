ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diabetes Drug Linked to Lower Risk of Dementia, Study Finds

New research this week is the latest to suggest that some drugs meant to treat type 2 diabetes might also help prevent dementia in high-risk groups. The study found that older people who used a relatively older class of antidiabetic medication were less likely to develop dementia than those who used other common antidiabetic drugs. The findings might warrant new clinical trials to confirm the untapped potential of these drugs, the authors say.
New Alzheimer’s Drug Reported to Substantially Decrease Cognitive Impairment

Placebo-based studies have been called “groundbreaking” and “game-changing.”. Anonymous Alzheimer’s Disease RepresentationShutterstock. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.
The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says

Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More

Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles

While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis

Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
3 Supplements Doctors Swear By For Healthy Weight Loss Over 50

While healthy weight loss cannot be acquired by supplementation alone, this can greatly impact your health journey, and make a noticeable difference in your energy levels and mood along the way! Along with a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and consistent sleep, you might find that taking specific supplements can help you lose or maintain weight.
Orthopedic surgery patients can recover just as well without using opioid-based painkillers

Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
Signs You Need To Adjust Your Antidepressants

Your mental health plays a role in your overall well being and can drastically impact your ability to function effectively from day to day. In fact, when your mood isn't right, it can throw off the tone and feel of your day, week, or even month. Inspira Health explains that the top three most diagnosed mental health disorders are anxiety disorders, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). For individuals who experience milder symptoms of mental health disorders, treatment options may only include a form of therapy such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help cope with the side effects and symptoms of a disorder or mental illness (via Mayo Clinic). However, other individuals who experience long-term or more severe effects of a mental health disorder may have a treatment plan that includes therapy and a prescribed antidepressant.
