ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Shelley Wenger

Tips to Make Your Engagement Ring Look Bigger

When you find the person that you are meant to be with, you want to give her everything, including the best engagement ring that you can afford. However, your budget may be slowing you down. You may not be able to afford the best ring, and that is alright. You just need to find ways to make the one that you can afford shine!
Grazia

Fast and easy DIY hacks to transform your room

Want to give your room an update but don't have the time or the cash to go big? The good news is that you can still make a room look and feel different by switching up just one section of it. Here's how... Tile the floor of a small space.
simphome.com

12 DIY Ladder Projects Ideal for A Small Kitchen, Bathroom, include Bedroom

Repurposing unused items is always a great idea. It not only helps you reduce waste but also allows you to get the furniture or storage you need on the cheap. You only shop around your house and find an old thing you no longer use, yet it is worth recycling, like an old ladder.
The Kitchn

Does Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher Really Remove Water Stains?

For as long as I can remember, my mom has always dropped a crumpled ball of aluminum in the dishwasher. She would place it right next to the utensils, pop in a tablet, and turn on the machine like what she did wasn’t sufficiently mysterious. I always thought it was a way to give old aluminum foil a second life — kind of how we let paper towels dry for a second use or dunk a tea bag into one more cup before tossing it. But then I saw the kitchen staff do the same thing when I was a waiter in college, confirming this was some kind of magic cleaning trick.
Dengarden

Woman Turns Tree Stump Into Mosaic Masterpiece

Tree stumps can be quite the eye sore, left to rot and turned into an ant hill haven. Removing stumps can be super tedious and sometimes dangerous, you can attempt to burn them out, bury them, or speed up the decomposing process. Some homeowners opt to repurpose their tree stumps such as potted ...
myzeo.com

How To Clean an Oven Door Glass

Do you firmly believe that there’s no such thing as too clean? If so, then you may be the kind of person who likes a tidy household in general and an immaculate oven in particular. You’re probably a ‘no crumbs on my counter’ kind of person as well and...
CNET

Don't Buy Distilled Water. Save Money and Make It Yourself in 5 Easy Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of other minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. It's used for a variety of things in medical settings and at home. And while you can buy distilled water at the store or on Amazon, if you use it often, it helps to know how to make your own. All you need is two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it's a game changer.
heckhome.com

Wood Look Tiles: The Latest Flooring Trend

Wood look tiles are a type of ceramic tile that has been designed to look like wood. They can be used to create a floor or wall that looks like it is made from real wood, and they come in various colors and styles so you can find the perfect one for your home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy