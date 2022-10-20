Local LGBTQ civil rights group stresses importance of upcoming Illinois Supreme Court elections

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The LGBTQ civil rights organization Equality Illinois is raising alarms about what the political landscape may look like after the upcoming elections.

The organization’s CEO, Brian Johnson, fears a perfect storm of sorts is brewing that threatens to undo hard-fought gains for the LGBTQ community and beyond.

“In June, (Supreme Court Justice) Clarence Thomas wrote that marriage equality, the law of the land since 2015, should be revisited,” said Johnson.

Johnson noted the potential for a shift on the Illinois Supreme Court.

“How would they rule if a rogue county clerk refused to issue a marriage license to two women? How would they rule if an adoption agency refused to allow a married gay couple to adopt,” Johnson said. “How would they rule if a religious hospital allowed opposite gender partners at their spouse’s deathbed, but not same gender partners? I can’t even imagine all the horrors.”

Equality Illinois Deputy Director Mony Ruiz-Velasco joined Johnson, along with her new wife.

“We have an anti-equality, anti-family, anti-LGBTQ Supreme Court majority and we cannot allow that to happen at the state level,” Ruiz-Velasco said.

Equality Illinois has not been vocal about judicial contests before, but they believe this year is different.

