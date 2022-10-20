RAPID CITY, S.D. — It was a day of recognition and celebration at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday more than a dozen employees were honored for their years of service. Pins were awarded to those who served for five years and every additional five years with one member recognized for 25 years. Two people were promoted, Dustin Morrison moved up to Patrol Captain and Colton Reichert to Jail Sergeant.

