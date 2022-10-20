ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, MI

West Michigan family of 4 reported missing after leaving home abruptly, turning off phones

 3 days ago

FREMONT (WWJ) – A search is underway in West Michigan for a Fremont family who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Sunday.

Family members say it’s uncharacteristic for Anthony, Suzette, Noah and Brandon Cirigliano to have no communication, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP officials say 51-year-old Anthony “Tony” Cirigliano was “exhibiting paranoid behaviors” on Sunday. Since then, no one has heard from him, his wife or their two autistic children.

All the family members’ cell phones have been turned off, according to MSP, and they left behind their family pets and a family member who requires full-time care. Suzette's mother, who has dementia, was reportedly found wandering the neighborhood Monday night, according to WOOD TV .

Fremont is about 40 miles north of Grand Rapids in Newaygo County.

Authorities did not offer any further details on why the father was paranoid on Sunday, but WOOD TV reports Tony Cirigliano called police just after midnight on Sunday and two officers went to his house, where he was talking about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

The officers talked to the Ciriglianos for about 45 minutes to make sure he and his family were safe and “that mental illness wasn’t putting anybody in jeopardy,” according to the report.

The Ciriglianos were told to call police again if they were concerned about anything.

Relatives reportedly do not think the father would harm his family and believe his is instead trying to protect them. They said he was troubled over the weekend and said “bad things” were going to happen, WOOD TV reported.

The family may be driving a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with license plate DJL1982.

MSP officials describe Tony as 5-foot-6, 180 lbs., with brown hair, no facial hair. Suzette, 51, is described as about 5-foot-9, 120 lbs., with blond hair and glasses. Authorities are not sure what they may have been wearing at the time of their disappearance.

Photo credit Michigan State Police

Their 19-year-old son Brandon is described as 5-foot-8, 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, while 15-year-old Noah is 5-foot-6, 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Both children are autistic, according to MSP.

Photo credit Michigan State Police

MSP officials also released a stock image of a Toyota Sienna, the type of van authorities believe the family may be in.

Photo credit Michigan State Police

Anyone who knows where the Cirigliano family may be or knows something about their disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400.

