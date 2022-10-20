Read full article on original website
East Texas sting operation leads to 6 arrests, charged with soliciting minors
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday they’ve arrested six people after conducting an undercover investigation into sexual predators soliciting minors online. According to authorities, the following people were arrested for online solicitation of a minor and booked into Smith County Jail:. Peyton Brewer,...
Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
KSLA
Blaze severely damages mobile home, chars about 5 acres of land in rural Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Fire severely damaged a mobile home and charred about five acres of land in rural Caddo Parish. The fire at Louisiana Highway 789 at Preston Road was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s about 4.5 miles west...
KTBS
Shooting at Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting occurred at 7800 Youree Drive at the Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Shreveport Police said one man was transported to Ocshner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
KLTV
18-wheeler wreck leaves driver hospitalized
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of an 18 wheeler wreck that left the driver hospitalized. The wreck took place early morning on I-20@603 Westbound. Hallsville Fire Department also responded to the call and were...
KLTV
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Nacogdoches on Wednesday. The crash happened at South Fredonia to FM 225 at Durst Street at around 9 a.m. According to the Police, one person suffered major injuries following the 3-car crash and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
KLTV
Crews respond to structure fire south of Kilgore
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A structure on CR 152 N near Kilgore has been “fully involved with fire” according to the Rusk County OEM. Kilgore, New London and Overton fire crews have responded to a structure fire in the 9000 block of CR 152 N. The OEM states the structure is not occupied, and the Rusk County Electric Cooperative is responding to assist with disconnecting power to the residence.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving 18-wheeler causes delays in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KETK) – A crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-20 in Harrison County is causing traffic delays, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash was reported on I-20 at 603 westbound, and drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route. “Hallsville Fire Department and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department are on scene assisting […]
KSLA
Head-on collision sends several to hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a wreck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The incident occurred near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Hearne Avenue. Officials say there was a head-on collision. Several people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
inforney.com
Smith County officials identify victim in fatal fire
Officials have released the identity of a person who died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Smith County. Kenneth Delbert Hilton was found dead in the mobile home in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.
KTRE
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office reports two men in a SUV reported stolen in the Dallas area were arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in Lufkin. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, of Channelview is charged with second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance. Bryan...
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
KTBS
Major crash leads to rush hour back-up on I-20
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler put the brakes on the evening commute in Bossier City Friday. It happened near the Hamilton Road exit. Both eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was back up across the river to I-49 in Shreveport. Louisiana State Police are urging...
An accident has occurred on I-20 at 603 Westbound
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed down roadways in Harrison County. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, patrol officers and Texas DPS troopers arrived at the scene which occurred on I-20 at 603 Westbound. The Hallsville Fire Department and the West Harrison Volunteer...
1 person dead after major crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches Police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles Wednesday morning. The police confirmed one person died on the scene by the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Kenneth Walker from Timpson. An initial investigation indicates...
ktalnews.com
I-20E shut down in Bossier City due to tractor-trailer fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part of Interstate 20 is shut down in Bossier City due to a tractor-trailer fire late Friday afternoon in the eastbound lanes. According to Louisiana State Police, both eastbound lanes are closed at Hamilton Road (Exit 20A), while Bossier City police assist with traffic control because of the 18-wheeler.
KTRE
Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash
Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash
Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
KSLA
Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally hit by a truck in a parking lot on Friday, Oct. 21. Larry Williams, 67, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health at 10:05 a.m. He was struck and run over by a pickup truck just before 9 a.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
