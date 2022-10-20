Read full article on original website
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
WGME
Portland's new charter could declare it sits on stolen land
PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- In November, Portland residents are being asked to approve sweeping changes to the city’s charter including controversial items that would result in a strengthened mayor, a financially independent school board and a citizen-led police oversight board. But, amid the ongoing fury, one charter change question...
foxbangor.com
LePage take future plans amid governor election
LEWISTON — Former governor Paul LePage was at the Franco American Center in Lewiston Friday where he addressed his position on some major issues. Food and heating costs were points of discussion for the former governor, who suggested there should be an appointed energy expert beyond the regulatory group known as the Maine Public Utilities Commission.
Locals Are All Still Mourning The Loss of Bill’s Pizza in Maine
Every local in every city has their favorite spot. Their go-to grocery store, a favorite beach, the best place in town for tacos, and the bar with their favorite brews on tap. Bill’s Pizza was that spot for many locals in Maine. Bill Kinsman brought family and friends together...
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WGME
Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area
Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
nbcboston.com
Heavy Rain and Flooding Has Deadly Results in Maine
Repairs are still being made to roads damaged by flooding after a week of heavy rain that appears to have killed at least one person in Maine. According to Skowhegan Police, a 53-year-old man died there on Tuesday after his car crashed while hydroplaning in standing water. The death comes...
nerej.com
Rock Row developers to build Maine’s first mass timber office building
Westbrook, ME The first commercial office building in Maine that will primarily use cross-laminated timber (CLT) will be funded in part by a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The 150,000 s/f office building, at 100 Rock Row, will include 30,000 s/f of retail space on the first floor.
WGME
Maine hunter shocked to discover his moose was yellow
(BDN) -- Ryan Boucher of Greene experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last week during his moose hunt in Andover. Boucher and his hunting party were ecstatic when he shot a bull moose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, during the second week of the season. “It was...
A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Edgecomb selectmen seek protection order against resident
What started as a request for municipal records is now heading to court. Edgecomb Selectmen Dawn Murray, Ted Hugger and Mike Smith along with Code Enforcement Officer George Chase are seeking a yearlong protection order against resident Timothy Harrington. During the Oct. 13 board meeting, Murray updated selectmen on their request for a protection order.
mainepublic.org
Avesta Housing builds 52-unit apartment complex for asylum seekers in South Portland
South Portland will soon be home to a 52-unit apartment building that will provide housing for asylum seeking families, many of whom are currently staying in motels and shelters. But some housing advocates say the new space is just a drop in the bucket. Avesta Housing is overseeing construction of...
lcnme.com
Storytree Theater Offers In-Class Theater Residencies
Writer, performer, and Storytree Theater founder Teralyn Reiter brings 20 years of teaching experience to the Midcoast. Reiter, who recently premiered her original play, “The Only Woman in the Room” at the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta, is looking for schools who want to bring more theater arts education directly to their students while also teaching standards-based curriculum.
WMTW
Popular Portland bar and restaurant hit by carbon dioxide shortage
PORTLAND, Maine — The Great Lost Bear bar and restaurant is dealing with a shortage of carbon dioxide, preventing beer from being poured from its taps. On Saturday, the bar lost the capacity to pour beer at the end of the evening. It began Sunday with only 20 of its 80 taps being able to pour following the installation of an older CO2 tank.
Lewiston homicide victim has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published on Oct. 20. The alleged victim of a homicide that took place on Wednesday morning has been identified, and a Lewiston man has been charged with murder in connection with his death. Nicholas Blake, 37, of...
Maine Firefighter’s Act of Kindness to Little Girl After Scary Crash Exemplifies New England’s Compassion
First responders don't get enough credit. I mean it. Firefighters, paramedics, police officers, nurses, and more do not get enough appreciation. Now, you maybe thinking, "yes they do," however, I would venture to guess that 90% of the phenomenal work first responders do goes unnoticed. Not this story. I won't...
10 Cozy Authentic Italian Restaurants in the Greater Portland, Maine, Area
Strolling through the cobblestone streets and brick buildings of Portland can sometimes make you feel like you are right in Europe. Wander down Wharf Street and you could convince yourself you’re in Bologna. This may elicit a feeling in you that makes you crave some authentic Italian cuisine. We...
wabi.tv
349 newly recorded COVID cases
Maine (WABI) - 349 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death- a resident from Cumberland County.
colbyecho.news
Waterville Police Department to go under review
After 36 years with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey will retire at the end of November. His retirement prompted an overarching review of the police department’s operations, which the city council recently unanimously voted in favor of. Under Massey, the police department has launched several initiatives. Improvements...
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate About Bathrooms in Portland’s Monument Square
It's unfortunately a problem we've probably all run into at one point or another. You're out and about in Portland, strolling up and down Monument Square either enjoying the weather or window shopping (or actual shopping) when all of a sudden -- it hits. The urge to go to the...
