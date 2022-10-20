ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Jus4Net

Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown Charlotte

There are now tiny pink robots in the uptown regions of the city of Charlotte that will - hopefully - serve important work for Charlotte, NC businesses in the near future. WCCB News is one of the earliest new sites to cover the development of a robotic delivery coffee service that could be coming to Charlotte, NC all the way back in April of this year. Now, the robots are actively being used to make deliveries across Uptown Charlotte with Charlotte city leaders partnering with the robotics company Tiny Mile in order to make this futuristic delivery service come to life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Salisbury man reported missing, last seen leaving Aldi on Friday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An 86-year-old Salisbury man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a grocery store Friday afternoon, police said. Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Sisk was last seen driving a red Kia Soul with North Carolina license plate 819-TDV. Police said Sisk's license plate designates that he is a disabled veteran.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location

CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

High-angle rescue successful in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire said no one was hurt following a high-angle rescue in the 12000 block of Bluestem Lane near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just west of Johnston Road. According to Charlotte Fire, one person was stuck in a bucket truck. As of 3:45 p.m. the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMS principal of the year: 'She is phenomenal'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools surprised Danielle Belton, the Paw Creek Elementary School principal, with being named the 2022-2023 CMS principal of the year. Many students, staff and even the CMS interim superintendent came out to honor Belton on Friday morning. "She has risen above all, and out of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Give Kilo A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — On this Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Kilo. Kilo is 2 years old and neutered. He arrived at the shelter on September 1st. Kilo is available to foster. To get more information on Kilo or any of the other animals...
CHARLOTTE, NC
natureworldnews.com

Duties of Fur Parents in Protecting Pets Against Wildlife According to Local Expert

Experts discuss the responsibilities of fur parents in keeping their pets safe from being savaged by wildlife. Certain wildlife species can harm household pets unexpectedly, especially in places such as North Carolina. According to North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission biologist Falyn Owens, raccoons, coyotes, foxes, and snakes are some of the most prevalent predators in the Charlotte area during the fall.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mooresville Fire gets a new therapy dog, Sully

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meet Sully! The newest member of Mooresville Fire and Rescue. The fire department posted the adorable photos on their Facebook page introducing the new pup to the community. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Sully the...
MOORESVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina

- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
YORK, SC
WCNC

WCNC

