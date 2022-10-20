ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hakim Ziyech's 'representatives hold talks with AC Milan over January switch' as the Chelsea wide-man continues to struggle in west London

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
 3 days ago

The representatives of Hakim Ziyech have reportedly sounded out Italian giants over a potential switch this January.

Ziyech, 29, has struggled for opportunities at Chelsea since his arrival from Ajax in the summer of 2020 and sought a move away this summer before the club decided to hold onto him.

According to Football Italia, Sebastien Ledure has held talks with Milan over a move this winter as Ziyech seeks to find greater first team opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01R7I3_0iggnMaC00
Hakim Ziyech has struggled during his spell at Chelsea with the winger reportedly looking to move away

The various reports circulating state that Ledure met with Milan chiefs this week over a January move with the Moroccan believed to be a long-term target of the club.

Ledure, who is the player's lawyer, is said to be on good terms with both Chelsea and Milan and as such would seemingly act as an intermediary should the clubs decide to head to the negotiating table.

With Milan looking to extend the contract of Rafael Leao, their marquee forward, it is not likely Chelsea, who have made the player a long-term target, would be able to make Ziyech a make-weight in any deal for the Portuguese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUtBU_0iggnMaC00
Opportunities for the Moroccan have been limited under consecutive managers at the club

Ziyech is said to want to depart Stamford Bridge in January.

Rarely fancied under former boss Thomas Tuchel, Ziyech might have hoped his Chelsea career would have been given a new lease of life under Graham Potter but it has not worked out that way.

However, the former Brighton boss has rarely turned to Ziyech even in times of need.

The former Ajax winger has played just five times this season, making only one start in the league, in a loss to Southampton at the end of August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXXnr_0iggnMaC00
Ziyech received a recall to the Morocco national side after a change in coach in the summer

He has only played a total of 172 minutes and looks unlikely to be afforded many first team starts with Potter having settled on an attack that has so far delivered for him in his short tenure.

Meanwhile, the player is likely to appear at this winter's World Cup which could act as an interview of sorts for any potential January move.

Having fallen out with Morocco's former boss Vahid Halilhodzic, Ziyech retired from international duty but with him having been sacked in August and replaced by Walid Regragui, the Chelsea man reversed his decision leaving the door ajar for an appearance in Qatar in November.

