Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Town of Greenwich Annual Fall Leaf Collection Program Begins November 7, 2022
Town of Greenwich Department of Public Works will begin the annual Leaf Collection Program on November 7, 2022, to half-acre or less residential properties (building zone R-20) on public streets. The Leaf Collection Program is conducted for a 6 to 8-week period from November to mid-December and weather permitting the...
Miss Confident Celebrates Three Years in Ridgefield on November 5!
Miss Confident, a Boutique for Tweens and Teens, is thrilled to invite the community to its upcoming Third Anniversary Celebration on November 5 from 11AM to 5PM at the Ridgefield shop, located at 17 Danbury Road. Miss Confident features a wide selection of apparel and gifts for Tweens & Teens selected to inspire confidence in growing girls.
Stamford Museum & Nature Center Relocating Historic Telescope
The Stamford Museum & Nature Center (SM&NC) marked a major milestone in its history this week as it took the first step to relocate its historic Gregory-Maksutov Telescope to the Astronomical Lyceum, a historical telescope museum in Magdalena, New Mexico. Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons joined SM&NC officials on Tuesday to witness the telescope being craned through the dome of the current observatory.
Tour 67 Whipstick Road Home at Public Open House this Sunday
67 Whipstick Road, Ridgefield - Public Open House on Sunday 10/23 from 1-3pm Picturesque shingle style country home on 1.0 level acre with stone walls and walkways, mature trees and flowering gardens, sprawling yard, lower stone patio, and upper deck offering panoramic views of the peaceful pond bordered by 75 acres of open space.
Bernard's Now Taking Thanksgiving Reservations, Take Away Menu Available
Thanksgiving 2022 at Bernard’s - Thursday, November 24. Let Chef Bernard Bouissou prepare an unforgettable meal for you and your loved ones this holiday season - in the restaurant or in your own home!. Online takeaway ordering for Thanksgiving is now live! Order by Tuesday, November 15 for pickup...
Ridgefield Main Street Project projected to be complete by November 21
Main Street Project - Working Towards the Finish Line - Project to be Completed During the Next Several Weeks. The Main Street Project continues to move forward with an anticipated completion date of November 21. Construction crews will be working day and night, as necessary, to ensure that the project is completed on time.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: The CBD Curators
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The CBD...
Ridgefield High School Junior Wins Photography Prize!
ASAP! selected RHS Junior Charli McLemore's gorgeous photograph to be in its annual Celebration of Young Photographers. The organization received 379 submissions addressing the theme of "Adventure" from 46 schools across the state. They will display the top 60 photographs and honor the photographers at Bryan Memorial Town Hall in Washington Depot, CT on Sunday, November 13 at 2 pm.
Abilis is Hiring! Job Fair Scheduled for Thursday, November 3
Abilis is hiring! On Wednesday, November 3, Abilis is holding a Job Fair for prospective employees. Those interested in working for Abilis are encouraged to review open positions in advance at abilis.us/get-involved/jobs.html. The Job Fair on Thursday, November 3, is from from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and is open...
WCSU’s 12th annual ‘Election Connection’ show streams live on Nov. 8, students present election night coverage of races and key issues
A dedicated student crew at Western Connecticut State University is taking full advantage of their technological tools and social media expertise to present WCSU’s 12th annual “Election Connection” news production providing local coverage of Connecticut races as well as weather updates and exploration of important issues. Since...
This week On the Children's Shelf: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” continues through “The Hollow Trilogy”
Last year, at the Ridgefield Library book sale, I picked up a YA book that takes place in Sleepy Hollow and the author weaves “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” through the story. The book was part of “The Hollow Trilogy” by Jessica Verday (and actually was book 2...
Ridgefield BOS Approves Affordable Housing Plan, Declaration of Open Space, and More
October 19th Board of Selectmen and Special Town Meeting Votes. The Board of Selectmen approved the Affordable Housing Plan in a 3-2 vote. The Affordable Housing Plan can be viewed here. The following were voted on and approved at the Special Town Meeting:. A request to Purchase from the Town...
Who are the busiest Ridgefield Public School students?
Who are the busiest RPS students? The answer may be the 18-22-year-olds in the RPS Transition Program. Kate, for example, works at Walgreens and ROAR shelter and volunteers at Rock N’ Rescue (pet rescue), and fosters cats. Dylan is a full-time student with three jobs. He dusts at the Ridgefield Library, cleans and wipes windows at the Boys and Girls Club, and makes pizza boxes on Wednesday at Planet Pizza (his favorite of the three).
Redding Letter: Vote for Toni Boucher on Election Day!
When considering the candidates for the upcoming 26th Senate District, the differences between Ceci Maher and Toni Boucher could not be more illuminating. Like most of the country, many of Connecticut's residents face rising gas prices, soaring inflation, and rampant crime. Sure, there are some that are wealthy enough to weather these problems, but most Connecticut residents cannot. Faced with these voter concerns and the likelihood that voters are willing to vote for change, Ms. Maher does what all progressives do, she gives lip service to those issues and then runs a scare campaign against Ms. Boucher arguing that if Ms. Boucher is elected, Connecticut's gun laws, women's reproductive rights, and LGBTQ+ rights will be repealed. Since the entire state government is controlled by the Democratic Party, we all know that is little more than nonsense.
The Master Networks Tri-State Region Community Council Hosts a Business Expo in support of local charities on October 27
Business Expo and Networking event: – Thursday, October 27th, at Mulino’s Restaurant at Lake Isle Country Club, 660 White Plains RD, Eastchester, NY - Multi-state networking organization, Master Networks Tri-State Region, invites entrepreneurs, business people, and the community to attend their Business Expo and networking event. Proceeds from...
No Swatting Calls Reported at Ridgefield Public Schools
Several schools in Connecticut were on high emergency alert this morning (even on a brief lockdown according to multiple sources including NBC) after receiving threatening calls - all were fake. In her daily e-newsletter, Dr. Susie DaSilva, RPS Superintendent explained, "The intention of swatting is to deceive emergency responders by...
Carmel Schools Teams up with Putnam County Health Dept. to Offer Influenza Clinics In Carmel Schools
The Carmel School District is pleased to be partnering with the Putnam County Health Department this fall for our Annual Influenza (flu) Clinic. The Health Department will be on-site at each school building over the next several weeks offering flu vaccines for students and staff of the Carmel Central School District who sign up in advance.
New Campaign Aims to Get Out the Vote in Fairfield County
With Election Day less than a month away, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation launched a Get Out the Vote campaign to encourage voters to head to the polls on Nov. 8. The nonpartisan, bilingual campaign features a blend of radio, print and digital advertising as well as media outreach to inform voters from every sector of the community. The effort also will partner with local organizations to reach individuals whose voices have traditionally been underrepresented in the political process.
