Six people who tested positive for monkeypox -- two in New York City, two in Chicago, one in Nevada and one in Maryland -- have died, local health departments have confirmed. The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said it was "deeply saddened by the two reported deaths, and our hearts go out to the individuals' loved ones and community."
