ktvo.com
UTV overturns, injuring Macon County man
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was hurt overnight when the UTV he was driving crashed and flipped over. It happened at 1 a.m. Sunday on Indigo Road, four miles north of College Mound. State troopers say Calvin Wilson, 36, of Bevier, was southbound when he ran...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri driver killed when ejected during rear-end crash
LENTNER, Mo. — A rear-end crash in northeast Missouri resulted in one of the drivers being killed. The other driver was arrested on multiple DWI charges. It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday on Highway 36, one mile east of Lentner. State troopers identify the victim as Charles Craig,...
KMZU
Rear-end crash kills Clarence driver
SHELBY COUNTY – A Clarence man is dead and two others were left injured from an accident one mile east of Lentner Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway patrol says a Buick Lacrosse driven by Jerry Fifer struck a Ford Ranger driven by Charles Craig in the rear. The Ranger slid off U.S. 36, struck an embankment and ejected both Craig and his passenger, Constance Romanetto. Fifer's vehicle ran off the north side of the roadway and came to rest in a field.
ktvo.com
Hwy 149 through Hedrick reopened after gas main leak is fixed
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Around 7 p.m. Sunday, Wapello County Emergency Management announced Highway 149 through Hedrick was closed due to a gas leak. Nearby residents were told to completely avoid the area and to take an alternate route if a planned trip took them through Hedrick. At 8:20 p.m.,...
Iowa bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle Wednesday
KEOKUK, Iowa – A southeast Iowa man died Wednesday after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a vehicle in Keokuk. It happened on U.S. Highway 136 near the intersection of Cleaver Street around 5:54 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. Clark Pfeiferling, 57 of Keokuk, was riding a […]
ktvo.com
1 injured in Highway 63 crash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A two-car crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville late Friday morning sent one person to the hospital with injuries. It happened at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 6 East. Kirksville police told KTVO a car driven by Kaleb McKim, 27, of...
kciiradio.com
Man Charged In Jefferson County High-Speed Pursuit
On October 19, at approximately 4 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist the Iowa State Patrol and US Marshals in a high-speed chase. The vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Sean Diantae Frost of Kansas City, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Highway 34 at speeds in excess of 120 mph.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri crews battle at least 3 natural cover fires
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Dry conditions, whipping winds and fire make for a dangerous combination. Multiple northeast Missouri fire departments were fighting at least two natural cover fires Friday afternoon in the Kirksville area. One blaze was on First Trail south of Kirksville. It was reported around 3 p.m. It...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa bicyclist killed in Wednesday afternoon crash
KEOKUK, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Wednesday afternoon while riding a bicycle. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. near U.S. Highway 136 and Cleaver Street in Keokuk. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Sharon L. Robey, 70, of Niota, Ill., was heading west...
ktvo.com
Centerville driver blamed for 2-car crash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Police blame a southeast Iowa man for causing a Kirksville wreck. It happened at 12:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 6 West and Industrial Road. Officers told KTVO a car driven by Steven Lindley, 23, of Centerville, Iowa, was westbound on Highway 6 and...
One person died in Iowa house fire
When officers arrived they smelled smoke and noticed the windows were black and requested the fire department to respond.
ktvo.com
Macon woman turning 112 years old Saturday
MACON, Mo. — If you thought 100 trips around the sun was a lot, just imagine 112. A Macon woman turns 112 on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Velma Hinds lives at Loch Haven Senior Living Community in Macon. Her only two children, Carol Coffman, of Macon, and Sue Cavender,...
ktvo.com
Adair County Health Department officials expect flu season to peak in January or February
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — According to the Adair County Health Department, there are no reports of the flu yet, but that doesn't mean it's not circulating. Lori Guffey, assistant administrator at the Adair County Health Department and registered nurse, tells KTVO that she expects flu season to peak in January or February. However, she mentioned that that timeline isn't set in stone.
ktvo.com
1 found in closet, 1 ran from Kirksville police; both arrested
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two were taken into custody in Kirksville Thursday, one after running from officers. Just before noon Thursday, officers were investigating a tip about suspicious activity at a residence in the 800 block of North Walnut. They had information that Michael T. Adams, who had warrants for...
kttn.com
Benefit for Lineville, Iowa family to be held on Saturday
A benefit will be held in Lineville, Iowa October 22nd for a family who had a house fire. The Benefit Soup Dinner for Jacob and Ashley Cowart will be held at the community center from 5 to 7 pm. A free-will offering will be taken for the dinner. There will also be a pie auction.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday morning crash
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman was killed in a Monday morning crash in Mahaska County. It happened just before 9 a.m. Monday on A Ave. West in Oskaloosa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Betty J. Walter, 80, of Hamilton, Iowa, was attempting to exit of a parking lot when she pulled into the path of a pickup truck heading east on Highway 92.
ktvo.com
Program at Jefferson County Health Center helps patients get their annual mammogram
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — Breast Cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide. Early detection is important. Jefferson County Health Center is using this time to encourage patients to schedule their annual mammogram and to dispel any fears about the procedure. Becky Varner is the lead mammographer technologist...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man claims $50,000 lottery prize on Thursday
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. Bryan Howard, of Ottumwa, won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Lucky Cherries” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket in Ottumwa. On Thursday, Howard claimed his prize...
khqa.com
Keokuk man sentenced for drug, firearm charges
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man and a previously convicted offender was sentenced on Wednesday to nearly two decades in federal prison for his most recent convictions involving drugs and a firearm. John Herman Soper, 50, was sentenced to 19 years in prison following his plea to the...
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
