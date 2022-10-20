ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Several Walgreens locations to close in downtown Louisville and West End, company confirms

By Rae Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Four local Walgreens outlets are set to close within the next month, the outlets and company confirmed to The Courier Journal.

The selected Walgreens stores are slated to close their doors before the end of November, managers at the separate shops said. And in an email Thursday afternoon, the company confirmed the closures, citing a focus on "best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations."

"When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example," an email on behalf of Walgreens from spokesperson Kris Lathan said.

Between the Lines: A Courier Journal investigation into Kentucky's lagging literacy rates

Patients' pharmacy files will be transferred to the nearest Walgreens, according to the company, and those patients will be sent additional details about access to prescriptions and other services.

The four stores are based in several neighborhoods around Louisville by downtown and in the West End, in ZIP codes where median household incomes are lower than the local and national average.

Which Louisville Walgreens stores are closing?

  1. 4149 Taylor Blvd., in Beechmont, is located in ZIP code 40215 and is closing on Nov. 7.
  2. 700 Algonquin Parkway, in Taylor Berry, is located in ZIP code 40208 and is closing on Nov. 8
  3. 7500 Terry Road, in Pleasure Ridge Park, is located in ZIP code 40258 and is closing on Nov. 9.
  4. 200 E. Broadway, in downtown Louisville, is located in ZIP code 40202 and is closing on Nov. 17.

Household incomes lower than average

Poverty and income levels below the national average are not uncommon in the four neighborhoods where the stores are closing.

U.S. Census figures show median household incomes in each of the four ZIP codes are below local and national rates – that number sits at $17,295 in 40202, $30,559 in 40208, $35,380 in 40215 and $53,223 in 40258. The national median household income is $69,717, according to the data, and that figure sits at $58,196 throughout Jefferson County.

Walgreens has dozens of locations in and around Louisville, but the four closures will likely be noticed by neighbors in the area. The location at 4149 Taylor Blvd. is Beechmont's only Walgreens, according to the business's store locator , and the shop at 700 Algonquin Parkway is the only Walgreens in Taylor Berry. Downtown Louisville and Pleasure Ridge Park will each have one Walgreens remaining following the closures, according to the store locator, though the remaining downtown location is a pharmacy only.

Based out of the Chicago area, Walgreens is one of the largest international pharmacy and convenience store companies, with the business reporting about 13,000 locations and 315,000 employees .

More: The 'drowning machine': Aging 'low-head' dams dot Kentucky and the US, killing hundreds

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Several Walgreens locations to close in downtown Louisville and West End, company confirms

Comments / 30

Bardot
3d ago

Hell they steal every were Walgreens is know different than any other store .... but it's a shame a lot of people are going to , have to travel to go get there medicine now , not that they didn't have to travel, it's just going to be a little farther....

Reply
3
gk
3d ago

Not surprised 200 Broadway is closing. People steal and the workers couldn’t say anything

Reply
7
Larry Whitlock
3d ago

I read the article twice and there was no mention of high theft rate in any of the stores so I don't know why the respondents immediately jumped on the fact that people stealing is the only reason why this stores are closing it could be do to low performance such as not needing the bottom line however people still regardless of where stores are located and for the the person who said that people in this neighborhoods do not deserve nice stores Walgreens that is a foolish statement 🤔

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Walgreens to close several Louisville locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Several Walgreens locations are set to close across Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Four Walgreens in Louisville will be closing in November, Kris Lathan, senior PR strategist at Walgreens confirmed Friday. The pharmacies and closing dates are:. 200 E. Broadway on Nov. 17;. 700...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kroger unveils 'store of the future' with more hi-tech options for customers

CINCINNATI (Steve Watkins) — Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati,according to Louisville Business First. Cincinnati-based Kroger launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodgressing.com

McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run

Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Pennywise Jeep returns to the streets of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shape-shifting evil that disguises itself as Pennywise the clown is back. This time, it’s roaming the streets of Louisville to prey on the town’s children. The frightening character from the horror film “It” now has its own personal chauffeur too — Andrew Johnson.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Chefs, restaurants compete in 'Hot Brown Showdown' at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who makes the best Hot Brown? That's what competitors at inaugural Hot Brown Showdown decided at the Waterfront Park on Sunday afternoon. A Hot Brown is traditionally a hot, open-faced sandwich made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes that originated in Louisville in the 1920s.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Joel Eisenberg

Multiple Walgreens Locations Closing

With several unanticipated closures in one state, and others announced elsewhere, analysts are questioning future company plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CourierJournal.com, CLTampa.com, ChautauquaToday.com, Walgreens.com, and Google.com.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Diamond Station’s owner pens an eloquent closing note

2022 has been a year of reckoning for Louisville bars. Many continue to successfully weather the seemingly endless perfect storm of an atrophied labor pool, skyrocketing costs, ceaseless societal distemper, and for some of them, plain bad luck. But others have called a halt. On October 13 the owners of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man dies after being hit by vehicle on Manslick Road in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Louisville on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8:45 p.m., officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. That's near Hazelwood and Gagel avenues, as well as UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
JC Phelps

Lou Lou is Opening in NuLu

Jared Fox Matthews, a popular St. Matthews restauranteur, is growing his restaurant portfolio to include the ever-popular NuLu neighborhood of Louisville, KY. The owner of Lou Lou Food & Drink is taking over the space left vacant by Decca. Matthews says his goal is to open by mid-Dec or early-January ’23.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy