ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

RV catches fire blocking lanes on I-40 in Cheatham County

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 eastbound in the Cheatham County area was reduced to one lane after an RV caught fire. A Cheatham County official said that a recreational 34-foot RV had mechanical issues which caused it to go up in flames. The driver was able to safely...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro Police searching for suspects who shot I-24 driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are searching for a dark colored, newer model Hyundai or Honda SUV crossover involved in a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24. Police said a 41-year-old woman was critically injured after bullets were shot through the trunk of her Nissan Altima at about...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian hit by pickup truck near Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a pickup truck near Midtown early Friday morning. According to police at the scene, a Toyota Tacoma hit a man walking across West End Avenue near 17th Avenue in Midtown. Debris from the truck could be seen all over the intersection.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Hendersonville Police arrest two serial pick-pocketers

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hendersonville Police arrest two serial pick-pocketers on Friday for stealing a woman's wallet at a grocery store and attempting to use it . The police department said they initially received a report on Oct. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that a victim was shopping in a grocery story when a Hispanic male engaged her in small talk.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police on the scene of an hours-long standoff in Bellevue

A 17-year-old was arrested after police found two guns in his backpack at East Nashville Magnet High School on Thursday. Lydia Fielder and Lisa Spencer has the latest headlines and look at the First Alert forecast. Spring Hill couple loses dogs in house fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bellevue standoff suspect charged with stalking and harassing attorney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is arrested after a standoff in Bellevue overnight. Metro Nashville Police say investigators with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office attempted to give 40-year-old Zachary Johnson two arrest warrants at his home on Thursday. The warrants charged him with stalking and harassing an...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy