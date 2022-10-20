SHELBY COUNTY – A Clarence man is dead and two others were left injured from an accident one mile east of Lentner Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway patrol says a Buick Lacrosse driven by Jerry Fifer struck a Ford Ranger driven by Charles Craig in the rear. The Ranger slid off U.S. 36, struck an embankment and ejected both Craig and his passenger, Constance Romanetto. Fifer's vehicle ran off the north side of the roadway and came to rest in a field.

