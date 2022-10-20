ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Panhandle Post

Diers named Director of Human Resources in Chadron

CHADRON – Amee Diers, who has been the Interim Director of Human Resources since August, will be the new Director of Human Resources Vice President for Administration and Finance Kari Gaswick announced Monday. “Amee has demonstrated excellent leadership as the Interim Director and I am confident she will continue...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Fall 2022 Graves Lecture Series begins Tuesday in Chadron

CHADRON – The Fall 2022 Chadron State College Graves Lecture series will feature a wide variety of topics including broadcasting, chiropractics, and biking. The lectures are free and open to the public at the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium. Some lectures are archived on the CSC YouTube Channel. The series...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Local and State Officals celebrate latest completion of the Heartland Expressway

By: Mike Glesinger Panhandle Post. Thanks to The Governors Office and Nebraska Dept of Transportation. Local and State Officals celebrated the completion of the latest segment of the Heartland Expressway on Monday morning. Governor Pete Ricketts, Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney, NDOT Director John Selmer and NDOT Dist. 5 Construction Engineer Doug Hoevet were in attendance at the ribbon cutting that was held north of Angora on the new southbound lanes of Highway 385.
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jury selection in Chadron's first murder trial in 13 years to be held Wednesday

Chadron’s first murder trial in 13 years is scheduled for next week in Dawes County District Court. 20-year old Ian Little Moon, more commonly known as Sage Little Moon, is charged with 1st-degree murder and felony use of a deadly weapon in the death of 72-year old John Martinez, who was in a relationship with Little Moon’s older sister.
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woes mount for Chadron State football player who fired gun into the air

The simple act of shooting a gun into the air from a car in Chadron Wednesday evening has given a Colorado teenager a mess of troubles – legal and otherwise. 18-year old Chadron State College student Justice Lillie is in the Dawes County Jail awaiting the setting of bail and facing felony charges of possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm at a school.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Huskers pull away from Chadron State in exhibition game Sunday

The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers capitalized on its advantages in the paint, and took advantage of bench depth, to top the Chadron State College Eagles 87-60 in an exhibition matchup in Lincoln on Sunday afternoon. "Obviously, they're a Big Ten opponent," said CSC Head Men's Basketball Coach Shane Paben. "They...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff Injury Accident

Officers with the Scottsbluff Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Beltline Highway-East, early Monday morning to the scene of an injury accident. According to a media release, A westbound GMC Terrain driven by a 41 year old female from Scottsbluff left the roadway and traveled approximately 100 yards off-road before crashing into a drainage ditch. The female was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Regional West Medical Center for minor injuries.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

AFD responds to fire at New Alliance Bean

The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department was called to New Alliance Bean & Grain early Thursday morning to a fire. The facility is located on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385 and includes multiple storage bins that are connected by a series of augars and conveyors. Flames from the...
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cheyenne County sheriff's office investigates two-vehicle injury accident

POTTER - A driver failing to stop his vehicle at a stop sign is being blamed for an injury accident in rural Cheyenne County Thursday. Sheriff Adam Frerichs says Troy Sutton, 49, of Sidney, did not come to a complete stop in the semi-tractor-trailer he was driving when turning north onto Country Road 83 from County Road 40 north of Potter.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

CSC falls out of playoff spot after weekend sweeps

The Chadron State volleyball team lost on the road against CSU-Pueblo in three sets (12-25, 23-25, 10-25) on Saturday night. The loss by the Eagles puts their record at 7-16 overall, and 5-9 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The first set opened with CSU-Pueblo jumping out to a 6-1...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Big defensive plays not enough as Pueblo pulls away from CSC, 34-12

Quarterback Hunter Raquet connected with wide receiver Andrew Cook for four touchdown passes as homestanding Colorado State-Pueblo defeated Chadron State 34-12 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon. After Chadron State posted the game's opening touchdown, the first of the Raquet-to-Cook TD passes was a 12-yarder that came...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

