Houston, TX

realtynewsreport.com

Houston Maritime Center Sailing to East River

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) – The Houston Maritime Center – the repository of exhibits and paraphernalia from the city’s vast river-related history – is set to be reborn on the bayou next year. Midway, the Houston-based real estate investment and development...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

RNR Real Estate Briefs – HOU, AUS, DAL & more

RNR Real Estate Briefs from Realty News Report – BELLAIRE, Texas — Magma Equities, in its first joint venture with Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, has acquired a two-property, 820-unit suburban value-add multifamily portfolio in Texas from Moody National Cos. The purchase of the 580-unit Village at Bellaire and the 240-unit Lost Spurs Ranch in Fort Worth brings the firm’s Texas assets under management to 3,440 units. Built in 1990, Village at Bellaire consists of 580 one- and two-bedroom apartments in 25 three-story residential buildings on a 14.4-acre site. The Bellaire development has been 96 percent occupied.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Lovett Starts Industrial Project

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, has begun construction on Nexus North Logistics Park, a 567,140-SF industrial facility on Greens Road, just east of Bush Airport near Highway 59. “Nexus North will meet the growing demand for modern industrial buildings...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: The Lymbar at The Ion Soon, Niko Niko's Woodlands

The Lymbar, 4201 Main, is on track to open later this fall at The Ion. The concept was first announced in May 2021 as we reported here in the Houston Press. The upcoming craft cocktail bar and restaurant comes from the Cordua family with father and son duo Michael and David Cordua combining years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create a new concept that allows the pair to draw on their shared culinary vision.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Korean restaurants in Houston – Top 14 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!

For years, Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood has been a hotspot for Korean food, thanks to the neighborhood’s large expat community as well as a handful of Korean restaurants in Houston providing classic Korean dishes, including barbecue staples like bulgogi and kalbi. However, in recent years, Korean restaurants are...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Take to the Skies At Wings Over Houston Airshow

Do you feel the need, the need for speed? The CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow is at Ellington Airport off of old Highway 3 this upcoming weekend, October 29-30. The 501(c)(3) charitable community event is presented by the volunteer efforts of the Houston Wing, Gulf Coast Wing, and Tora! Tora! Tora! of the Commemorative Air Force, with support from the Lone Star Flight Museum, Collings Foundation-Houston based at Ellington Airport, and the Vietnam War Flight Museum. It is one of the top air shows in the United States, as this event is dedicated to showcasing vintage World War II aircraft, along with the thrills of modern aviation; The proceeds help support local nonprofits and they have been doing this for almost four decades.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah

Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
yolotx.com

The Nation’s Largest Renaissance Festival | TX Renaissance Festival | Todd Mission, TX

Welcome to the 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival, an eight-weekend faire full of medieval merriment, barbaric feasts, magic and wonder. Since 1974, guests from around the world flock to Todd Mission, TX for the nation’s largest renaissance gathering. Step back in time every weekend with different themes and immerse yourself in all the fanfare. Cheer on a fighter in a jousting competition, roam amongst the King & Queen, enjoy one of the many entertainment shows, and sip on the drink of the medieval times – mead.
TODD MISSION, TX
houstonstringer_com

Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houston

A woman was freed after being trapped in her pickup truck when it wrapped around a utility pole during a major accident in north Houston around midnight. The accident occurred at the intersection of Little York and Aldine Westfield when a silver Kia Sportage and a black GMC Sierra collided. The official address for this incident was listed as 10799 Aldine Westfield. First responders were initially dispatched at 12:05 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Candidates for Harris County judge campaign in Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With just over two weeks until election day, Harris County judge candidates are working to get voters on their side. Incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat, was getting out the vote in East Houston. “We have to treat every day like it’s election day," Hidalgo...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Texans' most stressful driving pet peeve isn't traffic or potholes, report says

In auto insurance company HiRoad's list, one Texas area was listed among the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make the roundup, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston man has given away over $1 billion

Recently Forbes released its list of the richest 400 Americans. While it is interesting to look at the rich list, they also release a far more insightful report- highlighting the charity of these billionaires. They assigned each billionaire a philanthropy score, ranging from 1 to 5, based on how much of their wealth they have given away, with five being the highest score.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Seafood

Golfstrømmen is a Houston gem. Norwegian for “Gulf stream,” the elegant Post Market food hall spot puts a Nordic spin on Gulf Coast seafood; and it’s been a hit with foodies in-the-know since opening thanks to high-quality sourcing from environmentally-friendly seafood suppliers and the masterful techniques of the talent behind the concept, Norwegian chef Christopher Haatuft of seafood restaurant Lysverket and “Top Chef” and James Beard Award winner chef Paul Qui. Dine on snitters (open-faced Norwegian sandwiches) stacked with cold smoked salmon and lobster salad, raw bluefin tuna with wasabi and smoked soy, and plates of steamed mussels, crispy fried whole red snapper, and seared scallop with bacon foam; and look out for guest chef nights, omakase nights and seasonal tasting menus.
HOUSTON, TX

