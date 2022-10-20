ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD


kotatv.com

How security cameras can help police departments find suspects

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cameras are just about everywhere as a form of surveillance safety, but they can also be used to help catch suspects in connection with various crimes. The Rapid City Police Department has done this in the past to identify suspects in a case. They add...
newscenter1.tv

Multiple members of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office receive awards

RAPID CITY, S.D. — It was a day of recognition and celebration at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday more than a dozen employees were honored for their years of service. Pins were awarded to those who served for five years and every additional five years with one member recognized for 25 years. Two people were promoted, Dustin Morrison moved up to Patrol Captain and Colton Reichert to Jail Sergeant.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police arrested James Peterson Jr., 26 of Rapid City, following a shooting at the Ridge Stone mobile home community on Lindbergh Avenue. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the shooting victim and escorted him to the Ridge Stone entrance where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the hospital. His name was not released.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sheriff elect: Lawmakers can help curb crime in RC area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Violent crime has become a major problem across the nation, and in Rapid City. Pennington County Sheriff-elect Brian Mueller is turning to South Dakota’s delegation for help. In 2020 and 2021 Rapid City Police responded to a record number of homicides. This year...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Man accused of killing 14-year-old in hit-and-run makes first court appearance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man made his first appearance in court Wednesday, after being charged with killing a 14-year-old in a hit-and-run October 14. 27-year-old Jordan Hare is charged with failure to stop his vehicle and destruction of evidence for washing his truck and rims after the crash. According to police, they found security photos and videos of a 2008 Chevy Silverado leaving the scene. They then tracked the vehicle to a home in south Rapid City. They arrested Hare on October 18.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend the Rapid City Kennel Club is hosting its annual all-breed dog show at the Monument. The event is free to the public and welcomes anyone to enjoy the show, but dogs not competing are not allowed into the arena. With 500 dogs entered...
Black Hills Pioneer

L-D school bus hits elk – no students on bus

DEADWOOD — A Lead-Deadwood school bus en route to its first stop on Highway 385 Thursday morning hit and killed an elk near Tomahawk Golf Course. Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said there were no injuries to the bus driver, and there were no students on the bus.
DEADWOOD, SD
KEVN

Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Rapid City attorney Jay Shultz writes that ignorance of the ban on most abortions in South Dakota can get you killed

Not knowing the law which bans virtually all abortions in South Dakota could get you killed. By lethal injection, that is. Potential criminal defendants include your loved ones, relatives, friends, co-workers, healthcare professionals and non-professionals. In South Dakota (where Rapid City reproductive rights demonstrators are shown above in a Lee...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

A moose is on the loose in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Apparently, there is a moose on the loose in Rapid City. Several unconfirmed reports from Facebook and Twitter users are sharing pictures of a moose along Highway 44 near Rapid Valley. If you see this moose, send us your photos by clicking above. Upon confirmation, we...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing runner’s family raising money for new SD ministry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An avid runner has been missing in Durango, Colorado for three weeks now. While the search efforts are still underway, this weekend friends and family of North Dakota native David Lunde are working to raise awareness and funds for a new ministry in South Dakota.
DURANGO, CO
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show: Learn about Gail Clark who competed with two dogs in the obedience portion

RAPID CITY, S.D. – At an event like the Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show at The Monument, some of the stars and the handlers can still find enjoyment during the competition. Gail Clark of Wellington, Colorado has been coming to the RCKC Dog Show for years and entered her dogs Nessie and Briggs, a Border Collie and a Portuguese Water Dog, in the obedience competition.
RAPID CITY, SD

