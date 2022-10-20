ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Dollar Tree super shopper – I made a $10 meal for my family of five using six ingredients

By Suzanne Blake
 3 days ago

A TIKTOKER has shown that making dinner for your family doesn’t have to be expensive by making a meal for her entire family of five for just $10.

Influencer EbonieBoeb regularly creates content around cheap food hacks for large groups of people on the platform.

This was the finished product of EbonieBoeb's $10 meal for five Credit: Tiktok/ebonieboeb

Recently, she created a video outlining one of the affordable meals she put together for her family of five.

The entire feast cost only $10 and it involved all Dollar Tree ingredients.

Here’s how she crafted the cost-efficient taco meal.

First, she grabbed some Maizada corn tostadas from the local Dollar Tree for $1.25.

Then, she added taco seasoning, nacho cheese sauce and Rotel diced tomatoes to her cart.

Of course, this meal wouldn’t be complete without the taco meat, which EbonieBoeb got from four beef burgers.

The taco meal also required shredded Mexican blend cheese.

Once all of this was purchased for around $10, the TikToker got started on cooking the meal.

How to make the meal

The first step is to get your burgers cooking on the stove.

Once they’re cooked through, you can transform them into ground beef by breaking up the burgers with a fork.

Then, add some chopped onion seasoning alongside the taco seasoning.

Mix it all up, and you’re ready to start assembling your tostadas.

Layering the tostadas with food, you start with the beef and then add in your diced tomatoes.

Cheese is the next ingredient necessary, so sprinkle a fair bit on each tostada before warming it in your oven so the cheese melts perfectly.

The final step is simple: top with sour cream and be prepared to be known as both a savings and cooking icon.

This entire meal was $10 for five servings (a few tostadas each).

That is an average of $2 per person to eat dinner, which would significantly reduce your grocery bill if you consistently find meals like this with Dollar Tree items.

Other ways to save

Dollar Tree has long been helping shoppers keep cash in their wallets, offering most products at $1.25 or less.

In general, when attempting to save money at the grocery store, sticking to Dollar Tree and discount stores like Aldi and Walmart will be in your best interest.

However, it’s also important to keep to a grocery list and don’t wander the middle aisles too much.

Never go to the store hungry, and try generic brands instead of name brands to keep your weekly bill low.

When it comes to other Dollar Tree hacks, there’s a way to organize your kitchen cabinets for $1.25.

Another bargain hunter showed you can create a $5 meal for two with Dollar Tree ingredients.

