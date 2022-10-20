ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

MPD District 7 hosts Kids, Cops and Costumes Halloween event

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police District 7 had some fun on Oct. 23, at the Kids, Cops and Costumes event. Kids and parents had food, games and raffles -- even getting to start their trick-or-treating early. Officers also created a haunted house, free for anyone who dared to enter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

For a scare: Halloween home raises money for Milwaukee's Exceptional Chorus

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On CB S58 Sunday Morning Jenna Wells visits a Milwaukee home decked out in spooky décor for the Halloween season. The owners go all out each year for their favorite holiday in order to raise money for Milwaukee's Exceptional Chorus, a music program for high school age students and adults with physical and/or cognitive disabilities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: KR Bluegrass Band performs

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The KR Bluegrass Band performed on Ra- Sing & Me this week. The members of the group are Kathy Dahl, Rose Seeger, Marlis Petrovic and Mike Greylak. After meeting at local jams, they've been together as a band for 15 years. KR Bluegrass is hosting...
RACINE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

11 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 21-23

This week, Times Cinema kicked off their 7th annual “Shocktoberfest” film festival. This weekend’s installment is the horror classic, The Shining. Based on Stephen King’s best selling book of the same name, Stanley Kubrick creates a chilling demonstration of malicious manipulation and fear – a must-see for fans of the macabre.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'I can't tell you how lucky we are to have the community and family': Freese's Candy Shoppe endures through the decades in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Freese's Candy Shoppe is a place that’s been serving up tasty goodness since 1928 in West Allis. "It's longevity, we are very fortunate. We work very hard. It's not an easy business," said owner Wendy Matel. "We make most of our candy. It's made from scratch. It’s a lot of work we put all of our heart and soul into it."
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Racine educational assistant publishes children's book

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An educational assistant in Racine has published a children's book. Amber Nurmi works as an educational assistant for literary support with the Racine Unified School District. Amber is also an Army veteran and single mom. She got her inspiration for writing the book titled 'I'm...
RACINE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant struggles with worker shortage

MILWAUKEE — Many Wisconsin small businesses were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant, in Milwaukee, survived but ownership said it is facing a worker shortage. Cherry Perkins, the owner, said the shortage is preventing the Milwaukee institution from opening full time. “I really don’t know...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Get your library card at the Racine Public Library

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Julia Heiser, from the Racine Public Library, joined us on Racine & Me to encourage kids to come and get a library card. Heiser says your library card gives you access to so many resources, materials and services. From online courses to checking out a record player, and notary services to fun programs; having a library card opens the door to thousands of possibilities.
RACINE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In

It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ndatritonian.com

Tissues Please: Ms. Q. Becomes Mrs. Schroeder

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Miss Molly Quakkelaar became Mrs. Schroeder when she tied the knot with husband Andy Shroeder. The pair met in college, as both of their roommates were dating each other. “We crossed paths every once in a while, but we were just friends,” shared Mrs. Schroeder....
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

3-year-old Milwaukee boy aspires to work in waste management

MILWAUKEE — Every morning, 3-year-old Hunter Meyer is out looking for trash other people left behind. He takes morning walks with his mother, Katie Haws, and they pick up any unwanted garbage in their neighborhood. You could say Hunter knows a thing or two about waste management. He certainly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Tips to make this Halloween safe in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Safety is always top of mind when the Halloween season comes around. Ann McKillip of Ebenezer Child Care Centers joined us on Friday, Oct. 21 to discuss some tips to make this Halloween a safe one. More information can be found by visiting Ebenezer Child Care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man missing, last seen near 41st and Green Tree

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in its search for a critically missing 36-year-old man, Lamar Blackmer. Officials said Blackmer was last seen near 41st and Green Tree around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct 21. Blackmer is described as a male, Black, about 6'0" tall, weighing 220...
MILWAUKEE, WI

