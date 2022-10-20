Read full article on original website
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Our experts have predicted the Black Friday Ring camera deals that are expected to land. The 2022 Black Friday deals event is just around the corner, which means we can start looking forward to Black Friday Ring camera deals right now. The November holiday is one of the best opportunities all year to find the best-selling security camera on sale, which is why we've created this guide to help you find the best Black Friday Ring camera deals, plus everything else you need to know about the upcoming November sale.
OSOM's Solana Saga is a phone that's mainly appealing to crypto fans, but before getting its current Web3 focus, we first learned about it as the OSOM OV1, a spiritual successor to the Essential PH-1 that's built by the same team, sans all that Andy Rubin mess. As we get closer to that phone's final release, we now know some of its internals thanks to a new spec-sheet shared by the company — and it's sure looking like a powerful phone that won't have to play second fiddle to the best Android phones out there.
Apple's cheapest iPad now uses USB-C, leaving the iPhone as the final Lightning holdout
The entry-level iPad has conspicuously lagged behind the rest of the lineup for some time now. While the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini have all made the switch to Apple's modern design language and non-proprietary USB-C charging, the plain ol' iPad has stuck with an old-school look and Lightning charging all the way up to the ninth-generation tablet released just last year. Today, Apple announced a redesigned iPad that brings the device more in line with what we've come to expect of gadgets in the 2020s — but it also comes with a considerable price increase.
Wireless and reverse wireless charging have become standard features on the best Android phones. Despite limited speeds, the latter is a useful way to top up accessories like earbuds and wearables with Qi wireless charging support when on the move. Before you start wirelessly charging a device, you must jump into the phone's settings menu or tap a Quick Settings tile to enable the feature. Google's Battery Share implementation on Pixel phones, like the Google Pixel 7 Pro, is smarter, as it automatically turns on for a short period when the device is plugged in to charge. Most Pixel phone users are probably unaware of this handy functionality, but Google is making it more obvious with a small tweak in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.
Happy Saturday, everybody! Everyone on the Verge Deals team is enjoying their weekend and we hope you are, too. If you were looking to engage in a little retail therapy or do a little window shopping, we’ve collected a handful of deals we think you’ll want to check out.
