Buford, GA

Man shot after argument with brother-in-law ends with gun fire, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach on Sunday evening. Around 6:45 p.m., police responded to Hermer Cir. after getting a call about a possible shooting. When they arrived to the home, they located the victim who had been shot in the stomach but was alert and conscious.
ATLANTA, GA

