Albany Herald
Six people who tested positive for monkeypox have died, health departments confirm
Six people who tested positive for monkeypox -- two in New York City, two in Chicago, one in Nevada and one in Maryland -- have died, local health departments have confirmed. The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said it was "deeply saddened by the two reported deaths, and our hearts go out to the individuals' loved ones and community."
Alex Jones seeks new trial after Sandy Hook verdict of almost $1 billion
Far-right talk show host Alex Jones is seeking a new trial after a Connecticut jury decided this month he should pay $965 million in compensatory damages to eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder. After the 2012 massacre in which 26 people were killed,...
