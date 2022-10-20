ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City teenager sentenced for shooting over $20 drug deal

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A teenager is sentenced to serve more time than he’s been alive for shooting a girl over $20 worth of marijuana.

Prosecutors said Jay Palmer was 15 years old when he shot a 17-year-old girl in the head. A Platte County judge sentenced Palmer to 26 years in prison.

In May, a jury convicted Palmer of second-degree assault, stealing, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Court documents show Palmer arranged to buy $20 worth of marijuana from the victim at Homestead Park in Riverside on December 30, 2020.

Prosecutors alleged Palmer and the victim got into a fight over the payment for the drugs, and that’s when prosecutors said Palmer shot her above her left eye.

According to court documents, the victim spent months in the hospital. She remains partially paralyzed, blind in one eye, and can only communicate using one or two-word sentences.

Pooka007
3d ago

How sad. He threw his life away for $20. Unbelievable how young people are screwed up now.

Colour me badd
3d ago

he threw away 26 years of his life for $20 now he will be sold for a cigarette in prison its a shame

transparency
3d ago

It’s a cultural issue. Ten to one says he was raised by a single mother or grandparent.

