NJ Hospitals Deliver $3.4 Billion in Community Benefit Programs
In the worst public health crisis in a century, New Jersey hospitals and their employees saved lives, protected their communities through vaccination and continued to provide $3.4 billion in additional community benefits including food assistance, mental health support and free and discounted care. Those are among the findings in Always...
PRSA NJ Announces Winners of the 33rd Annual Pyramid Awards
More than 30 PR awards were announced last week at the Public Relations Society of America New Jersey’s 33rd Annual Pyramid Awards, honoring the most impactful and notable communications campaigns of the year. The event took place at the Basking Ridge Country Club and was hosted by Chapter President Deirdre Lopian, of DLPR, and Chapter President-Elect Michael Lauer, senior vice president of United Minds.
