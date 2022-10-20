More than 30 PR awards were announced last week at the Public Relations Society of America New Jersey’s 33rd Annual Pyramid Awards, honoring the most impactful and notable communications campaigns of the year. The event took place at the Basking Ridge Country Club and was hosted by Chapter President Deirdre Lopian, of DLPR, and Chapter President-Elect Michael Lauer, senior vice president of United Minds.

