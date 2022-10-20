ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

Related
WGME

Portland's new charter could declare it sits on stolen land

PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- In November, Portland residents are being asked to approve sweeping changes to the city’s charter including controversial items that would result in a strengthened mayor, a financially independent school board and a citizen-led police oversight board. But, amid the ongoing fury, one charter change question...
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

LePage take future plans amid governor election

LEWISTON — Former governor Paul LePage was at the Franco American Center in Lewiston Friday where he addressed his position on some major issues. Food and heating costs were points of discussion for the former governor, who suggested there should be an appointed energy expert beyond the regulatory group known as the Maine Public Utilities Commission.
LEWISTON, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area

Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
FAIRFIELD, ME
nbcboston.com

Heavy Rain and Flooding Has Deadly Results in Maine

Repairs are still being made to roads damaged by flooding after a week of heavy rain that appears to have killed at least one person in Maine. According to Skowhegan Police, a 53-year-old man died there on Tuesday after his car crashed while hydroplaning in standing water. The death comes...
DURHAM, ME
nerej.com

Rock Row developers to build Maine’s first mass timber office building

Westbrook, ME The first commercial office building in Maine that will primarily use cross-laminated timber (CLT) will be funded in part by a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The 150,000 s/f office building, at 100 Rock Row, will include 30,000 s/f of retail space on the first floor.
WESTBROOK, ME
WGME

Maine hunter shocked to discover his moose was yellow

(BDN) -- Ryan Boucher of Greene experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last week during his moose hunt in Andover. Boucher and his hunting party were ecstatic when he shot a bull moose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, during the second week of the season. “It was...
ANDOVER, ME
I-95 FM

A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan

Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Edgecomb selectmen seek protection order against resident

What started as a request for municipal records is now heading to court. Edgecomb Selectmen Dawn Murray, Ted Hugger and Mike Smith along with Code Enforcement Officer George Chase are seeking a yearlong protection order against resident Timothy Harrington. During the Oct. 13 board meeting, Murray updated selectmen on their request for a protection order.
EDGECOMB, ME
lcnme.com

Storytree Theater Offers In-Class Theater Residencies

Writer, performer, and Storytree Theater founder Teralyn Reiter brings 20 years of teaching experience to the Midcoast. Reiter, who recently premiered her original play, “The Only Woman in the Room” at the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta, is looking for schools who want to bring more theater arts education directly to their students while also teaching standards-based curriculum.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
WMTW

Popular Portland bar and restaurant hit by carbon dioxide shortage

PORTLAND, Maine — The Great Lost Bear bar and restaurant is dealing with a shortage of carbon dioxide, preventing beer from being poured from its taps. On Saturday, the bar lost the capacity to pour beer at the end of the evening. It began Sunday with only 20 of its 80 taps being able to pour following the installation of an older CO2 tank.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston homicide victim has been identified

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published on Oct. 20. The alleged victim of a homicide that took place on Wednesday morning has been identified, and a Lewiston man has been charged with murder in connection with his death. Nicholas Blake, 37, of...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

349 newly recorded COVID cases

Maine (WABI) - 349 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death- a resident from Cumberland County.
MAINE STATE
colbyecho.news

Waterville Police Department to go under review

After 36 years with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey will retire at the end of November. His retirement prompted an overarching review of the police department’s operations, which the city council recently unanimously voted in favor of. Under Massey, the police department has launched several initiatives. Improvements...
WATERVILLE, ME

