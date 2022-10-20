Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
Related
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown Charlotte
There are now tiny pink robots in the uptown regions of the city of Charlotte that will - hopefully - serve important work for Charlotte, NC businesses in the near future. WCCB News is one of the earliest new sites to cover the development of a robotic delivery coffee service that could be coming to Charlotte, NC all the way back in April of this year. Now, the robots are actively being used to make deliveries across Uptown Charlotte with Charlotte city leaders partnering with the robotics company Tiny Mile in order to make this futuristic delivery service come to life.
Gas stations say electric charging stations are not profitable for them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pricey fees are stopping gas stations from adding electric vehicle chargers. Gas stations seem like the obvious choice for electric vehicle chargers. You can take a bathroom, or grab a bite to eat, all while your vehicle powers up. But high costs could stop that from...
Salisbury man reported missing, last seen leaving Aldi on Friday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An 86-year-old Salisbury man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a grocery store Friday afternoon, police said. Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Sisk was last seen driving a red Kia Soul with North Carolina license plate 819-TDV. Police said Sisk's license plate designates that he is a disabled veteran.
1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
High-angle rescue successful in Ballantyne
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire said no one was hurt following a high-angle rescue in the 12000 block of Bluestem Lane near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just west of Johnston Road. According to Charlotte Fire, one person was stuck in a bucket truck. As of 3:45 p.m. the...
Residential bidding wars may be over in Charlotte, but concerns about affordability aren’t
Charlotte's real estate market may be cooling off, with less pressure on homebuyers to bid tens of thousands of dollars over the asking price. Compared to cities like Denver and New York, real estate experts say home prices in the Queen City are relatively low. But experts also caution that...
Thieves smash window, steal from North Carolina church
The pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer doesn't want what happened Thursday night to happen again.
CMS principal of the year: 'She is phenomenal'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools surprised Danielle Belton, the Paw Creek Elementary School principal, with being named the 2022-2023 CMS principal of the year. Many students, staff and even the CMS interim superintendent came out to honor Belton on Friday morning. "She has risen above all, and out of...
Charlotte Craft Beer Week celebrates the culture of a growing industry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October celebrates North Carolina Craft Beer Month and there's no better time to recognize some of the Queen City's top breweries than Charlotte Craft Beer Week, which kicks off this weekend. The event runs through Sunday, Oct. 30, and will include participation from at least 30...
'A well-respected figure' | Christian McCaffery's lasting impact through his charitable community work
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was not on the football field scoring touchdowns, he was in the Charlotte community making a lasting impact. Early in his career, McCaffrey started a nonprofit Christian McCaffrey Foundation and began using his influence to help others. As...
WCNC
Charlotte Craft Beer Week underway
The Queen City's beer week kicked off yesterday. It's a chance to celebrate our city's rich and diverse craft beer and cider culture.
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Give Kilo A Loving Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — On this Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Kilo. Kilo is 2 years old and neutered. He arrived at the shelter on September 1st. Kilo is available to foster. To get more information on Kilo or any of the other animals...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mallard Creek BBQ Returns For 91st Year, After 3 Years Cancelled Due To Pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C – For the first time in three years, an election-season tradition returns this week. The 91st Mallard Creek BBQ will be held Thursday at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Community House. It’s the first time the event has been held since the pandemic. Volunteers will cook 7,500 pounds...
natureworldnews.com
Duties of Fur Parents in Protecting Pets Against Wildlife According to Local Expert
Experts discuss the responsibilities of fur parents in keeping their pets safe from being savaged by wildlife. Certain wildlife species can harm household pets unexpectedly, especially in places such as North Carolina. According to North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission biologist Falyn Owens, raccoons, coyotes, foxes, and snakes are some of the most prevalent predators in the Charlotte area during the fall.
'Coming here for years': Rowan County farm draws big crowds with pumpkin patch and corn maze
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Fall is in the air and seasonal festivities are in full swing across the Carolinas, including Patterson Farm Market and Tours in Rowan County, where families enjoyed the pumpkin patch, corn maze and hayrides this weekend. It’s a tradition for Robert Carney to visit with...
The Black Political Caucus: Chair talks about mission, work in Charlotte-Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE — For decades, the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg has been one of the most influential Charlotte groups. They’ve also given some of the most sought-after political endorsements. On the Political Beat, Reporter Joe Bruno spoke to BPC Chair Caleb Theodros about the group’s mission and work....
WCNC
The Dottie Rose Foundation has created their first product: The Binary Bling Box
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, the Dottie Rose Foundation serves to connect the dots within the technology and computer science sphere to educate, support, and inspire the next generation. They seek to create a supportive algorithm to close the gender gap for females in the field of technology and computer sciences.
Mooresville Fire gets a new therapy dog, Sully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meet Sully! The newest member of Mooresville Fire and Rescue. The fire department posted the adorable photos on their Facebook page introducing the new pup to the community. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Sully the...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 1