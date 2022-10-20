“Pathetic”- Football pundit defends Cristiano Ronaldo after ‘humiliating’ behavior by Manchester United manager

Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo: Roy Keane claims Manchester United star has ‘had enough’ and ‘lost his head’
Roy Keane admits Cristiano has “had enough” and that he “lost his head” after walking down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham midweek. Erik Ten Hag has banished Ronaldo to train with the Under-21s and left the legendary Portuguese out of the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. But Keane defended Ronaldo’s behaviour and even criticised Ten Hag, questioning the Dutch tactician’s wisdom behind attempting to send Ronaldo on with “two or three minutes to go”.“He [Ten Hag] is disappointed Ronaldo didn't want to go on. Walking down the tunnel, he's been punished. He's...
Piers Morgan claims Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £130m Saudi move as he leaps to defence of Man United outcast amid reports no club wants to sign him on a free
Piers Morgan has leaped to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after recent reports suggested no club wanted to sign the Portuguese star this summer. Ronaldo has come under huge scrutiny this week after leaving the bench early in the midweek win against Tottenham before manager Erik ten Hag revealed he refused to come on.
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a picture of himself recovering from his solo Man United training session after being banished by Erik ten Hag for his refusal to play... with the 37-year-old set for a quiet weekend after being axed for Chelsea trip
Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to 'keep continuing' at Manchester United after posting an update on his Instagram feed showing him wearing inflatable recovery sleeves on his legs. Many would have expected the footballing superstar to keep relatively quiet on social media following his recent troubles with United boss Erik ten...
Man United prepared to grant Cristiano Ronaldo free transfer amid lack of interest - sources
Manchester United have received no interest in Cristiano Ronaldo despite making him available on a free transfer since the summer, sources have told ESPN. Ronaldo will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after being dropped by manager Erik ten Hag as punishment for refusing to play as a substitute in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Tottenham at Old Trafford.
PSG 0-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues secure vital Champions League win
Player ratings from PSG 0-1 Chelsea in the Women's Champions League.
Erik Ten Hag Wants Cristiano Ronaldo To Stay At Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag took disciplinary action against Cristiano Ronaldo this week following the player's refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham. The Portuguese striker was removed from first team training and is out of the squad to face Chelsea. Ten Hag was firm and hard hitting with Ronaldo,...
Disgruntled superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer market reportedly nonexistent
Professional soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo has made it very clear over the last year that he no longer wants to play for the Premier League’s Manchester United. However, his unprofessional antics in pursuit of an escape from Old Trafford have led to a massive lack of interest from the soccer world to acquire the Portuguese superstar.
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Premier League – as it happened
A cagey game came alive in the last few minutes, when Jorginho’s penalty was cancelled out by a mighty header from Casemiro
Ronaldo refused to come on as sub for United, Ten Hag says
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute for Manchester United in its 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League, United manager Erik ten Hag said Friday. Ronaldo headed to the locker room before the final whistle of Wednesday's game at Old Trafford...
Casemiro snatches Manchester United a last-gasp point at Chelsea
Casemiro’s stoppage-time header scrambled Manchester United a point in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.The Brazil midfielder levelled by the slimmest margin, with goal-line technology rightly awarding his effort at Stamford Bridge.Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga clawed the ball onto a post before the ricochet crossed the line.Jorginho’s late penalty looked to have given Chelsea all three points, only for Casemiro to pop up and equalise.United extended their unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions, while Chelsea are yet to lose under new boss Graham Potter.Former Brighton boss Potter’s unbeaten streak as Chelsea manager has now stretched to eight games.Honours even in...
Monday's gossip: Moukoko, Ndicka, Amorim, Conte, Kane, Rabiot
Liverpool are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old German forward Youssoufa Moukoko. (Sport, via Mail) Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is willing to let Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, leave the club in January. (Mirror) Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wants to bring Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge. (Mail)
Report: Chelsea May Explore A Deal For Cristiano Ronaldo In January
Chelsea may explore a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo as his Manchester United career looks to come to an end.
Watch: Ten Hag insists Ronaldo situation has not affected Man United players
The sad state of Cristiano Ronaldo’s second season back at Manchester United has been widely covered and now, the 37-year-old’s future at Old Trafford is hanging in the balance. After refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham earlier this week, Ten Hag made the decision to...
Graeme Souness surprisingly takes Ronaldo’s defence amid sad situation
Pundit and Daily Mail columnist Graeme Souness has weighed in on the Cristiano Ronaldo situation – but surprisingly has taken the side of the forward. Ronaldo will not feature for Manchester United at all during their match against Chelsea on Saturday evening after refusing to come on as a substitute in the later stages of United’s 2-0 win vs Tottenham Hotspur. He has also been made to train alone.
Pogba makes progress and Juventus targets the PSG match
Federico Chiesa has returned to the Juventus first-team training and partook in their friendly match yesterday. This is a massive boost to Max Allegri, who believes his team has missed the attacker’s influence. More good news is coming for the gaffer, with a new report claiming they could soon...
Juventus join the queue for exciting Celtic teenager
In recent years, Juventus have been increasingly on the hunt of young talents all around the world, with the brilliant Kenan Yildiz arguably being the club’s latest grand coup. According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have joined a long list of suitors who are tracking young Celtic sensation Rocco Vata.
Chelsea 1 Man Utd 1: United’s priceless point
SOMETIMES a draw feels like it is worth more than a point. Saturday at Stamford Bridge was one of those occasions for Manchester United. Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham was unquestionably the most complete performance of Erik ten Hag’s reign to date. Three days later, United were less...
Forest upsets Liverpool as Chelsea and Man United draw
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool’s mini-revival came to a halt with a shock 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday. But Chelsea and Manchester United continued to progress under respective managers Graham Potter and Erik ten Hag after a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea could offer Cristiano Ronaldo a way OUT of his Old Trafford nightmare in January, with owner Todd Boehly open to signing the veteran amid his close relationship with Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes
Chelsea co-controlling owner Todd Boehly may be open to signing Cristiano Ronaldo in January. Boehly has forged a close relationship with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes and was interested in signing the 37-year-old from Manchester United in the summer, but found opposition from then Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. But the American...
Man Utd ‘willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave on free transfer in January to get rid of star… but have no takers’
MANCHESTER UNITED may have to let dejected superstar Cristiano Ronaldo go for free in January because they have received no offers. Ronaldo, 37, refused to come on against Tottenham on Wednesday's 2-0 win and stormed down the tunnel at Old Trafford with injury time still to play before leaving the stadium entirely.
