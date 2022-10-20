Read full article on original website
Related
Done! Tom Brady 'No Longer Thinking About' Getting Back Together With Gisele Bündchen As $400 Million Divorce Battle Looms
Tom Brady is officially done holding out hope for the survival of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. A source spilled to Radar, the former New England Patriots quarterback has been gearing up for a $400 million divorce battle as he knows the end of his union with the supermodel is near. “Tom’s no longer thinking about a reconciliation,” the insider explained. “His football buddies are telling him Gisele is too much trouble. They want him to rejoin the dating pool and go clubbing with them!”'LIFE HAS ITS STRESSES': TOM BRADY ADMITS HE'S 'GOING THROUGH' TOUGH TIMES AS GISELE BÜNDCHEN DIVORCE...
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady After Bucs’ Loss To The Panthers
Antonio Brown teased Tom Brady on Twitter after the Bucs’ latest loss. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown trolled his ex-teammate, Tom Brady, after the team’s embarrassing 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Panthers had recently traded their star offensive weapons, Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, while also firing their head coach, Matt Rhule.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jets’ Star Breece Hall Carted Off Field With Likely ACL Injury
Breece Hall is believed to have suffered an ACL injury. Breece Hall, the star rookie running back for the New York Jets, was carted off the field on Sunday, during the team’s 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos. After the games, Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that he likely suffered an ACL injury.
hotnewhiphop.com
Christian McCaffrey Traded To The 49ers: Details
A big move was made in the NFL late last night. In the eyes of many, Christian McCaffrey is the best running back in the entire NFL. He is someone who has shown himself to be a versatile player, and the Carolina Panthers have been lucky to have him. That said, the Panthers are pitiful this season, and McCaffrey’s potential is being wasted.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Westbrook Says He Played “Solid” After Pitiful 2-Point Performance
The Lakers continue to be a laughing stock. Russell Westbrook has not been good for the Los Angeles Lakers over the past year. His time in L.A. has been a disaster and nothing has helped his game. Coming off of the bench, new schemes and a new coach have not been enough to make Russ actually care about the game.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Calls Lakers “Brick Layers” In Hilarious Rant
The Lakers look awful to start the year. Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers picked up their second-straight loss to start the season. They were playing against the Los Angeles Clippers, and they had one of the worst shooting nights in recent memory. Russell Westbrook couldn’t even get a field goal, and his two-point performance was one of the most pitiful things we have seen in a long time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bronny James Jr. Looked Like Steph Curry In Front Of Quavo & Swae Lee
Bronny has been finding his rhythm from beyond the arc. Bronny James Jr. is someone that many in the basketball world are paying attention to. LeBron’s eldest son is currently 18 years old and this year, he will be in his Senior season with Sierra Canyon. As it turns out, he is also going to be playing in the Overtime Elite league as part of the California Basketball Club.
Comments / 0