One person shot outside Nashville hotel, police say
An investigation is underway following a shooting that was reported Sunday morning in the Tusculum neighborhood of Nashville.
Police identify man shot dead outside nightclub in South Nashville
An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside a club early Sunday morning in South Nashville.
WSMV
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
WSMV
RV catches fire blocking lanes on I-40 in Cheatham County
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 eastbound in the Cheatham County area was reduced to one lane after an RV caught fire. A Cheatham County official said that a recreational 34-foot RV had mechanical issues which caused it to go up in flames. The driver was able to safely...
Hours-long standoff ends in fire at Bellevue home; suspect in custody
An hours-long standoff between Metro police and a barricaded man has officially ended after the home at the center of the standoff went up in flames early Friday morning.
Driver critically injured in I-24 shooting; police searching for vehicle involved
Detectives are currently trying to track down a vehicle believed to be involved in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Antioch that left a driver with critical injuries.
WSMV
Metro Police searching for suspects who shot I-24 driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are searching for a dark colored, newer model Hyundai or Honda SUV crossover involved in a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24. Police said a 41-year-old woman was critically injured after bullets were shot through the trunk of her Nissan Altima at about...
‘The shots killed him’: Nashville woman still looking for justice after another man found dead in the street
Memories of her own son's death have sparked emotions, after another man was found dead this week, under similar circumstances.
Man arrested for deadly shooting outside Murfreesboro McDonald’s
A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Murfreesboro McDonald's.
20 acres damaged after Nashville crews battle large brush fire
First responders from Nashville spent several hours fighting a Sunday brush fire that caused extensive property damage in the Buffalo Road area.
Man found dead along Fairwin Avenue, Metro police say
An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was found lying on Fairwin Avenue with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.
WSMV
Pedestrian hit by pickup truck near Midtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a pickup truck near Midtown early Friday morning. According to police at the scene, a Toyota Tacoma hit a man walking across West End Avenue near 17th Avenue in Midtown. Debris from the truck could be seen all over the intersection.
fox17.com
Hendersonville Police arrest two serial pick-pocketers
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hendersonville Police arrest two serial pick-pocketers on Friday for stealing a woman's wallet at a grocery store and attempting to use it . The police department said they initially received a report on Oct. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that a victim was shopping in a grocery story when a Hispanic male engaged her in small talk.
Man identified after shooting on East Nashville street
Detectives with Metro's homicide unit are investigating the death of a man who was found lying in the street in East Nashville on Wednesday night.
WSMV
Police on the scene of an hours-long standoff in Bellevue
A 17-year-old was arrested after police found two guns in his backpack at East Nashville Magnet High School on Thursday. Lydia Fielder and Lisa Spencer has the latest headlines and look at the First Alert forecast. Spring Hill couple loses dogs in house fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A...
WSMV
Bellevue restaurant remains open after being broken into, trailer stolen
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A break-in at a Bellevue restaurant has left employees in shock. The burglars not only stole money, but they also caused damage to large equipment and their security system, The owners also said their food trailer was gone. Tracks can still be seen from where someone...
WSMV
Bellevue standoff suspect charged with stalking and harassing attorney
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is arrested after a standoff in Bellevue overnight. Metro Nashville Police say investigators with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office attempted to give 40-year-old Zachary Johnson two arrest warrants at his home on Thursday. The warrants charged him with stalking and harassing an...
Man posing as contractor accused of stealing $4K worth of wood from Nashville property
A man accused of posing as a contractor is facing felony theft charges after police say he stole more than $4,000 worth of wood from a property in Nashville.
WSMV
Man wanted for exposing himself to sisters outside of their home
WALTER HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted for questioning after reportedly exposing himself and soliciting two sisters. According to a Facebook post by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Stephen Lewis said the incident took place on Oct. 4. outside of the sisters’ home in Walter Hill.
