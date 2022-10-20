Read full article on original website
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
realtynewsreport.com
Houston Maritime Center Sailing to East River
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) – The Houston Maritime Center – the repository of exhibits and paraphernalia from the city’s vast river-related history – is set to be reborn on the bayou next year. Midway, the Houston-based real estate investment and development...
realtynewsreport.com
RNR Real Estate Briefs – HOU, AUS, DAL & more
RNR Real Estate Briefs from Realty News Report – BELLAIRE, Texas — Magma Equities, in its first joint venture with Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, has acquired a two-property, 820-unit suburban value-add multifamily portfolio in Texas from Moody National Cos. The purchase of the 580-unit Village at Bellaire and the 240-unit Lost Spurs Ranch in Fort Worth brings the firm’s Texas assets under management to 3,440 units. Built in 1990, Village at Bellaire consists of 580 one- and two-bedroom apartments in 25 three-story residential buildings on a 14.4-acre site. The Bellaire development has been 96 percent occupied.
realtynewsreport.com
Lovett Starts Industrial Project
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, has begun construction on Nexus North Logistics Park, a 567,140-SF industrial facility on Greens Road, just east of Bush Airport near Highway 59. “Nexus North will meet the growing demand for modern industrial buildings...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: The Lymbar at The Ion Soon, Niko Niko's Woodlands
The Lymbar, 4201 Main, is on track to open later this fall at The Ion. The concept was first announced in May 2021 as we reported here in the Houston Press. The upcoming craft cocktail bar and restaurant comes from the Cordua family with father and son duo Michael and David Cordua combining years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create a new concept that allows the pair to draw on their shared culinary vision.
Is crime up or down? In Houston, concerns are hard to allay
HOUSTON (AP) — Political ads on the airwaves and social media in the nation’s fourth largest city paint a picture of Houston as a failed state where crime is out of control and violent criminals have free rein. The political discussion over crime even made its way to...
houstononthecheap.com
Korean restaurants in Houston – Top 14 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!
For years, Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood has been a hotspot for Korean food, thanks to the neighborhood’s large expat community as well as a handful of Korean restaurants in Houston providing classic Korean dishes, including barbecue staples like bulgogi and kalbi. However, in recent years, Korean restaurants are...
thepostnewspaper.net
Take to the Skies At Wings Over Houston Airshow
Do you feel the need, the need for speed? The CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow is at Ellington Airport off of old Highway 3 this upcoming weekend, October 29-30. The 501(c)(3) charitable community event is presented by the volunteer efforts of the Houston Wing, Gulf Coast Wing, and Tora! Tora! Tora! of the Commemorative Air Force, with support from the Lone Star Flight Museum, Collings Foundation-Houston based at Ellington Airport, and the Vietnam War Flight Museum. It is one of the top air shows in the United States, as this event is dedicated to showcasing vintage World War II aircraft, along with the thrills of modern aviation; The proceeds help support local nonprofits and they have been doing this for almost four decades.
10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...
The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah
Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
Funny or Offensive? Houston, Texas ‘Help Wanted’ Sign is Raising Eyebrows
The Pets Gone Wild Resort in Pasadena is causing a stir with its new recruitment strategy. Walter Parsons was beyond frustrated with the quality of his recent hires and was thinking outside of the box to get a new person in the position as quickly as possible. According to KHOU...
yolotx.com
The Nation’s Largest Renaissance Festival | TX Renaissance Festival | Todd Mission, TX
Welcome to the 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival, an eight-weekend faire full of medieval merriment, barbaric feasts, magic and wonder. Since 1974, guests from around the world flock to Todd Mission, TX for the nation’s largest renaissance gathering. Step back in time every weekend with different themes and immerse yourself in all the fanfare. Cheer on a fighter in a jousting competition, roam amongst the King & Queen, enjoy one of the many entertainment shows, and sip on the drink of the medieval times – mead.
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houston
A woman was freed after being trapped in her pickup truck when it wrapped around a utility pole during a major accident in north Houston around midnight. The accident occurred at the intersection of Little York and Aldine Westfield when a silver Kia Sportage and a black GMC Sierra collided. The official address for this incident was listed as 10799 Aldine Westfield. First responders were initially dispatched at 12:05 a.m.
Candidates for Harris County judge campaign in Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With just over two weeks until election day, Harris County judge candidates are working to get voters on their side. Incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat, was getting out the vote in East Houston. “We have to treat every day like it’s election day," Hidalgo...
MySanAntonio
Texans' most stressful driving pet peeve isn't traffic or potholes, report says
In auto insurance company HiRoad's list, one Texas area was listed among the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make the roundup, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
This Houston man has given away over $1 billion
Recently Forbes released its list of the richest 400 Americans. While it is interesting to look at the rich list, they also release a far more insightful report- highlighting the charity of these billionaires. They assigned each billionaire a philanthropy score, ranging from 1 to 5, based on how much of their wealth they have given away, with five being the highest score.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
365thingsinhouston.com
Make your vote plan with our need-to-know guide to voting in Harris County’s 2022 elections
Get the when, where and what’s squared away for your election plans when early voting opens on Monday, October 24 through Friday, November 4, 2022; and on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The 2022 midterm elections are arriving across the country, and early voting is nearly upon us.
Unbelievable: Flyer in Houston, Texas With Slur Placed On Tree
It's hard to believe in the year of 2022 that things like this occur. But in Houston, one individual, who at the time of writing is unidentified, placed a flyer on a tree that has many talking. The Flyer In Question. KPRC in Houston has the story of the mystery...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Seafood
Golfstrømmen is a Houston gem. Norwegian for “Gulf stream,” the elegant Post Market food hall spot puts a Nordic spin on Gulf Coast seafood; and it’s been a hit with foodies in-the-know since opening thanks to high-quality sourcing from environmentally-friendly seafood suppliers and the masterful techniques of the talent behind the concept, Norwegian chef Christopher Haatuft of seafood restaurant Lysverket and “Top Chef” and James Beard Award winner chef Paul Qui. Dine on snitters (open-faced Norwegian sandwiches) stacked with cold smoked salmon and lobster salad, raw bluefin tuna with wasabi and smoked soy, and plates of steamed mussels, crispy fried whole red snapper, and seared scallop with bacon foam; and look out for guest chef nights, omakase nights and seasonal tasting menus.
