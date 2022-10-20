Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
City truck and pickup truck collide in Valencia
A two-vehicle collision involving a city of Santa Clarita box truck and a pickup truck occurred on Tuesday morning in Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The collision occurred on the intersection of Avenue Scott and West Avenue Stanford. According to Giovanni Sanchez, firefighters were dispatched at...
Driver Flees Scene of Pickup Truck Crash Through Front Yard of Home
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver fled the scene of a collision leaving a pickup truck behind which had crashed through a front yard of a residence in the Hacienda Heights community early Sunday morning, Oct. 23. California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs Station, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
Females Temporarily Trapped in Overturned Crashed Vehicle After Leaving Party
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle overturned after crashing into a light pole temporarily trapping the female occupants early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Downey. The Downey Police and fire department responded to a traffic collision on the 82200 block of Firestone Boulevard around 1:55 a.m.
Pedestrian Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Whittier
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Whittier. The… Read more "Pedestrian Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Whittier"
signalscv.com
Woman arrested on suspicion of publicly abusing dog in Newhall
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have detained a person in connection with a suspected robbery at the Spirit Halloween store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “During investigation, deputies...
Man, 35, found dead in CA mountains had been shot
A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report.
Somber vigil honors 1 of 2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash that left 8 other injured
A somber vigil was held in honor of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a Porter Ranch crash that also left one other teenager dead and eight people injured.
signalscv.com
Boat in backyard catches fire
Firefighters responded to a boat that had caught fire on the 27000 block of Furnivall Avenue in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Ornelas said the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m, on a boat that was...
17-year-old boy dies in three car crash in Porter Ranch
Reseda Boulevard in both directions between San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Chatsworth Street is closed after a three car collision. There are at least 10 patients that were injured in the crash, with a 17-year-old unfortunately being pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. He was trapped under the vehicle when first responders arrived.The department announced just after 7:00 pm that seven of the people injured were adults and the other three were minors.Nine of the patients were transported to a regional trauma center, according to LAFD.The cause of the crash is unknown at this moment.LAFD said to expect traffic delays around the area until it concludes its investigation.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Suspect detained in connection to shooting, evading incident
A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony evading and shooting at an inhabited dwelling in connection to incidents that occurred earlier this month, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with help from the San Diego Police Department were alerted about the suspect possibly...
Climbers rescued in Riverside County after being stuck in overnight storm
Search and rescue crews saved a pair of rock climbers who got stranded following an overnight storm in Riverside County. A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to Tahquitz Peak Sunday morning to assist their counterparts in Riverside County in their effort to rescue the climbers. Rescuers and paramedics […]
1 dead, 1 injured after driver travels into construction zone on 210 Freeway in Sylmar
One person is dead and two others injured after a single-car crash on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar early Saturday morning. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the car traveled into a marked construction zone on the highway where it collided with a California Department of Transportation forklift being used before continuing for another 100 yards, where it slammed into a concrete barrier and came to a stop.The area was blocked off by traffic pylons, but the driver ran through them and sideswiped the forklift, which sheared off one of the vehicle's tires. Three men were inside the vehicle at the time,...
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Freeway in Anaheim
A person was killed Saturday morning in a traffic crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Anaheim, authorities said.
Tunnel of Terror: SoCal's first haunted car wash
The Tunnel of Terror in Anaheim is a drive-thru car wash turned into a creepy ride for Halloween.
Sheriff's Department Investigates Body Found on Azusa Road
An investigation was underway Saturday after a body was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area.
Ulta Beauty Theft Suspects Lead Police on Pursuit
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: Suspects led deputies on a short pursuit after allegedly stealing from an Ultra Beauty store in the City of Industry on Saturday evening, Oct. 22. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station responded to Ulta Beauty on the 17600 block of Colima Road in...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Norwalk man who died after jumping from Huntington Beach Pier
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A 44-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said Monday. The man, who was identified by Orange County Sheriff’s Department authorities as Fenton Dee III of Norwalk, leapt off the pier Sunday evening with a 36-year-old woman, who was able to make it back to shore without injury, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for Huntington Beach.
signalscv.com
Linnea Hollowell | Weste a Voice of Reason
The members of the Old Orchard Paseo Preservation Committee endorse Laurene Weste as our favorite City Council member of all time. Her unrivaled contributions to our community are too numerous to list. The dedication she has put forth year after year is unparalleled. Working with the other City Council members to help make wise choices for our city and community has been a great asset.
dailytitan.com
Fullerton keeps fire department; reduces services to community
Despite pleas from the fire department, the Fullerton City Council declined to join the Orange County Fire Authority, but authorized a plan that will temporarily offer less services while the department works to strengthen its resources. Last Tuesday, the council voted 3-2 against joining the fire authority and chose to...
