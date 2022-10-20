ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/22/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) More than 235,000 Illinois residents took part in this week’s 2022 Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill on Thursday. It was at 10:20 that morning, that registered participants stopped what they were doing and practiced the “Drop! Cover! Hold On!” technique that is advised for personal protection during an earthquake. Over a million people took part in the drill worldwide. The residents in Illinois are encouraged to be prepared for an major earthquake since it is home to both the New Madrid and Wabash Valley seismic zones. For preparedness tips and more go to the ready.illinois.gov website.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

2022 Central Illinois trick-or-treat hours

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Halloween is near, and various Central Illinois towns have already set their trick-or-treat hours in place for Oct. 31. — Bloomington: 5-8 p.m. — Cerro Gordo: 5-8 p.m. — Clinton: 5-8 p.m. — Charleston: 5-8 p.m. — Decatur: 5-8 p.m. — Danville: 5-8 p.m. — Effingham: 5-8 p.m. — Gibson City: […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?

Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts

A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
HILLSDALE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois reports incident involving protected health information

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois officials report an incident has occurred within the State of Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) system’s Provider Portal. Officials say on August 22, there was an issue embedded within ABE’s Provider Portal. Upon investigation, officials found that people who applied to become Provider Portal users potentially could see certain customer […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
GALENA, IL
NBC Chicago

Your Illinois REAL ID Questions, Answered

A big change is coming to how your Illinois driver's license functions -- or doesn't -- as a form of identification. Beginning May, 2023, that ordinary driver's license or state ID you have will no longer be a valid form of ID at U.S. airports, or at military bases or secure federal facilities, like federal prisons.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Respiratory virus in kids becoming more common in Central Illinois

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A respiratory virus impacting infants and young children is hitting earlier and harder than in previous years. Health leaders throughout the country are putting parents on alert for the rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus. Health experts said the respiratory virus is commonly found...
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois quick hits: Poll has Illinois governor's race close

Republican Darren Bailey has moved into a virtual tie with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the race for Illinois' chief executive. According to an Osage Research poll, Bailey received 42% support and Pritzker 44% among likely voters. Libertarian Scott Schluter received 4%. The survey also found that 56% of respondents...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

The Vanishing Hitchhiker is Illinois’ Most Infamous Ghost Story

Be careful who you pick up on the side of the road. It could be Resurrection Mary the Vanishing Hitchhiker. The legend of Resurrection Mary has been around since the 1920s. The story begins with Mary unfortunlety killed in a hit-and-run accident while she was walking home one night. Since then many people have seen a woman walking on the side of the road and simply vanishing when they get close to her. Some say she's looking for someone to pick her up and take her to Resurrection Cemetery (hence the name Resurrection Mary). According to the story,
ILLINOIS STATE

