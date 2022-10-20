Read full article on original website
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/22/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) More than 235,000 Illinois residents took part in this week’s 2022 Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill on Thursday. It was at 10:20 that morning, that registered participants stopped what they were doing and practiced the “Drop! Cover! Hold On!” technique that is advised for personal protection during an earthquake. Over a million people took part in the drill worldwide. The residents in Illinois are encouraged to be prepared for an major earthquake since it is home to both the New Madrid and Wabash Valley seismic zones. For preparedness tips and more go to the ready.illinois.gov website.
2022 Central Illinois trick-or-treat hours
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Halloween is near, and various Central Illinois towns have already set their trick-or-treat hours in place for Oct. 31. — Bloomington: 5-8 p.m. — Cerro Gordo: 5-8 p.m. — Clinton: 5-8 p.m. — Charleston: 5-8 p.m. — Decatur: 5-8 p.m. — Danville: 5-8 p.m. — Effingham: 5-8 p.m. — Gibson City: […]
BREAKING: Masks Return To Three Illinois Counties Due To Covid Spikes, Are More On The Way?
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?
Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
ourquadcities.com
Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts
A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
New Illinois bill would financially support families of fallen first responders
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Advocates in Illinois are pushing to get more financial support for Gold Star and Fallen Hero families in the state, and are hoping lawmakers will pass a bill currently in the Illinois House. The Line of Duty Compensation Act (HB 5785) would provide benefits for the families of law enforcement officers, […]
Illinois reports incident involving protected health information
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois officials report an incident has occurred within the State of Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) system’s Provider Portal. Officials say on August 22, there was an issue embedded within ABE’s Provider Portal. Upon investigation, officials found that people who applied to become Provider Portal users potentially could see certain customer […]
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Why Flying Fish are Being Shocked by the Army Corp in Illinois
These fish really are trouble and the problems they cause are headed toward the Great Lakes. That's why the Army Corp of Engineers is quite literally trying to shock them out of the water. As I've previously shared, invasive carp are a big problem in Illinois rivers. It's so bad...
Your Illinois REAL ID Questions, Answered
A big change is coming to how your Illinois driver's license functions -- or doesn't -- as a form of identification. Beginning May, 2023, that ordinary driver's license or state ID you have will no longer be a valid form of ID at U.S. airports, or at military bases or secure federal facilities, like federal prisons.
Central Illinois Proud
Respiratory virus in kids becoming more common in Central Illinois
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A respiratory virus impacting infants and young children is hitting earlier and harder than in previous years. Health leaders throughout the country are putting parents on alert for the rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus. Health experts said the respiratory virus is commonly found...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Poll has Illinois governor's race close
Republican Darren Bailey has moved into a virtual tie with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the race for Illinois' chief executive. According to an Osage Research poll, Bailey received 42% support and Pritzker 44% among likely voters. Libertarian Scott Schluter received 4%. The survey also found that 56% of respondents...
The Vanishing Hitchhiker is Illinois’ Most Infamous Ghost Story
Be careful who you pick up on the side of the road. It could be Resurrection Mary the Vanishing Hitchhiker. The legend of Resurrection Mary has been around since the 1920s. The story begins with Mary unfortunlety killed in a hit-and-run accident while she was walking home one night. Since then many people have seen a woman walking on the side of the road and simply vanishing when they get close to her. Some say she's looking for someone to pick her up and take her to Resurrection Cemetery (hence the name Resurrection Mary). According to the story,
aledotimesrecord.com
Illinois benefits web portal breached, state to provide assistance to those affected
Two state agencies will provide credit monitoring and a hotline for people to register complaints after the Application for Benefits Eligibility platform was breached in August. The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services and the Illinois Department of Human Services announced Friday that they had to shut down the...
