Drive-Through job, resource fair to be held in Chadron
Nebraska Department of Labor is hosting a Drive-Through Job and Resource Fair in Chadron on Nov. 3 from 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the First National Bank parking lot. Information and registration are located under Career Fairs at: https://www.csc.edu/careerservices/
Robert Wahlstrom wins National Recognition for Community Service, Industry Accomplishments
New York, NY, October 18, 2022) – The nomination of Robert Wahlstrom, president of Wahlstrom Ford Inc. in Chadron, Nebraska, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Wahlstrom is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country...
Diers named Director of Human Resources in Chadron
CHADRON – Amee Diers, who has been the Interim Director of Human Resources since August, will be the new Director of Human Resources Vice President for Administration and Finance Kari Gaswick announced Monday. “Amee has demonstrated excellent leadership as the Interim Director and I am confident she will continue...
Fall 2022 Graves Lecture Series begins Tuesday in Chadron
CHADRON – The Fall 2022 Chadron State College Graves Lecture series will feature a wide variety of topics including broadcasting, chiropractics, and biking. The lectures are free and open to the public at the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium. Some lectures are archived on the CSC YouTube Channel. The series...
Street, alley tree trimming begins in Alliance Homestead Addition
Alliance, NE – Panhandle Tree Service will begin trimming trees for the City of Alliance along streets and alleys this week, weather permitting. Trees will be trimmed for electric line, streetlight and refuse truck clearance. This project will take place in the Homestead Addition. For questions or concerns please...
Local and State Officals celebrate latest completion of the Heartland Expressway
By: Mike Glesinger Panhandle Post. Thanks to The Governors Office and Nebraska Dept of Transportation. Local and State Officals celebrated the completion of the latest segment of the Heartland Expressway on Monday morning. Governor Pete Ricketts, Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney, NDOT Director John Selmer and NDOT Dist. 5 Construction Engineer Doug Hoevet were in attendance at the ribbon cutting that was held north of Angora on the new southbound lanes of Highway 385.
Jury selection in Chadron's first murder trial in 13 years to be held Wednesday
Chadron’s first murder trial in 13 years is scheduled for next week in Dawes County District Court. 20-year old Ian Little Moon, more commonly known as Sage Little Moon, is charged with 1st-degree murder and felony use of a deadly weapon in the death of 72-year old John Martinez, who was in a relationship with Little Moon’s older sister.
Woes mount for Chadron State football player who fired gun into the air
The simple act of shooting a gun into the air from a car in Chadron Wednesday evening has given a Colorado teenager a mess of troubles – legal and otherwise. 18-year old Chadron State College student Justice Lillie is in the Dawes County Jail awaiting the setting of bail and facing felony charges of possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm at a school.
Chadron police remind community about recreational vehicles ordinance
Fall is upon us and snow may come at any day. With that we would like to remind all of our community members that City Ordinance §16-308 Recreational vehicles; storage was changed in December of 2016 in an effort to keep our roadways clear of trailers during the winter making snow removal easier.
Huskers pull away from Chadron State in exhibition game Sunday
The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers capitalized on its advantages in the paint, and took advantage of bench depth, to top the Chadron State College Eagles 87-60 in an exhibition matchup in Lincoln on Sunday afternoon. "Obviously, they're a Big Ten opponent," said CSC Head Men's Basketball Coach Shane Paben. "They...
3 people dead in Fall River County crash
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a crash near Oelrichs Thursday evening.
Scottsbluff football blows out Lexington in season finale
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Lexington welcomed on in Scottsbluff for the season finale of regular play. In the end, the Bearcats take down the Minutemen. See embedded video for highlights.
Scottsbluff Injury Accident
Officers with the Scottsbluff Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Beltline Highway-East, early Monday morning to the scene of an injury accident. According to a media release, A westbound GMC Terrain driven by a 41 year old female from Scottsbluff left the roadway and traveled approximately 100 yards off-road before crashing into a drainage ditch. The female was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Regional West Medical Center for minor injuries.
Chadron police arrest man for shooting gun from a moving vehicle
On Oct. 19 at approximately 8:20 p.m. officers with the Chadron Police Department received a report of gunshots being fired out of a moving vehicle in the 500 block of North Main Street. A license plate of the vehicle was included in the vehicle description. Chadron officers responded to the...
AFD responds to fire at New Alliance Bean
The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department was called to New Alliance Bean & Grain early Thursday morning to a fire. The facility is located on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385 and includes multiple storage bins that are connected by a series of augars and conveyors. Flames from the...
Eagles playoff hopes take big hit with sweep in The Springs
The Chadron State College volleyball team lost in three sets (23-25, 17-25, 21-25) against UCCS on Friday night in Colorado Springs. CSC's record is now 7-15 overall, and 5-8 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The first set opened with both teams trading blows, with neither team being able to...
Cheyenne County sheriff's office investigates two-vehicle injury accident
POTTER - A driver failing to stop his vehicle at a stop sign is being blamed for an injury accident in rural Cheyenne County Thursday. Sheriff Adam Frerichs says Troy Sutton, 49, of Sidney, did not come to a complete stop in the semi-tractor-trailer he was driving when turning north onto Country Road 83 from County Road 40 north of Potter.
CSC falls out of playoff spot after weekend sweeps
The Chadron State volleyball team lost on the road against CSU-Pueblo in three sets (12-25, 23-25, 10-25) on Saturday night. The loss by the Eagles puts their record at 7-16 overall, and 5-9 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The first set opened with CSU-Pueblo jumping out to a 6-1...
Big defensive plays not enough as Pueblo pulls away from CSC, 34-12
Quarterback Hunter Raquet connected with wide receiver Andrew Cook for four touchdown passes as homestanding Colorado State-Pueblo defeated Chadron State 34-12 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon. After Chadron State posted the game's opening touchdown, the first of the Raquet-to-Cook TD passes was a 12-yarder that came...
