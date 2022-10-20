ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

18 Famous People Who Have Been Candid About Their Mental Health

By Lauren Garafano
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmQ5Z_0iggd4zd00

This post contains topics of sexual assault.

1. Sydney Sweeney shared that her sudden rise to fame caused panic attacks and made her feel like she was dying. She even said, “I was losing my shit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1viI7u_0iggd4zd00

She explained that she took a break and went back home to the Pacific Northwest for two weeks to partake in some “hiking and skiing and doing what I truly love.” During that time she also made sure to be phone-free. While it did help a bit, she still has anxiety. “I still can’t get my mind to shut up, and I don’t sleep,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Filmmagic / FilmMagic for HBO / Getty

2. Harry Styles shared that he experienced stage fright and anxiety during his early days with One Direction because he was afraid of singing incorrect notes or getting things wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRfra_0iggd4zd00

In One Direction's autobiography, Who We Are , he wrote, "I suffered some pretty serious confidence issues when I first appeared on stage. At that point, any natural confidence I had was being taken over by nerves because back then I had no idea how to channel and control my anxiety."

Geoff Robins / AFP via Getty Images

3. Selena Gomez has been extremely vocal about her experiences with anxiety and depression throughout the years — she's even quit social media at times because of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgAAs_0iggd4zd00

With her main source of anxiety being Instagram, Selena shared , "I have problems with depression and anxiety, and I found it difficult for me to be me." She added that "At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous. Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I've ever made for my mental health. I created a system where I still don't have my passwords. And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I'll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself."

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty

4. This summer, Jonah Hill said that after “nearly 20 years [of] experiencing anxiety attacks" he'd no longer publicly promote his films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QMEsK_0iggd4zd00

In a statement issued to Deadline , he said, “I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called Stutz . The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film. Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events.

I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.

I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with Stutz , I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.

I hope the work will speak for itself and I’m grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support."

Kurt Krieger / Corbis via Getty Images

5. Ryan Reynolds said he's had anxiety his "whole life" and shared that he sometimes feels there are "two parts" of his personality, and the anxious side sometimes "takes over."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPw8Z_0iggd4zd00

He told CBS Sunday Morning , "When I would go out on, like, Letterman , back in the day, I was nervous. But I remember I'd be standing backstage before the curtain would open, and I would think to myself, 'I'm gonna die. I'm literally gonna die here. The curtain's gonna open and I'm just gonna be, I'm just gonna be a symphony of vomit,' just, like, something horrible's gonna happen! But as soon as that curtain opens — and this happens in my work a lot, too — it's like this little guy takes over. And he's like, 'I got this. You're cool.' I feel, like, my heart rate drop, and my breathing calm, and I just sort of go out and I'm this different person. And I leave that interview going, 'God, I'd love to be that guy!'"

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

6. Gabrielle Union opened up about her experiences with PTSD and anxiety after being sexually assaulted at 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y9pKr_0iggd4zd00

On Instagram, she said, "As a rape survivor, I have battled PTSD for 30 years. Living with anxiety and panic attacks all these years has never been easy. There’s times the anxiety is so bad it shrinks my life. Leaving the house or making a left hand turn at an uncontrolled light can fill me with terror. Anxiety can turn my anticipation about a party or fun event I’ve been excited about attending (Met Ball) into pure agony. When we tell y’all what we are experiencing, please believe us the 1st time we mention it. No, it’s not like being nervous and everyone experiences and deals with anxiety differently, and that’s OK. I don’t need you to try to “fix” me. I share this as I hope everyone living with anxiety knows they aren’t alone or “being extra.” I see you, I FEEL you and there is so much love for you. Always. Love and light good people. Be good to each other out there 🖤"

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for FLC

7. Prince Harry said that he finally confronted his anxiety while he was in the military and attributed it to the constant public scrutiny he and his family have faced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wByV_0iggd4zd00

He added , "I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle."

Chris Jackson / Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

8. Lili Reinhart has shared that after being diagnosed with depression at the age of 14, some days she still feels "really defeated" by it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddlUe_0iggd4zd00

In an Instagram story, she said, "It's an exhausting battle that I've been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable. This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it's okay to have days where you don't want to fight anymore. You don't need to justify your mental health to anyone. Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations. But remember you are always worth fighting for. And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day."

