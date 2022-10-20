Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff’s Office looking for individuals involved in storage unit burglaries
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. – The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals and a vehicle. The individuals are believed to be connected to some storage unit burglaries. They appear to be one male and one female. If you recognize these individuals...
kotatv.com
How security cameras can help police departments find suspects
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cameras are just about everywhere as a form of surveillance safety, but they can also be used to help catch suspects in connection with various crimes. The Rapid City Police Department has done this in the past to identify suspects in a case. They add...
newscenter1.tv
Multiple members of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office receive awards
RAPID CITY, S.D. — It was a day of recognition and celebration at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday more than a dozen employees were honored for their years of service. Pins were awarded to those who served for five years and every additional five years with one member recognized for 25 years. Two people were promoted, Dustin Morrison moved up to Patrol Captain and Colton Reichert to Jail Sergeant.
KEVN
Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
kotatv.com
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police arrested James Peterson Jr., 26 of Rapid City, following a shooting at the Ridge Stone mobile home community on Lindbergh Avenue. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the shooting victim and escorted him to the Ridge Stone entrance where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the hospital. His name was not released.
KELOLAND TV
Sheriff elect: Lawmakers can help curb crime in RC area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Violent crime has become a major problem across the nation, and in Rapid City. Pennington County Sheriff-elect Brian Mueller is turning to South Dakota’s delegation for help. In 2020 and 2021 Rapid City Police responded to a record number of homicides. This year...
kotatv.com
Man accused of killing 14-year-old in hit-and-run makes first court appearance
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man made his first appearance in court Wednesday, after being charged with killing a 14-year-old in a hit-and-run October 14. 27-year-old Jordan Hare is charged with failure to stop his vehicle and destruction of evidence for washing his truck and rims after the crash. According to police, they found security photos and videos of a 2008 Chevy Silverado leaving the scene. They then tracked the vehicle to a home in south Rapid City. They arrested Hare on October 18.
kotatv.com
Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend the Rapid City Kennel Club is hosting its annual all-breed dog show at the Monument. The event is free to the public and welcomes anyone to enjoy the show, but dogs not competing are not allowed into the arena. With 500 dogs entered...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Department of Transportation announces Butte County scour protection project on S.D Highway 79
NEWELL, S.D. — On Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that scour protection work on S.D. Highway 79 south of Newell is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 24. Throughout the project, motorists can expect lane closures intermittently. The Department of Transportation says that the work will...
NDN Collective reaction to new lawsuit against Grand Gateway Hotel owners
There is a second lawsuit against the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City. This time the Department of Justice is suing the owners. The lawsuit accuses them of violating Native Americans' civil rights by refusing to let them book rooms.
Black Hills Pioneer
L-D school bus hits elk – no students on bus
DEADWOOD — A Lead-Deadwood school bus en route to its first stop on Highway 385 Thursday morning hit and killed an elk near Tomahawk Golf Course. Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said there were no injuries to the bus driver, and there were no students on the bus.
newscenter1.tv
Calling for candy: City partners up to make sure North Rapid City kids have a happy Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The City of Rapid City is teaming up to make sure kids in one North Rapid City neighborhood have a happy Halloween. WHO: Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission/Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (HRC MOA) is partnering with Renewal MB Church. WHAT: Collecting donations of candy for...
KEVN
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
sdstandardnow.com
Rapid City attorney Jay Shultz writes that ignorance of the ban on most abortions in South Dakota can get you killed
Not knowing the law which bans virtually all abortions in South Dakota could get you killed. By lethal injection, that is. Potential criminal defendants include your loved ones, relatives, friends, co-workers, healthcare professionals and non-professionals. In South Dakota (where Rapid City reproductive rights demonstrators are shown above in a Lee...
newscenter1.tv
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Apparently, there is a moose on the loose in Rapid City. Several unconfirmed reports from Facebook and Twitter users are sharing pictures of a moose along Highway 44 near Rapid Valley. If you see this moose, send us your photos by clicking above. Upon confirmation, we...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Community gathers to remember 14-year-old Nevaeh Rose Brave Heart
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The smell of burning sage and the dynamic sounds of a traditional drum filled the air in north Rapid City Tuesday night, as the community gathered to remember Nevaeh Rose Brave Heart, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver the evening of October 14. Standing...
newscenter1.tv
WATCH: See what it looks like around the Black Hills area through our tower cameras
During severe weather, you may be interested to see what it looks like around the Black Hills area. NewsCenter1’s tower cameras provide a unique window into what the weather looks like in a variety of locations including Rapid City, Deadwood, Box Elder, Angostura and Sheridan, WY. You can see...
newscenter1.tv
Community comes together to create the “Black Hills Toy Drive” to fill the need from “Toys for Tots”
RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the unexpected cancellation of “Toys For Tots,” Christmas was looking a little uncertain for some families in the Black Hills. Thankfully, the community stepped up. “Myself and a few others in the community decided that we really wanted to make sure this...
KELOLAND TV
Missing runner’s family raising money for new SD ministry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An avid runner has been missing in Durango, Colorado for three weeks now. While the search efforts are still underway, this weekend friends and family of North Dakota native David Lunde are working to raise awareness and funds for a new ministry in South Dakota.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show: Learn about Gail Clark who competed with two dogs in the obedience portion
RAPID CITY, S.D. – At an event like the Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show at The Monument, some of the stars and the handlers can still find enjoyment during the competition. Gail Clark of Wellington, Colorado has been coming to the RCKC Dog Show for years and entered her dogs Nessie and Briggs, a Border Collie and a Portuguese Water Dog, in the obedience competition.
