Court docs: 19-year-old found incompetent to stand trial in BJ's Restaurant stabbing

A 19-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing another man inside BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse at the former Tri-County Mall has been found incompetent to stand trial, court records show.

Jan Tolentino, of Colerain Township, was ordered to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare for no more than a year before his competence is reevaluated, according to documents filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to 11700 Princeton Pike around 11:22 p.m. on Aug. 11 for a report of a man injured and bleeding, Springdale police said.

Police and emergency crews found Paris Dismukes, 32, inside the restaurant suffering from life-threatening injuries, officials said. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati West Chester Hospital, where he later died.

In an affidavit, police said Tolentino stabbed Dismukes multiple times in the neck.

Court documents suggest Tolentino was possibly suffering from a mental health condition when the stabbing occurred.

Tolentino "may have a mental disease or defect that made him unable to understand the wrongfulness of his acts at the time of his offense," his attorneys said in court filings.

He pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in August to charges of murder and felonious assault, court records show.

In her order, Judge Megan Shanahan said "there is a substantial probability that (Tolentino) will become competent within the amount of time allowed by law if provided a course of treatment."

A public defender representing Tolentino has yet to respond to a request for comment from The Enquirer.