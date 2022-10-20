ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museum Exhibition, 5K And Sugar Skulls: How To Celebrate Día De Los Muertos On The Southwest Side

By Madison Savedra
blockclubchicago.org
 3 days ago
blockclubchicago.org

15 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Halloween Parades And Parties, A Beer Stroll, Vegan Market And More

CHICAGO — It’s not quite Halloween, but Chicago is already filled with spooky celebrations, including a Ravenswood costume crawl, Hocus Pocus drag brunch and more. Photographer Tonika Johnson and beloved TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas are hosting a free tour-by-bus of Englewood. They’ll talk about the places that have made an impact on Black culture in Chicago and how people can learn more about preservation work in the city. Attendees must register online and will then be given meetup details.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago kicks off Halloweek with free costumes for hundreds of children

CHICAGO - Chicago's Halloweek kicked off with a costume giveaway in Washington Park on Saturday. Many of the children wore their costumes to participate in the "Upside Down Parade" that followed, walking a path lined with dangers, jugglers and music, including a performance of "Thriller." On October 29, there will...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Celebrate Halloween Without Alcohol At Sober Costume Party Friday

IRVING PARK — You can dance the night away Friday wearing your best Halloween costume at an alcohol-free party with spooky mocktails from an open bar. The sober party is 7-11 p.m. Friday at Trigger, 2810 W. Addison St. It’s hosted by Chicago AF, an organization dedicated to creating fun community spaces that don’t involve alcohol.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Halloweek kicks off Saturday with Upside-Down Parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is kicking off Halloweek in Chicago. All week, families are invited to come and enjoy fun and safe Halloween activities across the city. The festivities begin Saturday with the Upside-Down Parade beginning at noon in Washington Park. You can find a full list of Halloweek activities at chicagohalloweek.org/events. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fall festivities at Navy Pier continues this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The fall festivities continue at Navy Pier. You can check out all of the "gourd-geous" pumpkin displays along the south dock of the pier. Featuring props and carvings of skeletons, dragons, scarecrows, and more. And if you're looking to get spooked, there's a haunted maze and funhouse.That will open Saturday at 11 a.m. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
ELGIN, IL
Chicago magazine

The 10 Hottest Restaurants in Chicago Right Now

What:Chef Ed Kim and the owners behind Mini Mott rebranded their counter-service burger joint as this full-service Asian American restaurant, where the menu is influenced by their childhoods spent straddling two cultures. Why:Think galbi steak frites with chimichurri, octopus with fermented black soybeans, and a misoyaki eggplant tartine (yes, you...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Church closed years ago, but Humboldt Park pastor still holds court for neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An associate pastor hasn't abandoned his post - even after his church closed its doors years ago in Humboldt Park.And as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, a visit with the Rev. Edwin Barber is the brightest part of many people's day.If anyone has carved out a corner in life, it's Barber. His corner just happens to be at Spaulding and Pierce avenues.  "People are hurting, and sometimes people just need an encouraging word," said Barber, associate pastor of Salvation and Deliverance Ministries International.A tired office chair outside a shuttered church is the preferred pulpit for the...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’

CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Casket Races turns Forest Park into a ghost town

FOREST PARK, Ill. — Forest Park hosted its 10th annual Casket Races Saturday afternoon. Organizers describe it as a fun, annual tradition for the village that was once known as the “Village of Cemeteries.”. Laurie Kokenes, the executive director of the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce, says the...
FOREST PARK, IL
WGN News

St. Sabina Church members rally support for Father Pfleger

CHICAGO — Faithful Saint Sabina Church members are coming to the defense of their longtime leader, Father Michael Pfleger. It has been more than a week since a new child sex abuse allegation was alleged against Fr. Pfleger, and supporters of the Chicago priest renewed their faith in his innocence outside of Saint Sabina Church […]
CHICAGO, IL
idesignarch.com

North Shore Victorian Era Historic Home with Modern Updates

This gorgeous house in Highland Park, Illinois is a historical Victorian charmer circa 1892 with traditional Queen Anne style architecture. The classic retreat features a wrap-around porch with views of the lake. Originally designed by architect William Boyington, the magnificent North Shore estate blends history with modern comfort. The 11,210-square-foot...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area

She is one of many often-unheralded Chicago heroes for animals, Jenny Schlueter, now director Heartland Animal Shelter. Jenny is also a part of Chicagoland Humane Coalition, and she discusses the Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area. Jenny also talks about Heartland, now in Wheeling, which she runs. Heartland is a no-kill facility, often accepting animals with special needs.
CHICAGO, IL

