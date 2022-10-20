ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bpr.org

Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension

Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Heading to the polls in NC? Don't forget your school board homework

There is a lot on the ballot this midterm  election, including for the first time in Asheville candidates running for a spot on the Ashville City school board. As BPR’s Helen Chickering reports,this often overlooked down ballot race has a bigger impact on communities than many people realize.
ASHEVILLE, NC

