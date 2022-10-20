Read full article on original website
Related
A shark was found off the Australian coast and its human-like smile is unbelieveably strange
Nobody knows what the exact species of shark is - yet.
Watch Shark Leap From Water To Catch Fish in Extremely Rare Footage
A Reddit user told Newsweek that other beachgoers were shocked and "didn't understand what was happening," as the shark thrashed about.
Cat 'Aghast' After Hearing a Human Meowing Has Internet in Stitches
Ever wish you could speak in a language your pet could truly understand? One man seems to have cracked cat communication in a viral video shared online on Thursday. Shared on Reddit's popular r/aww forum, the video was reposted by u/MorgrainX but the original poster has not so far been discovered.
The dog that walks like a human – and other precocious pets: ‘We didn’t teach him, it was his idea’
‘I watched in amazement as he hopped up the stairs’: Dexter, the dog that walks on two legs. We bought Dexter as a puppy. He was an adorable bundle of energy, a pure-breed Brittany spaniel. My husband, two children and I fell in love with him straight away. We’d lost an elderly dog the year before, and had rescued another, who we tragically had to put to sleep. It devastated us. So we poured our love into Dexter.
Golden Retriever's 'Crawl of Shame' Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a golden retriever seemingly looking guilty after doing "something bad" has gone viral on TikTok, where it had over 692,000 views at the time of this writing. The video, shared by the TikTok account Maui & Ruby, was posted with a caption that read: "The crawl of shame #goldenretriever #funnyvideo #andGO #guilty."
Watch this brilliant bird: Apollo, an African grey parrot, amazes internet with his smarts, vocabulary
Apollo the parrot is lighting up the internet with his verbal skills and intelligence. How owners take his training very seriously, and share what methods they use to bring out his talents.
Phys.org
The drums of war are beating louder: Media coverage of brown bears in Romania
With more than 7,000 individuals populating the Carpathian Mountains and neighboring areas, Romania has the highest density of brown bears in Europe. As they often inhabit human-dominated landscapes, conflicts with people are not uncommon. Researchers from the University of Bucharest and Chelonia Romania explored how Romanian media depict human-bear interactions,...
a-z-animals.com
Crow Spirit Animal Symbolism and Meaning
Crows are common birds found throughout the world. But did you know they are one of the most intelligent creatures on our planet? They use tools, mimic sounds, remember human faces, and engage in play and trickery. These birds are often used in tales and folklore and are associated with magic and mysticism. Most people view crows as a bad omen, but that’s not always true. Discover everything there is to know about the crow spirit animal, including what it symbolizes, the messages it brings, and whether it is indeed a bad omen.
Cat's 'Powerful' Punches During Playfight With Pug Delights Viewers
A hilarious video of a cat and a dog playfighting has gone viral on TikTok with over 1.5 million likes and 8 million views. In the video, posted by @jessie__noel, a ginger cat can be seen sitting on a coffee table, while a black pug called Nora runs around below it. The cat appears to get the her in a momentary head lock, before smacking the pug seven times, who appears to be enjoying it. One user commented, "Them hits were powerful."
Comments / 0