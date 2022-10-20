ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Wizards, fairies take over the Great Overland Station

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says Station 9 ¾ promises a weekend of magical fantasy and fun between Oct. 22- 23 at the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St. It is a festival where attendees are encouraged to imagine a renaissance fair and carnival...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

The Topeka Zoo is calling all ghouls to trick-or-treat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Zoo is calling all little ghosts and goblins to get in the Halloween spirit. Kids can dress up in their favorite costumes and trick-or-treat around the zoo. The event is open to all ages and kids can watch the animals get special Halloween treats as well.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Hy-Vee, Downtown Topeka hosting block party this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee and Downtown Topeka, Inc. are hosting a block party this weekend to celebrate improvements made at Hy-Vee, as well as improvements made in downtown Topeka. The block party will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 in the southwest corner of the Hy-Vee parking lot at 29th & Wanamaker. […]
TOPEKA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Blue Moon set to open Nov. 1 in downtown Hiawatha

Blue Moon celebrated its ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Monday, Oct. 17. This unique boutique is in a newly renovated storefront located at 119 S. 6th St., Hiawatha. The interior style of the boutique is elegant with an eclectic vibe and vintage feel — all styled by owner Lucy Grothusen.
HIAWATHA, KS
KSNT News

Area lake stocked with 7,000 trout

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Get your fishing pole ready, it’s almost trout season and one area lake is freshly stocked. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation released 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout into Lake Shawnee on Friday. This is a bi-annual tradition that has been around since 1979. Families and pets gathered at the boat ramp to […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan man a $25K winner in Kansas Lottery event

TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Manhattan won $25,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka on Friday. Conner Meza of Manhattan was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

'I was trying so hard': Emporia woman shares story behind the cats

Four years ago, Mariah Holloway had five cats. Last week, more than 80 cats were removed from her home in central Emporia. The story had many people in the community wondering, how could this happen? It turns out, the situation may not have been so black and white. Holloway, who lives in the home with her two children, had been trying to get help for years and believes anyone could find themselves in a similar situation.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Most haunted hotel in Kansas sends KSNT a message

HOLTON (KSNT) – Stormtrack Meteorologists Gabriella Gomez and Ryan Matoush joined KSNT News Anchor Katie Garceran early Wednesday morning to conduct a paranormal investigation with local professionals. The investigation took place at Hotel Josephine in Holton Kansas just before dawn. Natalie Kreiger and Jaden had been staying at the hotel overnight and had barely gotten […]
HOLTON, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Former building owner says downtown elevator was freight-use only

Eight people were injured after a freight elevator failed in downtown Emporia, but a former building owner said the elevator should never have had people in it to begin with. Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt with the Emporia Fire Department said the incident occurred at 504 1/2 Commercial St., at 12:46 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when the cable snapped when the elevator car was about 10 feet in the air. Initial reports said seven people were in the elevator.
EMPORIA, KS
Little Apple Post

MHK's first rage room opens in Downtown on 4th Street

Office Space, LLC has opened at the corner of 4th and Houston Streets in Downtown Manhattan. Office Space has four rage rooms, giving participants the access to a safe and controlled environment where they can release built up rage, by smashing an assortment of items, like glass bottles, plates, and small office equipment.
MANHATTAN, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Eight people injured when elevator falls in Emporia building

Eight people were taken to a hospital when an elevator fell in a downtown Emporia building on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews said a cable snapped and caused an elevator to drop ten feet in the back of a building in the 500 block of Commercial Street. The injuries ranged from...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

ELEVATOR CABLE: Eighth person hospitalized after cable failure in downtown Emporia; EPD says elevator overloaded at time of incident

Emporia Fire now says eight people were in an elevator that fell about 10 feet in downtown Emporia on Saturday, sending all eight to Newman Regional Health for treatment. Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt says crews were dispatched to 504 1/2 Commercial for a reported elevator entrapment just after 12:45 pm. Instead of finding an entrapment, however, firefighters discovered a lift cable had broken while the elevator was full and about halfway up to the second floor.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo mourns loss of bear

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is mourning the loss of black bear Indie who died Wednesday, Oct. 19. According to the zoo, on Sunday, Indie did not eat all of her food, which isn’t unusual this time of year. However, she showed no signs of improvement the following day and had a seizure Tuesday […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Application window now open for those interested in buying White Memorial Park from city of Emporia

The city of Emporia has officially opened an application process for residents or others interested in purchasing a part of downtown. White Memorial Park at 525 Merchant Street, just north of the longtime Emporia Gazette building at 517 Merchant, is surplus city property. Applications are now open until noon Nov. 22. The two-page application includes name and address, contact information, a list of properties currently owned, outstanding code violations or tax delinquencies and project plans.
EMPORIA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE

