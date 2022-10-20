Read full article on original website
Rose-Hulman seeks to expand enrollment to disadvantaged students
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is taking steps to broaden its enrollment of low-income, under-resourced and first-generation students. The technology-focused school has joined the Coalition for College initiative, which seeks to provide college access to prospective students with the traits needed to excel in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers, but often lack the resources to get the attention of recruiters.
