The Verge
Twitter’s icons are getting a new look
Twitter is introducing a brand-new look for the icons used across the social network, the company confirmed in a thread on its design account on Friday. To my eyes, the icons use slightly thicker lines, and everything feels a bit more angular. “The goal was to create a cohesive set...
The Verge
Now Pixel 7 owners can test Google’s Clear Calling tech
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 is now available on the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and with it comes the opportunity to try out Android’s Clear calling feature ahead of its full release (via Android Police). The Clear Calling feature is designed to reduce background noise from persons on the other end of a Pixel 7 phone call using machine learning.
The Verge
Belkin’s MagSafe Continuity Camera mount is an easy webcam upgrade
Belkin’s iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks has a bad name but is a very good accessory. It lets you clip your iPhone onto your laptop so you can make use of macOS Ventura and iOS 16’s Continuity Camera feature, which turns your phone into a webcam that absolutely crushes pretty much anything that’s built into MacBooks these days. And if that was all it did, I’d still be happy with it — but its design and features are what truly make it worth considering, even though there’s already a flood of other accessories meant to do the same job.
The Verge
Verizon’s new prepaid plans are cheaper — but not really
Yesterday, Verizon announced new prepaid phone plans with lower prices — but thanks to some clever shuffling of plan discounts, they’re not actually getting any cheaper. While the published prices on its unlimited and 15GB prepaid plans are indeed $5 lower, the company will no longer let you apply autopay and loyalty discounts — meaning the lowest price on each plan stays exactly the same.
The Verge
A tiny robot wand for your blinds
SwitchBot, the smart home company that takes robotics to places no one imagined, has come up with another ingenious gadget. The new $69 SwitchBot Blind Tilt launches today on Kickstarter, with orders expected to ship before Christmas. And, yes, it looks as ugly as you’d expect. But as an inexpensive way to replicate the benefits of smart shades, it’s a promising product.
The Verge
Apple’s lead hardware designer Evans Hankey is leaving
The person in charge of the physical look and feel for Apple’s iPhones, Macs, and everything else is leaving the company, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first reported. Industrial design vice president Evans Hankey will only remain with Apple for another six months. Hankey took over hardware design three years ago after longtime chief design officer Jony Ive exited to start his own design firm.
The Verge
Leak suggests Ecobee’s entering the video doorbell space
Ecobee, a company best known for its line of smart thermostats, may be working on a video doorbell. A leaked image from ZatzNotFunny shows what looks like an Ecobee-branded video doorbell with rounded corners and a button outlined in blue. As noted by ZatzNotFunny, the doorbell features a green light...
The Verge
I hope someone makes memes out of these funny animal photos
I learned today that there is a contest called the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, which selects the funniest animal photos submitted by professional and amateur photographers each year. The gallery of finalists includes some true gems, like a bear getting hit in the face by a fish, a zebra falling over, and a waving penguin.
The Verge
The new Mac Pro chip could double or quadruple the power of the M2 Max
The next Mac Pro is rumored to come with chip options “that are at least twice or four times as powerful” as the not-yet-released M2 Max. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who says Apple has ramped up testing of the high-end Mac in preparation for its expected launch next year.
The Verge
House of the Dragon’s season finale has leaked online, and HBO isn’t happy
House of the Dragon’s season finale is apparently following in Game of Thrones’ footsteps, leaking onto the internet a few days before it was meant to air. In a statement given to IGN and Variety, HBO says it’s “disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show” and is “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.”
The Verge
Valve will soon tell you what components are in your Steam Deck
Valve is rolling out a fresh batch of beta updates for its Steam Deck, one of which could help with servicing and repairs for the handheld gaming PC by listing internal components and saving owners from cracking the device open themselves to find out. The new component lookup view will...
The Verge
The best workout earbuds you can buy right now
Choosing the right earbuds for your workout routine can be a very different process than finding a pair for casual, everyday listening. The best fitness buds need to hold up to intense exercise, whether you’re just in for a quick gym session or drenched in sweat on mile 25 of a marathon. Battery life is crucial, and most people prefer them to have a lively sound that can motivate and keep things moving down the stretch of a workout. And most critical of all, they need to reliably stay in your ears during exercise without constant readjustment.
The Verge
TikTok livestreaming is shaping up to be the short-form video giant’s next push
TikTok’s meteoric rise came through its focus on bite-size videos, delivered with eerie specificity and the ability to scroll endlessly. But now, as competitors get serious about giving TikTok a run for its money, the company appears to be increasingly focused on its livestreaming program — and particularly, how it can be used to sell things.
The Verge
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region is big, beautiful, and built for exploring
If you ask a room full of Pokémon fans what the best generation of games is and why, you’ll receive as many different answers as there are pocket monsters. But when people talk about why they love Gold, Silver, Crystal, and their Nintendo DS remakes so much, what they’re usually thinking about is how expansive and immersive those games felt — both because of their (at the time) massive pokédexes and because of how they allowed you to travel to more than one region. Though Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set entirely in the new Paldea region, those were some of the feelings I experienced recently while spending a couple hours playing a prerelease build of the games ahead of their launch next month.
The Verge
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro and select Nest products are $50 off today at Wellbots
You feel that? It’s Friday, and it’s time to take some good deal vibes into the weekend. Wellbots is currently discounting a bunch of great tech from Google, including the Pixel Buds Pro, Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, and the latest Nest Hub and Nest Mini — and frankly, they’re all bangers.
The Verge
Scorn’s slithering spookiness is only slightly scary
In Scorn, the survival horror game that slithered onto Game Pass last week, it’s just another day at the flesh factory. A couple of hours in, that’s what it feels like. I’m just a guy, clocking in at H.R. Giger & Sons to hit buttons, stick my fingers into prehensile holes, and scoop the innards out of screaming human meat things. Just all in a day’s work for a blue collar working stiff like me.
The Verge
Facebook warns it could block news in Canada over proposed legislation
Facebook might ban news sharing in Canada if the country passes legislation forcing the company to pay news outlets for their content (via The Wall Street Journal). In a post shared on Friday, Facebook parent company Meta says Canada’s proposed Online News Act falsely presumes that it “unfairly benefits from its relationship with publishers.”
The Verge
The AirPods Max ANC downgrade might not be all in your head.
Last month, my colleague Umar Shakir blogged about how he’s convinced the AirPods Max’s active noise cancellation has gotten worse following the 4E71 firmware update from May. But now we may have the evidence to back it up. In an update to a review published by RTings, the...