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty

9. Adele said that she'd dealt with "the most terrifying anxiety attacks" after she left her marriage but found relief through working out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAnDA_0iggd4zd00

During her One Night Only special, she explained, “I realized that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight. I thought, ‘If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong.’”

Jim Dyson / Redferns / Getty

10. Kristen Bell said her experience with anxiety and depression felt like a "generalized dark cloud" over her. She added that it felt as if her "real personality was in a tiny cage" inside of her body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eoQXL_0iggd4zd00

She explained, "I know that I present someone who is very bubbly and happy all the time and a lot of the time I am because I have really good tools." She also explained that medication, mindfulness, and exercise helped relieve her symptoms.

Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty

11. Taraji P. Henson has said that talking to her therapist is the "only way" she can deal with her depression.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCDqA_0iggd4zd00

She told Variety, "I suffer from depression. I have a therapist that I speak to. That’s the only way I can get through it. You can talk to your friends, but you need a professional who can give you exercises. So that when you’re on the ledge, you have things to say to yourself that will get you off that ledge and past your weakest moments."

Prince Williams / Getty Images

12. Back in 2016, Kid Cudi went to rehab for his anxiety and depression. He wrote an open letter to his fans explaining that they've "ruled my life for as long as I can remember."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00cYST_0iggd4zd00

His letter read , "My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it...I can't make new friends because of it. I don't trust anyone because of it and I'm tired of being held back in my life. I deserve to have peace. I deserve to be happy and smiling."

Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

13. Ariana Grande said that though she's dealt with anxiety since she was young, the months after the UK terrorist attack at her Manchester show were especially triggering for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YEgX_0iggd4zd00

She told Elle , "When I got home from tour, I had really wild dizzy spells, this feeling like I couldn’t breathe. I would be in a good mood, fine and happy, and they would hit me out of nowhere. I’ve always had anxiety, but it had never been physical before. There were a couple of months straight where I felt so upside down."

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

14. Stephen Colbert opened up about his experiences with panic attacks and explained that performing has been his best coping mechanism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWCt7_0iggd4zd00

He told Rolling Stone , "Creating something is what helped me from just spinning apart like an un-weighted flywheel. And I haven't stopped since."

Trae Patton / NBC via Getty Images

15. Jon Hamm is a proud advocate of going to therapy and said it's helped him work through his depression.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0fKI_0iggd4zd00

He told InStyle , "Medical attention is medical attention whether it’s for your elbow or your teeth or for your brain. And it’s important. We live in a world where to admit anything negative about yourself is seen as a weakness, when it’s actually a strength."

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

16. Emma Stone has opened up about being a "very, very, very anxious child," and she's since "benefited big" from therapy. As a child, she'd even drawn her anxiety in the form of a little green monster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Za1bX_0iggd4zd00

She told Rolling Stone , "I drew a little green monster on my shoulder that speaks to me in my ear and tells me all these things that aren't true. And every time I listen to it, it grows bigger. If I listen to it enough, it crushes me. But if I turn my head and keep doing what I'm doing – let it speak to me, but don't give it the credit it needs – then it shrinks down and fades away."

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

17. Lady Gaga was inspired to start the Born This Way Foundation because of her anxiety and depression.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ma6xV_0iggd4zd00

She told Billboard , "I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life, I still suffer with it every single day, I just want these kids to know that that depth that they feel as human beings is normal. We were born that way. This modern thing, where everyone is feeling shallow and less connected? That's not human.”

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty

18. And finally, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has depression and said the "key" is destigmatizing mental illness and talking about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iCi3c_0iggd4zd00

He told ITV, "Depression doesn’t discriminate. Regardless of who you are or what you do for a living, it doesn’t discriminate. We all kinda go through it. I thought, 'Well, if I could share a little bit of it with people and if it could help somebody, I'm happy to do it.' The key thing I found is…especially [for] us as guys...you gotta talk about it, you’re not alone."

Kate Green / Kate Green / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Megyn Kelly Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58

Megyn Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. She was 58. Kelly, 51, shared the news during the opening segment of her podcast on Monday. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," she shared. "My sister died, she was 58, her name...
BuzzFeed

20 Facts I Learned This Week That Truly Shook Me To My Core

This might be a key piece of evidence in the debate over whether candy corn is actually good or not. Candy corn contains both gelatin and confectioner's glaze. Gelatin is often made of animal hide and bones, while the confectioner's glaze is made from secretions from the lac bug, a parasite that protects itself by emitting a waxy, waterproof coating.
GEORGIA STATE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy