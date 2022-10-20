With over 225 attendees at the 3rd annual Big Idea NP Live Event the North Platte Young Professionals felt the event was a tremendous success at a new location held at Venue 304 on October 19, 2022. The community heard from 10 finalists plus a wild card ranging from product inventions like the top five finalist Laura Deaver who would need assistance to prototype her idea Car Alert Device to ongoing distribution efforts of already established Pedal Pub creator Jon Keck who wanted to expand this to the North Platte area. The youth dominated the finalists, even though the category was removed this year. North Platte Young Professional Advisory Team member Cassie Condon stated, “It was a surprising, yet welcome event. Leading into this year we made the decision with the help of our signature sponsor to rework the program and have one sole category. The youth really showed up this year and we are excited for what this means in the future!”

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO