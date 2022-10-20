ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

UF assessment estimates between $768 million, $1.5 billion in state agricultural losses from Hurricane Ian

By the Editorial Board
Independent Florida Alligator
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Independent Florida Alligator

Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement

Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

