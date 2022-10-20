Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Braselton man charged in connection with psychic healer fraud scheme
The Gainesville Police Department has charged a Braselton man in connection with a psychic healer fraud scheme. According to a social media post from the agency, Jackson William Ramirez-Reyes was charged with six counts of theft by deception after bilking a couple out of $70,000. Ramirez-Reyes is accused of claiming...
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man faces numerous charges after striking deputies' SUVs during chase
A driver suspected of driving under the influence early Sunday led Habersham County deputies on a chase from Clarkesville into Banks County. Deputies attempted to stop a red 1994 Dodge Dakota pickup truck on Toccoa Highway about 3 a.m. Sunday for not having working taillights on the vehicle, GSP reported. When the driver failed to stop, a vehicle chase began.
accesswdun.com
Former Gainesville Chief City Marshall passes away
The Gainesville Police Department announced that Debbie Jones, who served as the Chief City Marshall for 18 years, was laid to rest on Saturday. In addition to serving as the Chief City Marshall, Jones also worked in the Finance Department for two years until her retirement in 2021. “Debbie was...
accesswdun.com
Accident in Hall County involved a marked patrol car
An investigation is underway after an accident involving a Hall County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. On Thursday, a deputy was in a marked patrol car heading westbound on Mundy Mill Rd. The deputy was attempting to go through a red light at the intersection of Hwy 53 / Atlanta Hwy with the lights flashing and sirens on, when he collided with a vehicle in the middle of the intersection. Another driver going through the intersection had a green light but failed to yield allowing the deputy through. As a result, the patrol car hit the left side of the vehicle.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch home damaged by fire
Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
accesswdun.com
Rollover wreck on Paradise Valley Road injures driver Friday in White County
One person was taken for treatment after the vehicle he was driving overturned on Paradise Valley Road north of Cleveland Friday afternoon. White County Public Safety reported that the single-vehicle wreck happened just before 1:15. When units arrived minutes later, they found that the vehicle involved had overturned off the...
accesswdun.com
Officer Carol Leigh Ledford Memorial Intersection dedicated in Cleveland
More than 23 years after she died in an off-duty wreck, Cleveland Police Officer Carol Leigh Ledford of Clarkesville was remembered Friday near the site of that crash. District 51 State Sen. Steve Gooch led the brief ceremony that included comments from former Clarkesville Police Chief Clay Bridges, who hired Ledford there; Ledford’s first partner in Cleveland, Aaron Autry; and her mother, Geraldine Ledford.
accesswdun.com
Large cabinet shop damaged by fire in Buford
It took over two hours for emergency crews to put out a fire Thursday evening at a business in Buford. Just before 6:30 p.m., a worker at a cabinet shop at 499 Tuggle Greer Drive NE called 9-1-1 saying there was a loud boom. By the time emergency crews arrived to the 3,000-square-foot warehouse, heavy smoke was showing.
accesswdun.com
Football: Gainesville handles Shiloh, 34-7
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Red Elephants put up over 500 yards of offense Friday night as they defeated Shiloh in region play, 34-7. Naim Cheeks carried a load of the work on the offensive side of the football, racking up 157 rushing yards on 20 carries and finding the endzone three times. He also hauled in a pair of passes for 55 yards on the night.
accesswdun.com
Football: Lanier rallies to beat Jackson County
BRASELTON, Ga. — Despite leading in the second half, Lanier rallied back to knock off Jackson County, 21-14, at Panther Stadium Friday night. The loss drops the Panthers (3-6, 2-3 Region 8-6A) out of the top four and lifts the Longhorns (4-5, 3-2 Region 8-6A) to the fourth spot in the Region 8-6A standings.
accesswdun.com
City of Gainesville introducing ‘Holly Jolly Trolley’ light tour this holiday season
Get to ready to sing “fa la la” and decorate your home’s halls to participate in Gainesville’s first Holly Jolly Trolley light tour!. Residents and businesses within the Gainesville city limits can apply now to have their home, store, street, or complex included on the route. According to a press release from the City of Gainesville, the Gainesville Trolleys will take passengers on a whimsical ride through the city from November 27 until December 31.
accesswdun.com
Football: North Forsyth knocks off Habersham Central, 24-14
COAL MOUNTAIN, Ga. — North Forsyth completed its final test to stay in the hunt for the Region 8-6A title at home on Friday. They shook off 11 penalties for 71 yards to beat Habersham Central, 24-14, at Raider Valley to stay undefeated in region play. Gainesville also took care of business in Snellville to remain undefeated. The two have been on a collision course for all the marbles in Region 8-6A, and next Friday will play for the top spot at City Park in Gainesville.
accesswdun.com
Lawrenceville Arts Commission searches for artists and designs for downtown mural
The Lawrenceville Arts Commission is seeking artists to submit designs for a community mural along Buford Drive in Downtown Lawrenceville. Artists have until Dec. 2 to submit their designs to the art commission. In a statement, the Lawrenceville Arts Commission said the chosen artist will be paid $200 for their work. However, artists will have to provide their own supplies.
accesswdun.com
Georgia cycling race series comes to Braselton
Over 1,000 middle and high school students will compete in Braselton this weekend for the chance to make it to the cycling state championships. Race four in the Georgia Cycling Race Series presented by Northside Hospital will take place on Oct. 22 and 23 at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The event is free and open to the public.
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford takes down Dacula, 50-7
DACULA, Ga. — The Buford defense stole the show Friday night as the Wolves took down Dacula, 50-7. The Falcons were held to just 25 total yards with the Wolves holding Dacula to -28 rushing yards on the night. On the other side of the football, Buford tallied 300 yards of offense, nearly 200 of which were on the ground.
accesswdun.com
Football: Cherokee Bluff snaps losing skid with 34-20 win over East Hall
RABBITTOWN, Ga. — Cherokee Bluff scored the first three touchdowns of the night and then hung on to defeat East Hall, 34-20, Friday night. The Bears rushed for over 260 yards on the night, tallying 350 yards of total offense, while the defense forced three Viking turnovers on the night as well.
accesswdun.com
Football: No. 7 Jefferson shuts down No. 4 Loganville
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Sammy Brown was the story in Jefferson’s 42-6 win over No. 4-ranked Loganville Friday night at Memorial Stadium. The junior running back accounted for all six of the seventh-ranked Dragons' (6-2, 4-0 Region 8-5A) touchdowns. “We had really great preparation this week, and it showed...
accesswdun.com
Fifth-annual Baldwin Fall Festival fills downtown with activities, crowds
Downtown Baldwin was filled with activity Saturday as the expanded Baldwin Fall Festival spread across into the new downtown park and down Airport Road. Now in its fifth year, the festival offered free activities throughout the day, including numerous games for children, pumpkin bowling, ski ball, chalk art, visits from Heroes in Force, free concerts, cornhole, a Wiffle Ball tournament hosted by Baldwin Fire Department, and more.
