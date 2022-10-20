If you ask a room full of Pokémon fans what the best generation of games is and why, you’ll receive as many different answers as there are pocket monsters. But when people talk about why they love Gold, Silver, Crystal, and their Nintendo DS remakes so much, what they’re usually thinking about is how expansive and immersive those games felt — both because of their (at the time) massive pokédexes and because of how they allowed you to travel to more than one region. Though Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set entirely in the new Paldea region, those were some of the feelings I experienced recently while spending a couple hours playing a prerelease build of the games ahead of their launch next month.

