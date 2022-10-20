Read full article on original website
WIBW
Wizards, fairies take over the Great Overland Station
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says Station 9 ¾ promises a weekend of magical fantasy and fun between Oct. 22- 23 at the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St. It is a festival where attendees are encouraged to imagine a renaissance fair and carnival...
WIBW
The Topeka Zoo is calling all ghouls to trick-or-treat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Zoo is calling all little ghosts and goblins to get in the Halloween spirit. Kids can dress up in their favorite costumes and trick-or-treat around the zoo. The event is open to all ages and kids can watch the animals get special Halloween treats as well.
Hy-Vee, Downtown Topeka hosting block party this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee and Downtown Topeka, Inc. are hosting a block party this weekend to celebrate improvements made at Hy-Vee, as well as improvements made in downtown Topeka. The block party will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 in the southwest corner of the Hy-Vee parking lot at 29th & Wanamaker. […]
hiawathaworldonline.com
Blue Moon set to open Nov. 1 in downtown Hiawatha
Blue Moon celebrated its ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Monday, Oct. 17. This unique boutique is in a newly renovated storefront located at 119 S. 6th St., Hiawatha. The interior style of the boutique is elegant with an eclectic vibe and vintage feel — all styled by owner Lucy Grothusen.
Area lake stocked with 7,000 trout
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Get your fishing pole ready, it’s almost trout season and one area lake is freshly stocked. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation released 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout into Lake Shawnee on Friday. This is a bi-annual tradition that has been around since 1979. Families and pets gathered at the boat ramp to […]
Manhattan man a $25K winner in Kansas Lottery event
TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Manhattan won $25,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka on Friday. Conner Meza of Manhattan was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
Emporia gazette.com
'I was trying so hard': Emporia woman shares story behind the cats
Four years ago, Mariah Holloway had five cats. Last week, more than 80 cats were removed from her home in central Emporia. The story had many people in the community wondering, how could this happen? It turns out, the situation may not have been so black and white. Holloway, who lives in the home with her two children, had been trying to get help for years and believes anyone could find themselves in a similar situation.
Most haunted hotel in Kansas sends KSNT a message
HOLTON (KSNT) – Stormtrack Meteorologists Gabriella Gomez and Ryan Matoush joined KSNT News Anchor Katie Garceran early Wednesday morning to conduct a paranormal investigation with local professionals. The investigation took place at Hotel Josephine in Holton Kansas just before dawn. Natalie Kreiger and Jaden had been staying at the hotel overnight and had barely gotten […]
Emporia gazette.com
Cottonwood Falls couple raising awareness for victims of wrongful incarceration to host showing, conversation at Emporia Arts Center
Christopher Dunn says he is innocent. A judge agrees with him — but he still sits in prison because of a Missouri case precedent. Two Cottonwood Falls residents are doing what they can to change that. Cottonwood Falls residents Billy and Anais Yeager will be screening their 15-minute song/music...
Emporia gazette.com
Former building owner says downtown elevator was freight-use only
Eight people were injured after a freight elevator failed in downtown Emporia, but a former building owner said the elevator should never have had people in it to begin with. Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt with the Emporia Fire Department said the incident occurred at 504 1/2 Commercial St., at 12:46 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when the cable snapped when the elevator car was about 10 feet in the air. Initial reports said seven people were in the elevator.
MHK's first rage room opens in Downtown on 4th Street
Office Space, LLC has opened at the corner of 4th and Houston Streets in Downtown Manhattan. Office Space has four rage rooms, giving participants the access to a safe and controlled environment where they can release built up rage, by smashing an assortment of items, like glass bottles, plates, and small office equipment.
classiccountry1070.com
Eight people injured when elevator falls in Emporia building
Eight people were taken to a hospital when an elevator fell in a downtown Emporia building on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews said a cable snapped and caused an elevator to drop ten feet in the back of a building in the 500 block of Commercial Street. The injuries ranged from...
KVOE
ELEVATOR CABLE: Eighth person hospitalized after cable failure in downtown Emporia; EPD says elevator overloaded at time of incident
Emporia Fire now says eight people were in an elevator that fell about 10 feet in downtown Emporia on Saturday, sending all eight to Newman Regional Health for treatment. Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt says crews were dispatched to 504 1/2 Commercial for a reported elevator entrapment just after 12:45 pm. Instead of finding an entrapment, however, firefighters discovered a lift cable had broken while the elevator was full and about halfway up to the second floor.
Kansas man wins $75k in second-chance lottery drawing
David Garza, of Lawrence, won $75,000 in a second-chance drawing through the Kansas Lottery.
Topeka Zoo mourns loss of bear
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is mourning the loss of black bear Indie who died Wednesday, Oct. 19. According to the zoo, on Sunday, Indie did not eat all of her food, which isn’t unusual this time of year. However, she showed no signs of improvement the following day and had a seizure Tuesday […]
WIBW
New park to open in Capital City to give homeless a space to eat, relax
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new park will open in the Capital City to give those experiencing homelessness a space to eat and relax in and will be dedicated to two close friends who were TRM staff members that recently passed away. The Topeka Rescue Mission says that at 10:30...
KVOE
Application window now open for those interested in buying White Memorial Park from city of Emporia
The city of Emporia has officially opened an application process for residents or others interested in purchasing a part of downtown. White Memorial Park at 525 Merchant Street, just north of the longtime Emporia Gazette building at 517 Merchant, is surplus city property. Applications are now open until noon Nov. 22. The two-page application includes name and address, contact information, a list of properties currently owned, outstanding code violations or tax delinquencies and project plans.
I-470 reopens between US 71 Highway, Grandview Triangle after fire closures
Multiple fires along Interstate 470 caused closures along both sides of the highway Sunday. Just before 5 p.m., Kansas City Scout reports all roads have reopened.
KVOE
Kansas Water Office announces water warning for residents using Burlington water
Ongoing drought conditions have prompted Chase County officials to ask a lot of county residents to conserve water. It’s not the only entity asking residents to cut back on their water use. The Kansas Water Office has issued a water warning for all residents using Burlington water, including those...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
