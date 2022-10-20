Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Penguins & Blackhawks Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to go all-in this season as the team is off to a flying start and showing no sign they’ll be slowing down any time soon. While at this point it doesn’t feel like any major moves are around the corner, this could very well change closer to the trade deadline as the Penguins will be loading up for another Cup run. Insert Chicago Blackhawks’ superstar winger Patrick Kane, who is the biggest fish on the trade market this season. Recently, beloved TSN reporter Craig Button sees the Penguins as one of the logical trade destinations for him this season.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Jets
BLUES The St. Louis Blues wrap up a three-game road trip on Monday night when they visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. The Blues enter Monday's game with a perfect 3-0 record on the season and are the only team in the League to still be undefeated. The team has remained perfect on the penalty kill, too, going 4-for-4 when the opponent has the man-advantage.
Yardbarker
Penguins’ Commitment to Crosby & Malkin Being Rewarded
When the Pittsburgh Penguins first announced that forward Evgeni Malkin and defenceman Kris Letang were re-signing with the team, the immediate reaction was jubilation as they and captain Sidney Crosby have since become the longest-tenured teammates in sports history, passing Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, and Mariano Rivera of Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees. Although fans were ecstatic, some analysts (including me) questioned the nature of the contracts, both long-term deals that contribute to the team’s cap issues.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ star Jalen Hurts spent his time during the bye week the perfect way
The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in football heading into their bye week. They have an elite offense that can score nearly at will, and they have a defense that can stop any team in the league, which is why they are 6-0. They may need a bit of...
The Hockey Writers
5 Flyers Forwards Fighting for Their NHL Futures
General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher made no splashy offseason additions to the Philadelphia Flyers. Just months after his vow to “aggressively retool” the roster in response to a disastrous 2021-22 season, he stood idle while coveted free agent Johnny Gaudreau went to a Metropolitan Division opponent. Despite the heated backlash the organization received, a large part of Fletcher’s reasoning was to allow for the proper evaluation of young players in 2022-23.
NHL
Blackhawks rally past Kraken for third straight multigoal comeback win
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks scored two goals 13 seconds apart in the third period to rally past the Seattle Kraken, 5-4 at United Center on Sunday. Tyler Johnson tied it 4-4 from the slot at 12:57 before Jason Dickinson put Chicago in front 5-4 with a shot blocker side from the right circle at 13:10.
NHL
Pavelski scores hat trick in Stars win against Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Joe Pavelski had three goals and an assist for the Dallas Stars in a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday. It was the 38-year-old's sixth hat trick in the NHL and first since Feb. 24, 2019, when he scored a natural hat trick for the San Jose Sharks in a 5-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
Farabee gets three points in Flyers win against Predators
NASHVILLE -- Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Nashville Predators 3-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. Farabee did not have a point in Philadelphia's first four games this season. "I think I was at the point, fifth game of the year, definitely...
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets start hot but fall to Penguins
Columbus takes a 2-0 lead before dropping a Metropolitan Division matchup. The Blue Jackets flipped the script from their previous two games Saturday night in Nationwide Arena. After two straight comeback wins, this time Columbus was the team to build an early 2-0 lead only to see it disappear, as Pittsburgh rallied for five straight goals to take a 6-3 victory and end the Jackets' modest two-game win streak.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Penguins
The Oilers look to go 3-3 on their six-game home stand with a 6:00 p.m. matchup on Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their six-game homestand to start the season at 6:00 p.m. on Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. You can watch the game on Sportsnet...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Blues 2, Oilers 0
EDMONTON, AB - The St. Louis Blues scored early and then held on the rest of the way. Defenceman Torey Krug scored on the powerplay 5:04 into the first period and goaltender Jordan Binnington locked down the St. Louis crease with a shut-out effort of 23 saves in a 2-0 win for the Blues over the Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday afteroon.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Markstrom Catching Heat from Fanbase Early Into 2022-23
During the 2020 offseason, Calgary Flames fans rejoiced when it was announced their club had signed free agent goaltender Jacob Markstrom to a six-year, $36 million deal. By all accounts, the former Vancouver Canuck was the best available in the free agent market, and his signing arguably gave the organization its first legitimate number-one netminder since Miikka Kiprusoff.
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Flyers Preview
Nashville Looks to Snap Four-Game Skid Against Philadelphia. The Predators will look to get back in the win column - and earn their 900th victory in franchise history - as they host the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South.
NHL
Sully Says: Credit to the Players for Response in Comeback Win
Pittsburgh rebounded from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Saturday. The Penguins started their five-game road trip in Columbus with a 6-3 comeback victory on Saturday at Nationwide Arena. Jake Guentzel, who is being evaluated for an upper-body injury sustained on Thursday vs. Los Angeles,...
markerzone.com
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION REPORTEDLY COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT
Nearly 15 months after announcing his retirement from hockey, it appears that three-time Stanley Cup champion Niklas Hjalmarsson is making a comeback. This weekend, Swedish Hockey League team, HV71, announced that Hjalmarsson will begin training with the team starting on Monday. Note: the quotes in this story are translated from...
Joel Embiid Looks Forward to Brett Brown’s Return
Sixers star Joel Embiid is happy he'll see a friendly face on Saturday when the Sixers face the Spurs.
The 10 best New Jersey sports bars to watch Eagles games
I grew up in a central/north Jersey cusp gray area that was predominantly Giants and Jets football territory. But I had a best friend whose dad was an Eagles fan (with a basement decked out in logo-clad blankets and memorabilia) — a somewhat misunderstood novelty, but no one ever questioned it thanks to his incredibly admirable passion for the team (RIP Joe).
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons' Performance Against The Toronto Raptors: "We've Set The Bar Really Low... Did Nothing In The Last 1.5 Quarters"
Fans weren't happy with Ben Simmons despite a solid performance.
MLB
Moved by fan's story, Stott offers kind gesture
PHILADELPHIA -- Baseball is a game for fathers and sons. Look no further than what Phillies fan Geoff Crawley did this week, flying cross country from Washington, D.C., to San Diego to watch Games 1-2 of the National League Championship Series because it was more cost effective than acquiring tickets this weekend at Citizens Bank Park.
