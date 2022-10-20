ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie D'Amelio Says She's Been Diagnosed With Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder

By Alex Gurley
 4 days ago

Dixie D'Amelio finally has answers about some of her mental health struggles.

Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The TikTok star and musician revealed that in the past few weeks she was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder — which has actually been affecting her for years.

PMDD , according to the Mayo Clinic, is a "severe, sometimes disabling extension of premenstrual syndrome" which can cause both physical and emotional symptoms like "extreme mood shifts."

Cindy Ord / WireImage / Getty Images

Dixie explained that the condition "really disrupts" her life, including her attitude, personality, relationships, and who she is as a person.

"It really affects your moods and your behavior and many different parts of your life," Dixie said during a livestream . "I feel like I didn't realize how much it was affecting me until I got to this point I was in last week."

James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

She shared that she recently experienced numerous symptoms of the disorder, which seemingly led to her diagnosis.

"I have never been so low and just down. And having no idea what was wrong with me was very alarming," Dixie reflected.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

She continued, "I just felt like I had no control over my body or mind, and I had no idea what was wrong, but it would turn on and off like a light switch. That was very confusing to me because how could I go one day being fine and the next day not wanting to be here anymore?"

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

After unknowingly dealing with the disorder for seven years, Dixie says she's "very happy" to know exactly what's wrong and figure out "better ways to handle" her negative emotions.

"I'm feeling better now, and I will probably be going through the same thing next month and the month after that because there's no immediate cure," Dixie admitted.

Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Although there's no cure for PMDD, doctors say it can be treated with antidepressants, birth control pills, and even diet and lifestyle changes.

Dixie says fans will get a firsthand look at how she's been affected by the disorder in the upcoming episodes of The D'Amelio Show on Hulu.

Gotham / WireImage / Getty Images

You can listen to all that Dixie had to say here .

The ​ National Alliance on Mental Illness ​ is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; ​ GoodTherapy.org​ ​is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.

Angela Cogburn
2d ago

My mother had PMDD in the 80s. I have so much PTSD over this. Once a month a body snatcher came and transformed my mother into a complete PSYCHO. I have no relationship with her. It was so very traumatizing. There is medication for this. Take it. Live your life. DONT put your kids through something when there is something to help you.

BuzzFeed

