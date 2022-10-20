ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

What Tom Allen Said After Indiana’s Fall to Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. —Indiana football dropped its fifth consecutive game after falling to Rutgers 24-17 on Saturday. Hoosiers coach Tom Allen addressed the media following the loss. Read his full transcript below, or watch the attached video of the entire press conference. On the team’s play after the first quarter…...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy