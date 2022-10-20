ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Lengthy traffic backup reported on I-95 in Waltham after truck rolls over, spills load of stones

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
WALTHAM, Mass. — A lengthy traffic backup on Interstate 95 in Waltham on Thursday afternoon is starting to ease after a truck rolled over and spilled a load of stones in the roadway.

The truck crashed around 2:30 p.m. near Trapelo Road, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Crews are making headway in the cleanup. The truck had been uprighted as of 4:00 p.m., according to state police.

All lanes on the ramp from Trapelo Road west to 95 north have reopened.

State police reported a five-mile backup in the area which was slowly easing.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

