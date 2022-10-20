ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah – England Under-21s’ all-time record scorer – will ‘NOT play for Ghana at 2022 World Cup’

By Anthony Chapman
 3 days ago
ARSENAL star Eddie Nketiah will NOT be playing for Ghana at the World Cup, according to reports.

The 23-year-old striker is the England U21 all-time leading scorer with 16 goals in 17 games.

Eddie Nketiah will not be featuring for Ghana at the World Cup Credit: Getty

However, Nketiah is yet to receive a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad.

And he has been tipped to switch his allegiance to Ghana.

The African nation has already convinced Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey to represent them.

And Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi is also in their sights.

Ghana Soccer Net claims FA chiefs were hoping to get an official decision by Nketiah before the World Cup.

However, the Gunners star has opted to keep his options open for now.

And Ghana will proceed with their plans for Qatar without Nketiah on board.

It indicates the hitman remains keen on getting a debut cap for the Three Lions.

That’s after he signed a new long-team deal at Arsenal in June.

Nketiah was widely expected to depart on a free transfer when his contract expired.

But Mikel Arteta convinced him to stay at the Emirates.

And despite facing competition from Gabriel Jesus this season, Nketiah has already clocked up 13 appearances - scoring twice in the process.

