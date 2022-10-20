Read full article on original website
Related
bpr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
bpr.org
Heading to the polls in NC? Don't forget your school board homework
There is a lot on the ballot this midterm election, including for the first time in Asheville candidates running for a spot on the Ashville City school board. As BPR’s Helen Chickering reports,this often overlooked down ballot race has a bigger impact on communities than many people realize.
bpr.org
North Carolina voters weigh-in on competitive races for Congress, state legislature
Binh Minh Nguyen typically only votes in presidential cycles. But the 46-year-old Wake County resident said she felt compelled to come out and cast her ballot on the first day of early, in-person voting for this year's midterm elections. "I'm out this time not so much voting for anybody, but...
Comments / 0