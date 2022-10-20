Several Walgreens locations to close in downtown Louisville and West End, company confirms

Four local Walgreens outlets are set to close within the next month, the outlets and company confirmed to The Courier Journal.

The selected Walgreens stores are slated to close their doors before the end of November, managers at the separate shops said. And in an email Thursday afternoon, the company confirmed the closures, citing a focus on "best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations."

"When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example," an email on behalf of Walgreens from spokesperson Kris Lathan said.

Patients' pharmacy files will be transferred to the nearest Walgreens, according to the company, and those patients will be sent additional details about access to prescriptions and other services.

The four stores are based in several neighborhoods around Louisville by downtown and in the West End, in ZIP codes where median household incomes are lower than the local and national average.

Which Louisville Walgreens stores are closing?

4149 Taylor Blvd., in Beechmont, is located in ZIP code 40215 and is closing on Nov. 7. 700 Algonquin Parkway, in Taylor Berry, is located in ZIP code 40208 and is closing on Nov. 8 7500 Terry Road, in Pleasure Ridge Park, is located in ZIP code 40258 and is closing on Nov. 9. 200 E. Broadway, in downtown Louisville, is located in ZIP code 40202 and is closing on Nov. 17.

Household incomes lower than average

Poverty and income levels below the national average are not uncommon in the four neighborhoods where the stores are closing.

U.S. Census figures show median household incomes in each of the four ZIP codes are below local and national rates – that number sits at $17,295 in 40202, $30,559 in 40208, $35,380 in 40215 and $53,223 in 40258. The national median household income is $69,717, according to the data, and that figure sits at $58,196 throughout Jefferson County.

Walgreens has dozens of locations in and around Louisville, but the four closures will likely be noticed by neighbors in the area. The location at 4149 Taylor Blvd. is Beechmont's only Walgreens, according to the business's store locator , and the shop at 700 Algonquin Parkway is the only Walgreens in Taylor Berry. Downtown Louisville and Pleasure Ridge Park will each have one Walgreens remaining following the closures, according to the store locator, though the remaining downtown location is a pharmacy only.

Based out of the Chicago area, Walgreens is one of the largest international pharmacy and convenience store companies, with the business reporting about 13,000 locations and 315,000 employees .

