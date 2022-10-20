9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Oct. 20- 23)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The season has changed and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.

Pumpkin Fest

The seaport's Pumpkin Fest kicks is in full swing weekend with it's popular Pumpkin Arch and pumpkin patch perfect for photo ops.

When: Thursday, Oct. 20 - Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Pier 17 - South Street Seaport

Cost : Free

Winter Lantern Festival

The Winter Lantern Festival returns for a fourth year and is ready to launch their Staten Island location, transforming a community park into an immersive world of light.

When: Thursday, Oct. 20- Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: SIUH Community Park, Staten Island

Cost: Varies

Photo credit Nicholas & Lence Communications

Jackie Robinson Museum

Learn about the life and legacy of the legendary Jackie Robinson through artifacts, historical imagery and multilayered storytelling when you visit the brand new museum.

When: Thursday, Oct. 20- Sunday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: 75 Varick St.

Cost: $18

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest celebrations are officially underway in New York City. Enjoy some authentic German beer, food and fun for the whole family.

When: Thursday, Oct. 20- Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Pier 15, 78 South Street

Cost: Free

Wollman Rink Re-Opens

Skating admission and skate rentals are free at Wollman Rink for everyone iin celebration of its opening day on Sunday. Head to Central Park for ice skating, on-ice performances, chef demos, mini-lessons, ice sculpture carving and more.

When: Sunday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Central Park - Wollman Rink

Cost: Free

Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch

Domino Park has been transformed into a pumpkin patch with a massive selection of pumpkins and Halloween decor. You can also enjoy a haystack maze, pumpkin painting and carving daily, as well as Instagram-able photo ops.

When : Thursday, Oct. 20- Sunday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Domino Park - 1 South 1st St.

Cost: Free

2022 Treats In The Streets

Halloween hits the streets of the Meatpacking district early with a day of trick-or-treating, and a doggie costume contest. Attendees are invited to walk around and fill up their bags with.

When: Saturday, Oct. 22; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Washington St. & West 13th St.

Cost: Free

Queens Night Market

The popular night market has only a few weeks left for the season with dozens of food vendors for everyone to enjoy.

When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 5 p.m. - Midnight

Where: Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Cost: Varies

Pizza on the Pier

Try out over 30 of NYC’s top pizza makers during this unique 90-minute session. Tickets include unlimited access to festival pizza slices, home pizza making lessons and soft drinks for this even that supports hunger relief and prevention initiatives across the U.S.

When: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2 - 7 p.m.

Where: Pier 6 - Brooklyn Bridge Park

Cost: $45