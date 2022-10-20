Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: Predicting the final 5 games of the 2022 season
If any team needed a bye week, it was the Auburn Tigers. Three consecutive losses followed a 3-1 start, leaving the Tigers at the bottom of the SEC standings with Arkansas; both 1-3 in conference play. It cemented a foregone conclusion that Bryan Harsin’s tenure at Auburn will end just...
flywareagle.com
Auburn football: Twitter thinks possible transfer QB will hit portal
With Auburn football in the midst of a much-needed bye week following three straight losses — two of which were of the double-digit variety and the other of the blown 17-point variety — Fly War Eagle had a chance to catch all of Saturday’s action. The most...
SEC Football: The Aubies might stumble into a good decision
Auburn University must have some classes in critical thinking and strategic thinking. Assuming it does, no SEC football program needs to enroll in such classes as much as Auburn. Having written (and read) so much about Auburn’s dysfunctions, a long list will not be repeated here. I will say, the...
tigerdroppings.com
Paul Finebaum Asked If Lane Kiffin Would Leave Ole Miss For Auburn
If, or rather, when the Auburn job becomes available would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss for the gig? Paul Finebaum shares his thoughts... "Yes. Yes, I do, again, without knowing how the season plays out, I think (Kiffin) is still restless,” Finebaum told Connor O’Gara. “I don’t base that on Lane Kiffin and I having late-night conversations because I don’t know any more about his future than you do. I’m just offering an opinion and an observation. The thing about Auburn that I think Lane Kiffin is thinking is it would be so much easier to recruit there than where I’m at, even though he’s doing well. That’s self-evident. But he’s having to scramble to stay alive at Ole Miss whereas at Auburn, there’s a much stronger recruiting base from a booster standpoint and a financial standpoint."
247Sports
Auburn officially names new football facilities
As Auburn’s football training center and weight room near completion, the Auburn University Board of Trustees has approved the names for Auburn football’s two newest facilities. The football-only facility will be known as the Woltosz Football Performance Center, in honor of Walt and Ginger Woltosz and the weight...
Auburn football: Predicting Gus Malzahn’s UCF and Bo Nix’s Oregon Week 8
UCF is a -4.5 point favorite on the road (per Fanduel) against the Pirates in Greenville while the Ducks are a -6 favorite at Autzen Stadium (per Action Network) in Eugene. Both programs sit at 5-1 with losses to Louisville for the Knights and defending national champion Georgia for the Ducks during the Chik-Fil-A kickoff Week 1.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryce Young dazzles with latest highlight-reel TD pass to open scoring vs. Mississippi State
Bryce Young delivered his latest Houdini act early on against Mississippi State. The Alabama quarterback scrambled to gain roughly 10 seconds in and around the pocket, then directed Jojo Earle to a wide-open pass in the end zone. It capped a 6 play drive that went 85 yards and covered 2:18. The third down pass was the only third down play on the drive, and was Earle’s second touchdown of the season.
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game
An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired. Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Andalusia Star News
Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom
Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
Opelika-Auburn News
30 years in the making: Opelika native Adam Hood debuting at Grand Ole Opry
Country singer-songwriter and Opelika native Adam Hood will be living out one of his dreams by performing at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night. For Hood, performing on the Opry stage has been something he’s worked towards for about 30 years. “I’ve just associated it with a big...
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
Opelika-Auburn News
Candlelight vigil for Aniah Blanchard set for Sunday on Samford Lawn on anniversary of her death
A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at Auburn University to honor the life of Aniah Blanchard. Police investigators say the 19-year-old Southern Union State Community College student was abducted from a Chevron gas station on South College Street in Auburn and murdered on that day three years ago. Since...
WTVM
King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
WTVM
Auburn Police Department looking to fill several job positions
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department currently has 142 officers and is looking to fill around 18 positions. Recruiters have been interviewing potential hires, but the department is still searching for candidates. Auburn police leaders strive to keep the community safe and as the city continues to grow,...
WTVM
Columbus defense attorney weighs in on pastor’s suicide
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Total shock,” says Defense Attorney Shevon Thomas, II. Those were the words attorney Shevon Thomas II used when he saw his client dead outside his office. He walked me through the moments before 51-year-old Christopher Smith shot and killed himself. “Outside of funerals, I’ve...
WSFA
Pedestrian hit, killed by 18-wheeler on I-85 in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 85, according to Opelika police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 68. Police said the driver remained at the scene where the victim was later pronounced dead.
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
WSFA
Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
elmoreautauganews.com
Pumpkins, Food and Fun Draw Tremendous Crowd for First Night in Prattville
For the opening night of the Annual Prattville Parade of Pumpkins Friday, it was difficult to determine if the kids or the adults were more into the “spirit” of the season. A huge crowd moved through the entire downtown area, the Barrel Trail, the Glow Trail and the displays of creative pumpkins. Food trucks and restaurants fed the hungry, and shoppers filled the businesses that stayed open late for the event.
