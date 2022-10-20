ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week

By Aurielle Weiss
 3 days ago
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050.

Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th.

California residents will receive their payments in phases until January 2023

Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments will be hitting bank accounts between October 7 and October 25.

The second batch of payments is set to be issued from October 28 to November 14.

The automatic payments are worth between $200 to $1,050 and are a direct result of a deal Governor Gavin Newsom struck with state lawmakers months ago.

For state taxpayers that didn't file digitally, payment will be distributed via debit cards from October 25 to January 15.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board, rebates will continue to go out until January 2023.

Additionally, the board said that roughly 90 percent of Californians who receive direct deposits should expect to see payments by the end of October.

How to receive your payment

Californians will receive their payment by direct deposit or debit card.

Those who electronically filed their 2020 tax return and received their refund via direct deposit will receive their payment the same way.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board, others will receive payment by mail in the form of a debit card if they:

  • Filed a paper return
  • Had a balance due
  • Received your Golden State Stimulus (GSS) payment by check
  • Received your tax refund by check regardless of filing method
  • Received your 2020 tax refund by direct deposit, but have since changed your banking institution or bank account number
  • Received an advance payment from your tax service provider, or paid your tax preparer fees using your tax refund

More direct relief payments

Thousands of farmers will score payments from the $3.1billion provided by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The agency announced that those with qualifying USDA farm loans have already received nearly $800million in assistance with plans to provide up to $500million more in aid.

The financial assistance will be for an additional 23,000 borrowers.

As of this week, over 13,000 borrowers have already benefited from the resources.

The assistance is designed to help struggling farm loan borrowers keep them farming, remove obstacles that currently prevent them from farming, and help the USDA approaches borrowing and servicing.

Plus, the 2022–2023 New York State budget provided a one-time check to eligible taxpayers for two separate payments: the Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Credit Payment.

Claimants that filed for either or both credits are eligible, according to the Governor’s Office.

Eligible New Yorkers will be mailed their checks automatically and can expect to receive them on or by October 31.

The Sun reveals the final weeks to claim tax rebate worth up to $500 – see who's eligible.

Plus, check out our live blog covering all things direct payments.

WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
AOL Corp

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
VIRGINIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Direct check worth up to $1,657 for October to be sent in three days

Select Social Security recipients are set to receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check in just three days. Social Security beneficiaries who were born from the 1st through the 10th of their birth month will receive their regular payments on Oct. 12, according to the Social Security Administration. Those who have birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
Cadrene Heslop

The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to start going out in just days in California

Eligible California residents can receive up to $1,050 in state-issued direct payments as part of the state's plan to combat inflation and rising consumer costs. The payments, called the Middle Class Tax Refund, are set to be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October by direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. All the payments are expected to be delivered by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

October Social Security Payments: Here's When You'll Get Your Money

Most Social Security payments for October have already gone out, with just two payment dates left. And while you won't see a benefits increase on your check this month, you can expect a higher amount on your checks starting in 2023. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income will see their increase starting in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
