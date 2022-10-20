ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady apologizes for 'very poor choice of words' in work-life balance comments

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbZQC_0igglIys00

Before taking any questions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback used his Thursday media availability to issue an apology for a statement he made about playing football and the military on his "Let's Go!" podcast earlier in the week.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner said he used “a very poor choice of words” while discussing his lack of work-life balance during football season.

“I almost look at a football season like you’re going away on deployment for the military,” Brady said Monday, “and it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.’”

Brady, 45, was speaking with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant about the need to separate from normal life in the effort to win a Super Bowl.

During the conversation, Brady also acknowledged the desire but inability to spend more time away from work because of his innate competitiveness:

"You can really only be authentic to yourself," he said. "Whatever you may say, like, 'Ah, man, I want to make sure I spend a little more time doing this,' when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over. And as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are. You're going to go, 'How ... do I get it done?'"

TB12’s farewell season

This may not be the farewell season Brady foresaw when he un-retired in March. Even before his podcast comments, Brady's work-life balance has seemed to require more attention from the quarterback than usual.

Brady missed two preseason games and over a week of training camp in August due to “personal reasons.” Most recently, he attended Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding in New York City and skipped the Buccaneers' meetings and walk-through Saturday before joining his teammates in Pittsburgh, where they lost the Steelers on Sunday.

Absences aside, Brady also used his media availability to say that he still has no plans to retire.

"I love the sport. I love the teammates. I want to do a great job with this team like I always have. So, no retirement in my future" Brady said Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Week 7 NFL Sunday Night Recap: Green Bay & Tampa Bay in free fall, San Francisco trades for Christian McCaffrey & Seahawks take lead in NFC West

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. The top two vote getters in the 2021 NFL MVP race are in trouble. Aaron Rodgers & Tom Brady lost again this weekend as the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both fell to 3-4 as their teams near the halfway mark of the season. Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the Sunday night podcast with a question that needs to be legitimately asked at this point: are Rodgers and Brady hitting a wall?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tua, Dolphins survive scoreless 2nd half to beat Steelers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted his team to generate more turnovers. Before Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dolphins hadn't intercepted an opposing quarterback since the season opener against New England. However, despite a scoreless second half, Miami held on to defeat the Steelers 16-10 Sunday night thanks to two interceptions of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the game's closing minutes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Seahawks offense cruising behind Geno Smith, and the Russell Wilson trade keeps looking better

There's plenty in doubt through seven weeks of the NFL season. But one thing's increasingly clear. The Seattle Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade by a landslide. The Seahawks cruised on Sunday to a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers as perhaps the most surprising 4-3 team in the NFL. They were supposed to be in full rebuild mode while targeting a prime pick in next year's NFL draft after dealing Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Instead, they sit alone atop the NFC West while Denver's 2023 first-round pick acquired in the Wilson trade promises to land the premium selection.
SEATTLE, WA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans saw 'the life go out' of team after he dropped a wide-open pass in the loss to the Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans can pinpoint the exact point in time his team lost itself against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Oddly enough, that moment occurred only 71 seconds into the 21-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Evans dropped what would have been a wide-open 75-yard touchdown pass on the Buccaneers' first drive of the game.
TAMPA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Tom Brady hasn't been in this position in two decades — a game under .500 this far into the NFL season. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the third time in four games Sunday to fall to 3-4. It came in stunning fashion, a 21-3 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, a team that had lost 12 of 13 games and was playing with a third-string quarterback and under an interim head coach.
TAMPA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 8

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 8. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens (42 percent rostered) The Baltimore Ravens activated Gus Edwards off IR before...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tanking? Panthers positioned for No. 1 pick after CMC trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Some might say it’s a rebuild. Others might go so far as to call it tanking. Either way, the Carolina Panthers, who've already fired a coach this season and own the NFL's worst record at 1-5, are now well positioned to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft — and land the franchise quarterback they’ve coveted for years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Joe Burrow feasts on Falcons, and the Bengals offense is back

Rest easy, Bengals fans. The Cincinnati offense is not broken. Joe Burrow started Sunday on record pace and feasted on a hapless Atlanta Falcons pass defense en route to a 35-17 win. He ultimately fell short of Norm Van Brocklin's single-game passing record of 554 yards that remarkably still stands after being set in 1951. But a second-straight outburst from Cincinnati's passing game should settle any concerns of a Super Bowl hangover continuing to linger.
CINCINNATI, OH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Jets RB Breece Hall, offensive rookie of the year frontrunner, carted off vs. Broncos

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall won't return against the Denver Broncos after suffering a knee injury late in the second quarter, the team announced. Hall was carted off the field after being hit on a two-yard run with 3:37 left in the second quarter. Hall first went to the medical tent, then walked under his own power to the cart before being taken to the locker room by the medical staff.
DENVER, CO
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
117K+
Followers
132K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy