This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
CBS 58
MPD District 7 hosts Kids, Cops and Costumes Halloween event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police District 7 had some fun on Oct. 23, at the Kids, Cops and Costumes event. Kids and parents had food, games and raffles -- even getting to start their trick-or-treating early. Officers also created a haunted house, free for anyone who dared to enter.
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (10/22)...Halloween haunts, "Just Between Friends" sale back in town
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--So many pre-Halloween treats happening this weekend. And another JBF sale. This time, parents, you have to head to Waukesha to take advantage of all the sales.
CBS 58
For a scare: Halloween home raises money for Milwaukee's Exceptional Chorus
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On CB S58 Sunday Morning Jenna Wells visits a Milwaukee home decked out in spooky décor for the Halloween season. The owners go all out each year for their favorite holiday in order to raise money for Milwaukee's Exceptional Chorus, a music program for high school age students and adults with physical and/or cognitive disabilities.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: KR Bluegrass Band performs
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The KR Bluegrass Band performed on Ra- Sing & Me this week. The members of the group are Kathy Dahl, Rose Seeger, Marlis Petrovic and Mike Greylak. After meeting at local jams, they've been together as a band for 15 years. KR Bluegrass is hosting...
CBS 58
Milwaukee 'Brew City Pickles seeks to provide space for Wisconsin food producers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This is a story about something more than pickles. "You tell your parents you're going to quit your corporate job, with a 401k, and like profit share, to make pickles, they get a little worry-some," said Jessie Avery, Co-owner of Brew City Pickles. The Milwaukee based...
milwaukeemag.com
11 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 21-23
This week, Times Cinema kicked off their 7th annual “Shocktoberfest” film festival. This weekend’s installment is the horror classic, The Shining. Based on Stephen King’s best selling book of the same name, Stanley Kubrick creates a chilling demonstration of malicious manipulation and fear – a must-see for fans of the macabre.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: Fun sights to see in the area during the warm weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Halloween is right around the corner, but the weather in Milwaukee is expected to be surprisingly warm this weekend!. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 on Friday, Oct. 21 to take a peek at a few things to get out and see during this warm snap.
CBS 58
'I can't tell you how lucky we are to have the community and family': Freese's Candy Shoppe endures through the decades in West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Freese's Candy Shoppe is a place that’s been serving up tasty goodness since 1928 in West Allis. "It's longevity, we are very fortunate. We work very hard. It's not an easy business," said owner Wendy Matel. "We make most of our candy. It's made from scratch. It’s a lot of work we put all of our heart and soul into it."
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Racine educational assistant publishes children's book
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An educational assistant in Racine has published a children's book. Amber Nurmi works as an educational assistant for literary support with the Racine Unified School District. Amber is also an Army veteran and single mom. She got her inspiration for writing the book titled 'I'm...
CBS 58
Tips on how to make Halloween family-time fun for you and your kids
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For some people, Halloween means costumes and candy. For others, it means parties and activities. For most, it means family time together for at least a few hours. For that reason, Toy Tips has some tricks to share about how to make family time with children...
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Rawson Elementary School teacher creates book covers for students
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A teacher at Rawson Elementary School is bringing her love of reading to her students. Jennifer O’Brien has been teaching in South Milwaukee for the last 26 years, and since 2016, she has worked as a reading interventionalist. “It’s not just about a reading level...
spectrumnews1.com
Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant struggles with worker shortage
MILWAUKEE — Many Wisconsin small businesses were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant, in Milwaukee, survived but ownership said it is facing a worker shortage. Cherry Perkins, the owner, said the shortage is preventing the Milwaukee institution from opening full time. “I really don’t know...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: We're going to Milwaukee's Bay View and Brewers Hill neighborhoods
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're heading to Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 25 followed by the Brewers Hill neighborhood Thursday, Oct. 27 for our 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to [email protected], or comment on our posts on Facebook,...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Get your library card at the Racine Public Library
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Julia Heiser, from the Racine Public Library, joined us on Racine & Me to encourage kids to come and get a library card. Heiser says your library card gives you access to so many resources, materials and services. From online courses to checking out a record player, and notary services to fun programs; having a library card opens the door to thousands of possibilities.
shepherdexpress.com
Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In
It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
ndatritonian.com
Tissues Please: Ms. Q. Becomes Mrs. Schroeder
On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Miss Molly Quakkelaar became Mrs. Schroeder when she tied the knot with husband Andy Shroeder. The pair met in college, as both of their roommates were dating each other. “We crossed paths every once in a while, but we were just friends,” shared Mrs. Schroeder....
spectrumnews1.com
3-year-old Milwaukee boy aspires to work in waste management
MILWAUKEE — Every morning, 3-year-old Hunter Meyer is out looking for trash other people left behind. He takes morning walks with his mother, Katie Haws, and they pick up any unwanted garbage in their neighborhood. You could say Hunter knows a thing or two about waste management. He certainly...
CBS 58
Tips to make this Halloween safe in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Safety is always top of mind when the Halloween season comes around. Ann McKillip of Ebenezer Child Care Centers joined us on Friday, Oct. 21 to discuss some tips to make this Halloween a safe one. More information can be found by visiting Ebenezer Child Care...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man missing, last seen near 41st and Green Tree
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in its search for a critically missing 36-year-old man, Lamar Blackmer. Officials said Blackmer was last seen near 41st and Green Tree around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct 21. Blackmer is described as a male, Black, about 6'0" tall, weighing 220...
