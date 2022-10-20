ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
momcollective.com

6 Unique Places to Celebrate Halloween

Does your family love celebrating Halloween but you are looking for a unique place to celebrate Halloween this year? We have a few spooky and creative ideas for you! All locations are family-friendly (check Knott’s Scary Farm’s age suggestions) and are sure to help your family celebrate Halloween in a unique way this year.
Marconews.com

Our favorite Halloween charcuterie boards are almost too spectacular to eat

It's spooky season and that means, in addition to cute and scary costumes, people are playing with their food to make eye-catching dishes perfect for Halloween. These days, everyone's favorite method of food presentation seems to be The Board. Butter boards – made by layering softened butter with toppings such as bourbon-glazed bacon or honeyed apples alongside nice, crusty bread – have dominated social media and captured everyone's attention. Then there are potato skin boards for football parties and breakfast boards for brunch.
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

The 20 Worst Halloween Candies

Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
espnquadcities.com

Roseanne Barr’s Decaying Iowa Mansion Is Probably Haunted

Can a mansion be haunted if it was never truly finished?. Many years ago, Roseanne Barr, who you likely remember from the 1990's sitcom "Roseanne", decided to build a mansion smack in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa. Not really the private island destination one might expect from a celebrity but to each their own.
ELDON, IA
Thrillist

The Real Dracula Castle in Transylvania Throws the Best Halloween Party

It’s fair to say that Dracula’s Castle—practically teetering atop a steep cliff in Transylvania—is dramatic. It's true name is Bran Castle, but the fortress gained its nickname and legendary status when writer Bram Stoker based his famous vampire novel in this location. And though the Irish author had never been to Romania, he chose the home of Dracula simply by looking at a photo—it’s that good. Which means the castle’s underground passages, narrow winding stairways, and secret tunnels are the perfect location for one of Europe’s biggest Halloween bash.
mickeyblog.com

Celebrate the Season With Some Spooky Halloween Stencils

Still to make those jack-o-lanterns for this Halloween? Want to up your pumpkin carving game? Don’t worry, we here at MickeyBlog with a bit of help from D23, have just the thing! Check out this download of awesome Halloween Stencils and get ready to make some spooktacular Halloween art!
Akron Beacon Journal

Average Joe: After fire, Dussel Farm still blazes with splendor of fall, family fun

If you’re climbing in the car with me and my better half to drive out to Brimfield on a gorgeous October Saturday, there’s something you should know.  As we drive past the street sign for Dussel Road, we are absolutely going to instantly burst out singing: “Do the Dussel! Doot-doot-doot-doot-doot-doot-doot-de-doo, doot-doot-doot-doot-doot-doot-doot-de-doo... Do the Dussel”  ...
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
topdogtips.com

Best Halloween Dog Statues

Now that Halloween is almost upon us, we're finalizing every set of decorations in our houses, costumes, and treats. In this blog, we'll discuss the best Halloween dog statues you can buy as an addition to your spooky Halloween decorations. I'm sure I'm not the only one that loves the...
thewildest.com

Trick or Treat — or Trip to the ER?

For most pet parents, Halloween conjures up memories of pup costumes from the past...and questions around how you and your dog pack can effectively dress up like the cast of Ted Lasso. Unfortunately, along with those adorable moments come some frightful ones: a trip to the emergency vet on Halloween. In an effort to take some of the scare out of your holiday, keep an eye out for these typical trick-or-treat night dangers for dogs.
pethelpful.com

Video of Mini Bull Terrier Dressed As Halloween Ghost Couldn't Be Better

Just when you thought dogs couldn't get any cuter October rolls around and we start to see all these ridiculously cute videos of dogs in their Halloween costumes! Sure, kids are cute when dressed up for the holiday, but dogs are on a whole other level. Case in point? Wonderful...

Comments / 0

Community Policy