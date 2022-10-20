Lengthy traffic backup reported on I-95 in Waltham after truck rolls over, spills load of stones
WALTHAM, Mass. — A lengthy traffic backup on Interstate 95 in Waltham on Thursday afternoon is starting to ease after a truck rolled over and spilled a load of stones in the roadway.
The truck crashed around 2:30 p.m. near Trapelo Road, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Crews are making headway in the cleanup. The truck had been uprighted as of 4:00 p.m., according to state police.
All lanes on the ramp from Trapelo Road west to 95 north have reopened.
State police reported a five-mile backup in the area which was slowly easing.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
