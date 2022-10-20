ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
BERKELEY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Demand is strong, but North Bay manufacturers still wrestle with hiring, supply lines

Manfacturing challenges Here are key findings from the “Manufacturing Experience: Compensation and Labor Market Competitiveness” report released in May: • Manufacturers continue to cite the inability of attracting and retaining a quality workforce as a top concern — a problem exacerbated by the tight labor market. • Roughly 93% of respondents had unfilled positions within their companies for which they were struggling to find qualified applicants, and 89.5% said that they have increased compensation — including wages, salaries and benefits — to remain competitive in their pursuit and retention of employees. • Roughly 73% of manufacturers felt that increased compensation had helped keep their company competitive in their ability to recruit and retain employees. • While base hourly wages and salaries were cited as most important for attraction and retention, other benefits were also important, including health insurance benefits, bonuses and/or additional income opportunities, paid vacation leave, contributions to a 401(k) or retirement plan, paid sick leave, flexible work hours and dental and vision insurance benefits. • Sign-on bonuses for new employees ranked higher than accident or disability insurance benefits, life insurance benefits or flexible spending accounts (each of which are common and relatively popular). • The company’s culture and “being cared for” are important differentiators for manufacturers in the competition for talent. Source: Center for Manufacturing Research.
NAPA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near San Jose

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling nerves but not appearing to cause any significant damage. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 12.1 miles east of San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.6 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Gale warning along Pacific coast starting Oct. 22

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There is a gale warning and wind advisory for the coming weekend along the Pacific coast, including the San Francisco Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service. Expect up to 25-35 mile per hour winds, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. The gale warning is for the marine zones […]
KTVU FOX 2

4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

PG&E Flying Along North Coast

As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley vintner Vanessa Robledo named for Latino Business Leadership Awards

Vanessa Robledo is one of North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. I was born into a multigenerational family of Mexican vineyard laborers that worked in Napa and Sonoma and built their reputation as master wine grape grafters in the wine industry. My parents were the first in our family to save enough money to buy land in the early 1980s to plant vineyards.
NAPA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wind advisory issued in Bay Area as fire risk remains high

OAKLAND, Calif. - Officials said high winds and dry conditions will lead to greater fire risk this weekend. A wind advisory was issued for the Bay Area Saturday afternoon. The high winds could easily knock over branches and trees that would down power lines and threaten thousands of people in their homes, especially near Napa, officials said.
ksro.com

Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday

Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy